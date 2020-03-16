I’m sure you’ve heard by now that self-care is crucial to your overall health and well-being. Between work, family, and social obligations, there are probably 100 things going on at any given time that you need to relax and reboot from. So when it’s time for me time, look to these awesome self-care products on Amazon that can get the job done — and might just give you a chuckle along the way.

From a reusable cooling facial mask that is reminiscent of a horror movie character to a compact nose clip that reduces snoring and a giant bib that catches all those tiny hairs from shaving (or trimming your bangs), these products can be silly but they're also serious problem solvers.

Self-care is that it’s only as complicated as you make it. A $5 scalp massager that’s a huge sleeper hit on Amazon or a face mask that bubbles on contact can be just as soothing and relaxing as a $200 spa day. So scroll on to see more of the hilarious items on this list, and remember that laughing is its own form of self-care. And while they're great for a laugh, hundreds of reviewers also rave about them for helping them look and feel so much better.

1. This Warm Eye Mask That Soothes Tired, Dry Eyes Bruder Moist Heat Eye Compress $23 | Amazon See on Amazon This eye mask provides heat, moisture, and hydration for soothing relief of tired and dry eyes. Made with Medibead technology that grabs moisture while they heat, just toss the mask in the microwave and use. They are reusable and can be hand-washed when needed.

2. These Massagers That Work On Your Feet, Back & More Pasnity Foot Massage Roller (3 Pieces) $17 | Amazon See on Amazon This set of massagers feature acupressure knobs for relief of foot pain and because they're so portable, you can bring them anywhere. And this massager isn't limited to feet; it can also be used to alleviate muscle soreness and tension in the legs, shoulder, and neck. It’s available in light blue or yellow, and plenty of reviewers report that it helped with their plantar fasciitis and heel spurs.

3. These Moisturizing Gloves That Soften Dry, Cracked Skin NatraCure Gel Moisturizing Gloves $10 | Amazon See on Amazon These moisturizing gloves are infused with jojoba, olive, and grape-seed oils to hydrate and soften even the dries and roughest hands. These gloves are lavender scented, dermatologist-tested, hypoallergenic, and even hand-washable for reuse. Users have mentioned that these gloves are great for softening calluses and clearing up eczema, too.

4. This Organic Foot Cream That Smells Dreamy Ancient Greek Remedy Organic Foot Cream $15 | Amazon See on Amazon Made with a blend of extra virgin olive, sweet almond, and grape-seed oils, this organic foot cream helps heal dry, cracked heels. This foot balm is vegan and eco-friendly, and users consistently sing the praises of the wonderful smell. With a 4.6-star rating after more than 1,200 customers have weighed in, it's clearly a notch above the competition.

5. These Compression Arch Sleeve That Reduce Foot Fatigue SB SOX Compression Arch Sleeves $11 | Amazon See on Amazon These compression arch sleeves stimulate blood flow and help reduce symptoms of foot fatigue so they're a great pick for anyone who spends a lot of time on their feet. Made with nylon and spandex for stretch, they're lightweight, breathable, and moisture-wicking. It’s available in four sizes and eight colors, and customers report that they stay snug wear after wear.

6. This Scalp Massager That Relaxes As It Cleans Heeta Hair Scalp Massager $7 | Amazon See on Amazon Soft silicone brush heads on this scalp massager deep clean your scalp while promoting blood circulation, easing itchiness, and bringing on plenty of relaxation. Suitable for all hair types, this massager is easy to hold and fits in the palm of your hand. You can even use it on pets. With over 6,000 positive reviews, this looks like a sleeper hit on Amazon.

7. This Camel Toe Concealer That Reviewers Love Wearing With Leggings Silicone Valley Camel Toe Concealer $30 | Amazon See on Amazon When tight clothing shows a bit too much for your comfort, this camel toe concealer could prove quite helpful. This concealer is held in place by an adhesive that sticks to your skin, and it can be washed and reused. Reviewers report wearing under leggings, jeans, bathing suits, and tight pants with excellent results.

8. This Facial Mask For Hot Or Cold Therapy PerfeCore Facial Mask $18 | Amazon See on Amazon The gel beads in the facial mask can be chilled or heated for relief from headaches, dry tired eyes, and migraines — or if you're just looking to give your skin a pick-me-up. Cold therapy can be used for reducing redness and puffiness, and heat therapy can be used for rest and relaxation. Velcro fasteners keep it in place and make it easily adjustable.

9. This Carbonated Face Mask That Bubbles On Your Face Elizavecca Milky Piggy Carbonated Bubble Clay Mask $9 | Amazon See on Amazon This face mask starts to bubble on contact and is a fun way to help with breakouts and pores. With almost 7,000 reviews, it has built a cult following for how it leaves skin feeling "awesome." It also makes a great Instagram. Because the bubbling sensation can be intense, though, it might not be the best pick for sensitive skin.

