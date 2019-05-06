31 Amazing Plus Size Swimsuits You Can Buy Right Now — Including A Bunch Under $50

In my experience, there are really only only highs and lows when it comes to swimsuit shopping. And when it comes to plus size swimsuit shopping? Well, it's easy to think there are a lot more lows than highs. There's the societal pressure to somehow magically transform yourself into the mystical "beach body" between the months of April and June. There's the lack of options in plus sizes that don't have ruffles or aren't tankinis. And then, if you're like me, there's also that little voice in your head — the same one that was there when you were a teenager — that says you will never look good enough in a bathing suit or a bikini, no matter how cute the suit. That you should just cover up, sit down, and totally give up on finding a cute bikini altogether. But here's the thing: Feeling confident in a swimsuit requires first being confident enough to try on swimsuits. And you deserve to feel confident in a swimsuit. Maybe you'll take the time to try some on and finally find just one this summer that you love — that's OK. Maybe you'll find a dozen.

In any case, though, societal pressure or that annoying voice in your head shouldn't stop you from living your best life at the pool, on vacation, or at the beach. And while finding bathing suit can seem overwhelming, online shopping can make the experience just a little bit more manageable. Order a handful of suits, try them on in the comfort of your own home while you blast your favorite music, and remind yourself of this: Life is too short to miss out on opportunities and memories just because you don't have a swimsuit that you feel great on. Need a place to start? Here are 35 of the best, new plus size swimsuits you can shop right now.

Summersalt Atlas One Piece The Atlas $95 Summersalt.com Sizes 2 - 22 Buy On Summersalt Cult favorite swimbrand Summersalt is known for having super supportive swimsuits — and now they go up to size 22. Plus size style influencer Katie Sturino designed the Atlas one piece in collaboration with the brand, and it is cute.

Eloquii One Piece With Cut Outs Colorblock One Piece With Cutouts $84.95 Eloquii Sizes 14 - 28 Buy On Eloquii This one piece is a little bit retro, and a little bit trendy. It has super subtle cutouts and a zipper down the front that looks pretty darn stylish zipped up or down to form a V-neck. Personally, Eloquii swimsuits are some of my absolute favorite because of their structure and support.

Eloquii Cross Strap One Piece Cross Strap One Piece Suit $79.95 Eloquii Sizes 14 - 28 Buy On Eloquii If you love a halter or a strappy detail, but hate a plus size swimsuit with way too much coverage (you know the type), this pale pink Eloquii suit is for you.

Boohoo One Shoulder High Leg Bikini Plus One Shoulder High Leg Bikini $20 Boohoo Sizes 12 - 24 Buy On Boohoo Who says bikinis have to be high-waisted? How about high leg bikinis? If you're looking for a little black bathing suit to add to your collection, this is a good one.

Boohoo Off-The-Shoulder Bikini Off The Shoulder Bikini $20 Boohoo Sizes 16 - 20 Buy On Boohoo Ready to hop on the off-the-shoulder trend? This red bikini from Boohoo is perfect (and only $20).

ASOS Floral One Piece Neon Floral Curve One Piece $48 ASOS Sizes 12 - 24 Buy On ASOS Heading to a tropical destination sometime soon? Then you're going to need a bright, floral print bathing suit in your suitcase. This one from ASOS is great — and, as an added bonus, if doesn't work, ASOS's return policy is one of the easiest to work with.

ASOS Neon Bikini Wolf & Whistle Curve Exclusive Bunny Tie Bikini $40 ASOS Sizes 14 - 22 Buy On ASOS If floral neon from ASOS isn't your style (or you're not in the mood for a one piece) there's always this solid blue neon bikini.

TomBoyX Unisuit Unisuit $79 TomBoyX Sizes XS - 4X Buy On TomboyX If you're looking for a more gender neutral suit, or you simply like more coverage, try TomBoyX's unisuit. The best part? It's available up to size 4X.

GabiFresh x SwimsuitsForAll Orange One Piece X-Back One Piece Swimsuit $144 GabiFresh x Swimsuitsforall Sizes 10/D - 24 E/F Buy On Swimsuitsforall Plus size style blogger Gabi Gregg collaborated with size inclusive brand SwimsuitsForAll and created the retro-inspired swimsuits of your dreams. If you're looking to shop swimsuits by cup size, this collection's right up your alley.

Torrid Gingham One Piece Blue Ruched One-Piece Swimsuit $98.90 Torrid Sizes 10 - 30 Buy On Torrid Interested in some vintage vibes and a classic pattern? This Torrid one piece (that goes up to size 30) is for you.

Lolli x Ban.do Gingham One Piece Block Party One-Piece Swimsuit $155 Ban.do Sizes XS - 3X Buy On Ban.do If you want to combine bright colors, vintage prints, and a trendy silhouette, buy this ban.do x lolli swimsuit immediately.

Marigold Bikini Time & Tru $16.88 Walmart Sizes 1X - 3X Buy On Walmart Marigold yellow is pretty much everywhere this way in terms of trendy hues, and this bathing suit is less than $17. What more is there to say?

