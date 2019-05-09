The changing of seasons isn't just about warmer weather, although I'd be lying if I said I wasn't excited to stick my hooves in a fresh pair of flip flops. It's also a sign that Mother's Day is soon approaching. If you want to celebrate the special moms in your life but don't know exactly how to put your thoughts into words, consider these 36 texts to send all the other moms in your life on Mother's Day.

Per History.com, we can trace the celebration of motherhood back to the ancient Greeks and Romans, who would honor the goddesses Rhea and Cybele with festivals. There's also the early Christian festival called Mothering Sunday.

Mother's Day as we know it, History.com explains, was created by Anna Jarvis in 1908. In 1914, it became an official U.S. holiday. However, Jarvis tried to put a stop to the holiday when she thought it'd become too commercialized, and ended up trying to get it removed from the calendar. Obviously, that didn't happen (and obviously, she was, well, correct).

These days, many of us honor the mothers in our lives with flowers and thoughtful cards, but you know what they say: "If you really love someone, just send them a text."

That's what they say, isn't it?

Anyway, here are 36 texts perfect for Mother's Day.

1. A mother's happiness is like a beacon, lighting up the future but reflected also on the past in the guise of fond memories. —Honore de Balzac

2. Motherhood: all love begins and ends there. —Robert Browning

3. With what price we pay for the glory of motherhood. —Isadora Duncan.

4. "A mother's arms are made of tenderness and children sleep soundly in them." —Victor Hugo

5. "Being a mother is an attitude, not a biological relation." —Robert A. Heinlein

6. "Youth fades; love droops; the leaves of friendship fall; a mother's secret hope outlives them all." —Oliver Wendell Holmes

7. 90 percent of motherhood is searching for the other sock.

8. Wine: the epidural of motherhood.

9. Moms: women who work 24/7 for free.

10. Mombie: a perpetually tired women who survives on coffee.

11. Mothers are proof that we don't actually need sleep to live.

12. Your child has the best mom ever.

13. Motherhood: never getting to pee alone.

14. You're not like a regular mom. You're a cool mom.

15. Moms are the greatest teacher, the best friend, and the cheapest therapist.

16. You're the best mom your kids have ever had.

17. Happy Mother's Day! May that brown spot on your child's pants be chocolate and not poop.

18. Being a mom means knowing how to unwrap a candy bar without making any noise.

19. Life doesn't come with a manual. It comes with a mother.

20. If you're a mom, you're a superhero — period.

21. Moms: teaching kids that love at first sight exists.

22. Here’s to strong women. May we know them. May we be them. May we raise them.

23. Home is where Mom is.

24. Raising kids is a walk in the park. Jurassic Park.

25. If motherhood was easier, dads would do it.

26. Princess —> Queen —> Mom.

27. "Mom" turned upside-down is "wow."

28. Motherhood is being too tired to sleep.

29. May your coffee be stronger than your toddler.

30. Moms do all things with love.

31. Don't worry. None of us know what we're doing.

32. Silence is golden, unless you have kids, in which case, something is probably wrong.

33. The kids call it "yelling." We call it "motivational speaking."

34. First a mother, forever a friend.

35. "Successful mothers are not the ones that never struggled. They are the ones that never gave up, despite the struggles." —Sharon Jaynes

36. Keep calm — you're a good mom.