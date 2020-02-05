37 Fascinating Products On Amazon That Are Worth Way More Than They Cost

When you find a product with a great price point that goes beyond your expectations, it can feel too good to be true — but it's usually not. Whether it's an amazing skin-care system or a gadget that makes your home life easier, there are tons of fascinating products on Amazon that are worth way more than they actually cost.

I mean, look at this milk frother that creates café-style coffee right in the comfort of your own house. While you're at it, consider this gadget that removes lint piling from sweaters, making them look brand new again. Great products like these can save you lots of time and money by alleviating the need to visit your go-to coffee shop (or buy new sweaters on the regular).

To give you some help, I've come up with a list of items that are sure to be of great value to you and your household. They're all useful, affordable, and — thanks to Amazon — super easy to add to your shopping cart. With that being said, you don't have to limit yourself to just one or two things. Go ahead and treat yourself, because these products are sure to bring lots of joy to both you and your pockets.

1. This Drying Lotion That Heals Blemishes While You Sleep Mario Badescu Drying Lotion $17 | Amazon See On Amazon This drying lotion is formulated to purify and heal blemishes overnight. It's made with salicylic acid, sulfur, zinc oxide, calamine, which work together to help remove contaminants from the skin on contact. It works rather quickly, too; all you have to do is leave it directly on top of your whiteheads while you sleep and then rinse it away in the morning.

2. A Milk Frother That Makes Delicious Café-Style Coffee At Home Zulay High Powered Milk Frother $15 | Amazon See On Amazon Get the rich, delicious taste of café-style beverages and more with this battery-powered milk frother. Made with a quality stainless steel whisk, this foamer is cordless and super easy to maneuver. It also includes its own stand and comes in a variety of colors to complement different kitchen decors.

3. A Fabric Shaver To Keep Your Sweaters In Tip-Top Shape Conair Fabric Shaver $25 | Amazon See On Amazon This fabric shaver removes fuzz and lint from your favorite sweaters. It features three distance settings for customized fabric shaving — and it's rechargeable, so it can be used with or without a cord. The design is backed with a detachable lint catcher to reduce messes while the large, protected shaving head allows you to clean your clothing up without causing damage.

4. This Set Of Makeup Sponge Holders To Keep Them Protected LanMa Beauty Sponge Blender Holder (2-Pack) $7 | Amazon See On Amazon Made of durable stainless steel, these beauty sponge holders can be used to store your blending tools on your counter or dresser top. They allow airflow to your makeup sponges as they dry, working to keep them free of bacteria and mildew after each cleaning and use. This gold-plated set comes with two holders total.

5. The Bowl That Spins Your Salad So You Can Enjoy Fresh Greens MUELLER Salad Spinner $31 | Amazon See On Amazon This salad spinner is the key to having crisp, fresh lettuce every single time. It's large enough to hold over 5 quarts of your favorite greens, and it's made entirely of BPA-free plastic. This container is super easy to use, too: Pull the spinning lever and watch your salad wick water away. It's also dishwasher-safe.

6. A Rice Cooker That Simultaneously Steams Meat And Veggies Aroma Housewares Digital Rice Cooker $39 | Amazon See On Amazon You'll be able to cook rice to perfection with this 8-cup capacity rice cooker. It features a digital display and comes with a nonstick inner pot, a steamer tray, a measuring cup, and a plastic spatula. In other words, it's really simple to use and can simultaneously steam meat and vegetables while your rice cooks.

7. The Himalayan Salt Lamp With A Convenient Dimmer Switch LEVOIT Kana Salt Lamp $20 | Amazon See On Amazon This Himalayan salt rock lamp will instantly soothe your mood with its amber glow, and it's sure to be a suitable accessory for any room in your house. It features a touch-controlled dimmer so you can adjust it to your preferred level of brightness, along with a 6-foot cord for easy placement.

8. This Travel Pillow That Can Attach To Your Luggage Handle MLVOC Travel Pillow $19 | Amazon See On Amazon This memory foam travel pillow is lined with breathable material that's also sweat-resistant, and it features a rope lock that you can adjust to your desired snugness. The product — which also comes with an eye mask and ear plugs — is lightweight and comes with its own travel bag that can be attached to your luggage.

9. A Humidifier With An Aroma Tray For Your Essential Oils LEVOIT Humidifier $32 | Amazon See On Amazon Create a soothing and comfortable atmosphere with this humidifier. It features 360-degree nozzle and comes with three mist settings that allow you to create a comfortable environment. This device also has a large opening that lets you refill the water tank quickly, along with an aroma tray that allows you to add your favorite essential oils.

10. This 2-Tier Cooker That Makes Different Types Of Eggs Dash Rapid Egg Cooker $21 | Amazon See On Amazon This rapid egg cooker will help you prepare your morning breakfast both quickly and effectively. With the proper attachments, it has the ability to make boiled eggs, poached eggs, scrambled eggs, or omelet-style eggs with just the touch of a button. To make things even easier, the cooker features an auto-shutoff function that prevents overcooking, and it comes with a the buzzer that alerts you when your meal is ready.