AdoreMe Palm Print One Piece Kaddi Plus Swimsuit $49.95 Adore Me Sizes 0X - 4X Buy On AdoreMe More of a palm tree print fan than a plain yellow? This plant-inspired one piece is a trendy silhouette and available to a 4X.

Bruna Malucelli Tie Dye Bikini Triangle Tie Dye Bikini $199 CoEdition Sizes L - 3X Buy On Coedition This tie dye bikini is yellow and tie dye — the best of two major trends this year. Plus, it's super sexy. It's an investment piece at just under $200, but worth it if it makes you feel your very best.

Alpine Butterly Noami Bikini Top Apline Butterfly Naomi Top $80 ShopCoedition Sizes XL - 5X Buy On Coedition Pro tip? Mix and match your bikinis. If you don't want to drop serious cash on a full bikini, try picking just the top or bottom and choosing a more affordable counterpart elsewhere. If you're looking to invest in a top, this Alpine Butterfly top is a great option and entirely unique.

Volcom Bikini Botoms Volcom Simply Seamless Bikini Bottoms $45.50 Coedition Sizes 12 - 24 Buy On Coedition If you're just looking for a pair of quality, classic bikini bottoms, Volcom has you covered.

Alpine Butterfly One Piece Apline Butterfly One Piece $159 Coedition Sizes XL - 4X Buy On Coedition Everyone needs a hot pink swimsuit in their wardrobe, and this Apline Butterfly number is the perfect option — just make sure you're applying plenty of SPF unless you want some really sweet tanlines.

AdoreMe Unlined Bikini Black Unlined Bikini $59.95 AdoreMe Sizes M - 4X Buy On AdoreMe If you love bikini tops with underwire but not about all the padding, this AdoreMe swimsuit is the perfect summer addition to your wardrobe (and only $59.95).

Fashion Nova Red Low-Rise Bikini Euphora Bikini $34.99 Fashion Nova Sizes 1X - 3X Buy On Fashion Nova If your closet has barely-there bikini-shaped hole, meet this Fashion Nova piece. It's $34.99 and will leave you with basically zero tan lines.

Old Navy Graphic One Piece Swimsuit Graphic One Piece Swimsuit $51 Old Navy Sizes 1X - 4X Buy On Old Navy Everyone needs a swimsuit with a fun message for that vacation you've been looking forward to forever. And if that vacation just happens to be in Hawaii? Well, this Old Navy suit works pretty well for that.

Target Square Neck Bikini Square Neck Bikini $19.99 Target Sizes 14 - 26 Buy On Target Square necklines are everywhere recently, so why not experiment with the trend with a bikini — and a leopard print bikini at that.

Torrid Structural One Piece With Piping Contrast Piping One Piece $98.90 Torrid Sizes 10 - 30 Buy On Torrid Everyone needs a solid black one piece in their closet that makes them feel amazing. This suit from Torrid has white lining that emphasizes its structural silhouette, making it anything but boring.

Fashion Nova Wild Ones Sunsuit Wild Ones Sunsuit $22.99 Fashion Nova Sizes 1X - 3X Buy On Fashion Nova If you love to sit pool and beachside but you're not really interested in going in the water, meet the sunsuit. Fashion Nova recommends this for more of a next to the pool situation than going in the pool — and hey, maybe that's just your style.

ModCloth Striped One Piece The Siena One Piece $89 ModCloth XS - 3X Buy On ModCloth My favorite thing about this swimsuit — aside from its cute silhouette and variety of patterns — are the photo used to advertise it on ModCloth. Curious how this will look like on your body if you have stretch marks or rolls? ModCloth's got you covered. And spoiler: you will look great in it.

Unique Vintage Yellow Poppies Bikini Yellow Poppy Print Halter Bikini $38 Unique Vintage Sizes 2X - 4X Buy On Unique Vintage One of my favorite swimsuits of all time was a high-waisted, vintage-inspired floral bikini. This one from Unique Vintage features a yellow poppies print that will probably make you happy just to look at it.

Unique Vintage Halter One Piece Black Halter Derek One Piece $68 Unique Vintage Sizes 2X - 4X Buy On Unique Vintage The '70s are definitely back, and this halter top one piece is retro gold.

ModCloth Rainbow Bikini Rainbow Bikini Bottoms $39 ModCloth Sizes XS - 4X Buy On ModCloth Rainbow bikini bottoms? What more do we even need to discuss?

Forever21 Ribbed One Piece Suit Ribbed One Piece Swimsuit $34.90 Forever21 0X - 3X Buy On Forever21 A white bathing suit might seem like a bold choice, but it's actually incredibly versatile. If you don't believe me, though, this Forever21 suit's cute silhouette might convince you.

Cynthia Rowley Long Sleeve Swimsuit Cynthia Rowley Hepburn Suit $195 11 Honore Sizes 1X - 3X Buy On 11Honore For those days when you don't want sun on your arms, or you just want to look fierce as hell, there's this Cynthia Rowley swimsuit.

Bruna Malucelli x Katie Sturino Embroidered Bikini Katie Sturino X Bruna Malucelli Pellicano Pool $229 Coedition L - 4X Buy On Coedition This Bruna Malucelli collaboration with Katie Sturino resulted in swimwear that looks good enough to wear as real clothes. Plus the collection goes up to 4X.