10. These Spiky Sensory Rings That Relieve Anxiety & Improve Focus Blulu Spiky Sensory Finger Rings (30 Pieces) $10 | Amazon See on Amazon These spiky sensory rings are the wearable version of a fidget spinner. Made from stainless steel, these acupressure rings are quiet enough to be used for relieving stress and improving focus and productivity without disturbing your officemates. Just put the massager on your finger and scroll up and down.

11. These Silicone Nose Clips That Puts The Breaks On Snoring Neomen Snoring Solution (4-Pack) $17 | Amazon See on Amazon Made with soft, medical-grade silicone, the magnets inside this nose clip help open the nasal passage to increase airflow and reduce mild to moderate snoring. This nose clip is barely visible, safe, and convenient, and the matching case keeps it protected from dirt and dust when not in use.

12. These Aromatherapy Nasal Inhalers That Give Your Focus A Boost Boom Boom Aromatherapy Nasal Inhaler (3-Pack) $20 | Amazon See on Amazon These plant-based nasal inhalers use the power of essential oils to help with headaches, and give you a boost to stay focused and refreshed. These inhalers are super easy to use, just open it up and take a deep breath. Small enough to fit in your pocket, desk, or handbag, this three-pack contains peppermint, eucalyptus, and menthol scents.

13. These Lavender-Scented Bath Bombs To Help You Relax & De-stress Da Bomb "F" Bath Bomb $5 | Amazon See on Amazon Lavender is known to bring on seriously chill vibes, and this scented bath bombs is a fun take for a nice end to a tough day. Just pop it into your bath water to relax and de-stress. Users have noted that these bath bombs are soothing and relaxing, and can even be used by those who have sensitive skin.

14. This Foot Exerciser That's Great For Cramps & Soreness Elgin Archxerciser Foot Exerciser $29 | Amazon See on Amaoz This foot exerciser offers a bit of resistance training for your foot to reduce soreness and aches. Similar to those used in a physical therapist's office, this foot exerciser can be used to alleviate the pain from plantar fasciitis, heel spur syndrome, and other conditions. "For almost a year I had pain [...] I had my ankle adjusted by the chiropractor many times, soaking my foot in epsom salts, etc., and it just was not feeling much better. I used the Archxerciser for a couple of days in a row, and the stiffness and pain were gone, the aching subsided considerably," one fan wrote.

15. This Alarm Clock That You'll Have To Get Up & Chase Clocky Alarm Clock on Wheels $45 | Amazon See on Amazon For those who have a hard time getting out of bed, consider this alarm clock on wheels that will beep, hide, roll and jump so you’ll have no choice but to get up and chase it. Part robot, part alarm clock, this little guy sounds like R2D2, it is available in 6 colors and has been featured on the Today show, Ellen, and Good Morning America.

16. The Absorbent Body Powder For Chafing & Irritation Lady Anti Monkey Butt Body Powder $6 | Amazon See on Amazon Made with calamine and cornstarch, this powder absorbs sweat and reduces chafing. It provides cooling relief of irritation on the inner thighs, the bra line, or any other friction-prone areas. This powder is ideal for athletes, and it’s even gentle and safe enough for babies.

17. This Hair Balm That Protects Your Hair From Chlorine AquaGuard Pre-Swim Hair Defense $20 | Amazon See on Amazon If you spend a lot of time in the pool, apply this hair guard five minutes before you dive in to protect your hair from turning green and drying out. Multiple customers have noted that they would never go swimming without it, and it also protects against salt and other minerals so it's great for the beach, too.

18. This Great-Smelling Soap That's Made With Wine Swag Brewery Vintage Merlot Wine Soap $10 | Amazon See on Amazon Wine is rich in vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, and this wine soap with a “jammy” scent lathers deliciously and cleans just as well. This vegan bar is also packed with skin-loving rosemary leaf extract, cranberry seed, and glycerin, and is available in whiskey and beer scents.

19. This Travel Pillow That Keeps Your Head From Falling J-Pillow Travel Pillow $30 | Amazon See on Amazon This three-way travel pillow with extra support was named the best British invention of the year for 2019 and has garnered over 13,000 reviews for its unique design that cradles your neck and has chin support to stop your head from falling forward. This travel pillow is available in three colors, folds down small, and has a snap loop for easy attachment to your luggage.

20. This Microwave Bacon Cooker That Cuts Down On Grease & Mess Makin Bacon Microwave Bacon Tray $14 | Amazon See on Amazon Bacon is so delicious but the time and the mess involved can be off-putting. Simplify the process with this microwave bacon cooker, and you’ll have crispy bacon in minutes and a tray that collects grease drips making it easy to clean and without splashing all over your microwave.