11. This Personal Ceramic Heater That Will Keep You Cozy At Work Lasko Adjustable Thermostat Tabletop Heater $32 | Amazon See On Amazon Stay warm at the office with this personal ceramic heater. It's easy to use straight out of the box and features a handle so you can carry it wherever you need to. Plus, the thermostat lets you adjust the warmth while the cool-touch shell and overheating feature provide safety.

12. A Pancake Batter Dispenser That Pours Even Batches KPKItchen Pancake & Cupcake Batter Dispenser $19 | Amazon See On Amazon Pour up the perfect hot cakes with this batter dispenser. Made of BPA-free plastic, this leak-resistant pourer can hold up to 4 cups of batter, and it's designed with a wide mouth for easy dispensing whenever you grip the handle. It can also be used to pour other batters and mixes to make waffles, muffins, brownie mix, pizza sauce, and more.

13. An Electric Mug Warmer That Keeps Your Coffee Hot VOBAGA Coffee Mug Warmer $23 | Amazon See On Amazon This electric mug warmer can keep your beverages warm for an extended period of time. It uses an auto-shutoff feature that powers the device down after four hours, and the plate is waterproof (so don't worry about spills). Suitable for mugs and tea cups, it's great for use around your home or office. Choose from six colors.

14. The Slow Cooker With 3 Different Heat Settings To Choose From Maxi-Matic Elite Gourmet Slow Cooker $11 | Amazon See On Amazon Make delicious meals with this 1.5-quart slow cooker. It comes with a removable inner stoneware pot and offers three different heat settings to suit your needs. The stainless steel finish and clear glass lid make it a great accessory for any home, all while the cool-touch handles allow for easy maneuvering.

15. This Cast Iron Press That Makes Homemade Tortillas Victoria 8-Inch Cast Iron Tortilla Press $25 | Amazon See On Amazon This kitchen press allows you to make restaurant-style tortillas from scratch right at home. Made of pre-seasoned cast-iron, the press makes even tortillas every time. It's also great for pressing up your favorite empanadas, flat breads, tostones, and more.

16. This Grill That's Big Enough To Prepare An Entire Meal George Foreman Grill And Panini Press $25 | Amazon See On Amazon This version of the popular George Foreman grill gives you a cooking surface of 60 square inches, allowing you to grill a complete meal at once (with sides included). It's great for a quick meal and is easy to clean up, all thank to its removable, nonstick grill plates that can be tossed into the dishwasher.

17. A Hand Blender That Comes With A Milk Frother Attachment Mueller Immersion Multi-Purpose Hand Blender $30 See On Amazon Whip up all of your favorite beverages using this multipurpose hand blender. It features an ergonomic, nonslip grip for easy use — and it's compact enough to store anywhere in your kitchen. In addition to the hand blender, it comes with whisk and milk frother attachments that work to make café-style coffee, smoothies, milkshakes, baby food, baked goods, and more.

18. This Knife Sharpener That Refurbishes Your Kitchen Cutlery KitchenIQ Edge Grip 2-Stage Knife Sharpener $6 | Amazon See On Amazon Great for rejuvenating your dull and damaged kitchenware, this knife sharpener will make your cutlery work like new. The device comes with two sharpening grooves: coarse and fine. It's compact and easy to store, and it's backed with a nonslip base to prevent slips while you're using it.

19. An Egg Sandwich Maker That Cooks Each Layer To Perfection Hamilton Beach Breakfast Sandwich Maker $25 | Amazon See On Amazon Make quick and simple sandwiches in under five minutes with this custom breakfast sandwich maker. In a few simple steps, you add bread, meat, or cheese to the bottom layer, place an egg on second plate, and then add a second slice of bread on top. Then, you close it up and let it cook before devouring it. Cleanup is just as easy: Simply place all the removable parts in the dishwasher, and you're all done.

20. The Bubbling Beauty Mask That Helps Remove Blackheads Elizavecca Milky Piggy Carbonated Bubble Clay Mask $8 | Amazon See On Amazon This easy-to-use Korean charcoal mask is formulated with charcoal powder, lavender extract, and more. Its bubbling action penetrates deep into your pores to prevent and remove blackheads while rejuvenating your skin for a fresh, renewed complexion.

21. These Silicone Baking Mats With Macaron Measurements Amazon Basics Silicone Macaron Baking Mat $14 | Amazon See On Amazon Using these nonstick silicone baking mats will help make your next project easier than ever. They totally alleviate the need for oil and cooking sprays, and they're oven-safe up to 480 degrees Fahrenheit. Each mat can be washed by hand or placed in the dishwasher for quick and simple cleaning. Plus, they have measurement markings for easy macaron baking.

