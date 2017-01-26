OK, let’s be honest — we all know who the real love of your life is: your best friend. Partners come and go, and though some may stick, you will always have your friends no matter what. This is why showering them with love on Valentine’s Day is important too. So, what is a good best friend Valentine’s Day gift idea?

Before diving in, think about the relationship you have with your best friend. They're your *actual* soulmate after all, and no one knows them better than you do. Do you send GIFs constantly back and forth to each other? Do you have your own little book club? Are you constantly helping each other set up for the perfect Instagram shot? Are the two of you desperately hoping that, someday, tea parties will become a thing?

No matter the type of relationship you and your best friend may have, this Valentine's Day gift guide should suit any type of best friend combination. It’s a mix of classic pieces, gifts with hidden jokes, and thoughtful, sweet ways to show your friend how much they mean to you. For the wine-lovers, the fashion-obsessed, and even the aspiring novelists, there’s a gift in this guide for every best friend imaginable.

1. Fill In The Love Journal

One of my best friends recently sent one of these to me, and I sobbed the entire way through. Show your friend how much they mean to you by filling this book out and sending it to them.

2. Heart Tea Cups

Are you and your friend obsessed with throwing teas? Get them a set and throw one together with your friends for Galentine’s Day.

3. Strawberry Field Tea Mug

Or if your friend is a tea lover who has to take a cup to work every day, get them this ceramic strawberry mug that comes with a lid that doubles as a saucer.

4. Bae Gold Necklace

Show your friend that they're the real bae on this V-Day.

5. Love Cardholder

A smart accessory that helps your friend keep all of their important cards in one place? That's true love.

6. I Miss Your Face Candy

If your best friend is far away, show them how much you love their face with this box of chocolates.

7. Besties Book

Give the book lover in your life what they really want: more books to fill up their impressive library.

8. Heart Balloon Set

If your bestie is obsessed with taking Instagram photos, take them on a photo shoot and give them these heart balloons as an accessory.

9. Ponytail Holder Set

Tired of your best friend always asking for a hair tie? Get a set for them.

10. Fries Before Guys Coozie

Because it’s just so honest, and you need to remind your friend that fries always come first.

11. Personalized Journal

Are you best friends with the aspiring novelist? Give them a personalized journal to sketch out all of their thoughts for their new book.

12. Valentine’s Day Heart Socks

What better way to say I love you than with socks? Seriously though, there’s nothing better.

13. Heart-Shaped S'more

If your friend is obsessed with chocolate, this marshmallow heart s'more makes the perfect V-Day treat.

14. Valentine's Day Travel Coffee Mug

If your friend is basically Lorelai Gilmore when it comes to coffee, get them this Valentine's Day-themed travel coffee mug.

15. Blush Round Sunglasses

These blush-colored round sunglasses are perfect any time of the year.

16. Love Potion Mug

Are you and your best friend always buying each other cheesy mugs? Then this will be perfect.

17. Bring Me Wine Socks

More socks, but this time, you’re letting your friend know what truly matters, wink wink.

18. Wine Is My Valentine Stemless Wine Glass

To go with the wine socks, obviously.

19. Best Friends Bracelet

The little inscription on the inside of the bracelet is kind of like your very own hidden secret.

20. The Original Love Bomb

Serve up a big old glass of love with one of these sweet mason jars.

21. Girl Power Patch

Super cute with a touch of nostalgia, this iron-on patch hits all the right marks. Get one for yourself too so that you can match.

22. BFF Travel Mug

You two may be best friends, but coffee is the real MVP.

23. Best Friends Heart Keychain

If it’s a key chain accessory, does that make the whole best friend charm bracelet thing seem more adult? Eh, who cares, they’re adorable. Get it anyway.

24. Rhinestone Choker

If your best friend despises cheesy gifts, get them something they will actually use all the time — like this rhinestone choker.

25. She Is Fierce Pencil Pouch

Get your friend motivated to do their best work with this pencil pouch that says it all.

26. Hello Gorgeous Purse Mirror

You can’t really ever go wrong with purse mirrors — especially in the era of lipstick and eyebrows.

27. Hearts Cold Cup

Give your friend the gift of hydration with a new cold cup they can carry around with them all day.

28. Single, Taken, Hungry Mug

For an even funnier reveal, get them a dozen doughnuts to go with this mug.

29. Red Lips Purse

This lips purse is a cute addition to your friend's wardrobe, no matter their style.

30. Small Heart Dish

If your best friend always wears a bunch of rings, give them a little dish to go on their bedside table that will collect all of their jewelry at the end of the night.

31. You’re My Person Mug

Tell your person how much they mean to you.

32. Heart Earrings

For your BFF who loves to accessorize, these red and pink heart earrings will make a great addition to their collection.

33. Heart Print Tee

Outfit your stylish BFF with this heart print tee that will spice up their drawer of plain tees.

34. Charm Friendship Bracelets

Because you're never too old to match with your BFF!

35. Floral Vase

And finally, fill this floral vase with flowers to remind your best friend how much they mean to you.