21. This Shaving Balm Made From All-Natural Ingredients Pacific Shaving Company Caffeinated Shaving Cream (2-Pack) $16 | Amazon See on Amazon Made with antioxidant-rich, naturally-derived caffeine and soothing ingredients like aloe and shea butter, this shaving balm soothes skin, leaving it feeling moisturized and healthy-looking. This shaving balm is not tested on animals, and comes in TSA-friendly sizes. With a 4.5-star rating, it's a fan favorite.

22. This Butter Knife That Puts An End To Torn Bread Erlsig Multi-Function Butter Knife $12 | Amazon See on Amazon This utensil is a bread cutter, butter curler, and spreader all in one, but the best part is that the unique slots quickly soften butter, so you'll never have to deal with ripped or torn bread again. Made with stainless steel, this spreader is dishwasher safe and rust-resistant.

23. A Bib That Makes Beard (& Bangs) Trimming Far Less Messy The Neat Guy Beard Catcher Kit (5 Pieces) $10 | Amazon See on Amazon Beard trimming can be quite messy — one or two clips into the process, and there’s hair everywhere. Just attach the suction cups to the mirror for this extra-large hair catcher bib to cut down on the mess. Trimmed hair collects in the bib, and when you’re through, just dump it out. The set includes a beard apron, two suction cups, a two-sided beard and hair comb, small trimming scissors, and a bag to keep it all together. It's also a great pick for bangs, too.

24. This Neck & Shoulder Wrap That Uses Both Heat And Aromatherapy PhysioNatural Neck and Shoulder Wrap $34 | Amazon See on Amazon Scented with lavender, lemongrass, chamomile, and peppermint, this neck and shoulder wrap uses a combination of heat therapy and aromatherapy to help with muscle stiffness, strains, and inflammation. Filled with clay beads and flaxseed, channel stitching keeps the filling evenly distributed, and the plush fabric feels soft against your skin.

25. This Massaging Shower Mat For A Spa Experience At Home Lomantown Shower Foot Scrubber $13 | Amazon See on Amazon Cleans and massage your feet without ever having to bend over with this massaging shower mat. Scrubbing bristles remove dead skin for a spa experience at home and nonslip suction cups, 128 to be exact, stick safely to your shower floor. Choose between green and blue.

26. These Budget-Friendly Head & Scalp Massagers Body Back Scalp Massager (2-Pack) $5 | Amazon See on Amazon This head massager boosts circulation, stimulates hair follicles, and improves overall hair and scalp health, all while delivering a calming head and scalp massage. The 12 rubber tips offer deep relaxation without tangling or scratching, and with over 3,000 reviews, customers are convinced. One user wrote, “Oh my sweet god of scalp massagers. These things are amazing. You might look a little weird using them, but after about 0.8 seconds you won't care.”

27. These Massaging Reflexology Slippers That Come In Tons Of Sizes Romonacr Massage Slippers $22 | Amazon See on Amazon Relieve stress and fatigue on your feet by just walking with these reflexology massage slippers. With natural stones on the surface, the slippers activate acupressure points to improve your blood circulation. But, because it takes a little getting used it, start with just a few minutes a day and move up as you get more comfortable. These come in a range of sizes, so you can get the best fit.

28. This Hairbrush Safe So No One Knows Where Your Cash Is But You Stash-it Diversion Safe Hair Brush $15 | Amazon See on Amazon Is it a hairbrush or a super-secret stash of cash? Actually, it's both. The top of this real hairbrush unscrews to reveal a secret compartment where you can stash cash or small valuables, and no one is the wiser. The inner compartment of this hairbrush diversion safe is large enough to hold up to 30 rolled bills. Use this brush at home or take it with you on vacation to keep your stuff safe.

29. This Smartphone Holder That Looks Like A Spider Rienar Spider Flexible Grip Holder for Smartphones and Tablets $5 | Amazon See on Amazon This flexible grip smartphone holder looks like a spider, but it’s completely flexible so you can change the shape whether you're watching a YouTube tutorial or anything else. It can also be used to hold small books and tablets.

30. These Gloves With LED Lights That Are Great For Finding Stuff Mylivell LED Flashlight Glove $13 | Amazon See on Amazon When you’re working with both hands and you need a focused source of light, these gloves with LED lights are quite helpful. Ideal for working in the nooks and crannies of a car or other small spaces, these gloves offer a focused source of light, just point where you need to see. These gloves are made with stretchy, breathable cotton fabric, and they are water-resistant, which also makes them useful for bike rides and camping.