22. The Automatic Soap Dispenser That Senses Your Hands Nozama Automatic Soap Dispenser $21 | Amazon See On Amazon This automatic dispenser pours soap right into your hands when it sense your fingers underneath the nozzle. (In other words, you don't have to touch any bacteria-ridden pumps before washing up.) The stainless steel unit uses an infrared light for detection, and sits on a waterproof base that protects the batteries inside.

23. A Hair Remover That Looks Like A Tube Of Lipstick Finishing Touch Flawless Women's Painless Hair Remover $15 | Amazon See On Amazon This hair remover will painlessly and effortlessly remove unwanted strands from your face, chin, cheeks, lip, and more. According to the brand, it's safe for all skin types and reduces the risk of cuts, scrapes, and irritation while in use. The portable design is styled in a rose gold lipstick-like container, and it's easy to travel with wherever you go.

24. This Dry Body Brush That Helps Rejuvenate Your Skin Wholesome Beauty Dry Skin Body Brush $9 | Amazon See On Amazon Made of high-quality materials including glossy wood, this dry brush promises to rejuvenate your body by exfoliating your skin, increasing blood circulation, and cleansing your pores. It comes with a hook and travel bag for easy on-the-go storage, making it a great addition to your daily routine.

25. A Travel Pillow That Supports Your Chin, Neck, And Head J-Pillow Travel Pillow $9 | Amazon See On Amazon This unique travel pillow features an added chin cushion for support while you rest. However, is also provides support to your neck and head, which makes it a great option for on-the-go snoozing. It even comes with a loop that attaches to your luggage or backpack, but it can easily fit inside your suitcase when it's balled up.

26. The Healing Mask Made Entirely With Bentonite Clay Indian Healing Clay $16 | Amaon See On Amazon Formulated with 100% calcium bentonite clay, this healing mud mask works wonders on both your face and body, cleansing pores and leaving your skin feeling refreshed. Mix it with water or apple cider vinegar before using it. The formula doesn't contain any additives or fragrances, either.

27. A Serum That Boosts The Growth Of Your Lashes And Brows Pronexa Hairgenics Lavish Lash $30 | Amazon See On Amazon Packed with plant peptides and biotin, this hypoallergenic lash serum helps boost both the thickness and length of your eyelashes when utilized consistently. It's extremely easy to wear: Just apply a thin line to the base of each lash once a day, and you should see results after a few months. You can also use it on your eyebrows.

28. An Under-Eye Treatment That Helps Reduce Puffiness Dermora-24K Gold Eye Mask $15 | Amazon See On Amazon Fight back against puffy under-eyes and dark circles with this gold eye mask treatment. They work in under 15 minutes and work to treat the delicate skin around your eyes, making your skin feel more refreshed and rejuvenated. Safe and easy-to-use, they are both vegan and free of animal oils and synthetic fragrances.

29. These Dermaplaning Tools That Shape And Define Eyebrows Schick Silk Touch-Up Multipurpose Exfoliating Dermaplaning Tool (3-Pack) $5 | Amazon See On Amazon Touch up your eyebrows and other fine hairs with this set of multipurpose dermaplaning tools. These blades feature mini micro-guards to protect your skin from harm, along with an additional attachment that helps shape and define your brows whenever you want to. They're also easy to travel with and come with protective covers.

30. This Setting Spray That Helps Your Makeup Stay Put NYX PROFESSIONAL MAKEUP Makeup Setting Spray $7 | Amazon See On Amazon Ensure your makeup has a long-lasting finish with this matte setting spray. It works well with all types of makeup — including foundation, eyeshadow, and more — making sure that it won't budge or smudge as you go about your day. This vegan product is also cruelty-free.

31. A Memory Foam Sleeping Mask With Contoured Eye Cups MZoo 3D Contoured Cup Sleeping Mask $18 | Amazon See On Amazon Made of soft memory foam, this contoured eye mask is specifically designed to provide comfort and alleviate pressure on your eyes. It's extremely durable and crafted to fit most head sizes (thanks to the adjustable strap), effectively blocking out the light. Aside from napping, it can work while meditating.

32. This SPF 30 Sunscreen Stick Made With Beeswax, Jojoba Oil, And More Safety Skin Simple Sunscreen SPF 30 Mineral Sunscreen Stick $8 | Amazon See On Amazon Protect you skin from the sun with this SPF 30 sunscreen stick, which is water-resistant for 80 minutes. The formula — which is cruelty- and paraben-free — contains natural ingredients like beeswax, jojoba seed oil, cocoa butter, and more. It uses non-nano zinc oxide to work.

33. The Shave-Prep Lotion Made With Natural Sugar And Avocado Oil Tree Hut Bare Shave Prep Sugar Scrub $4 | Amazon See On Amazon Get a close shave with this shave-prep sugar scrub. It's made of 100% natural sugar and works to exfoliate skin while elevating each hair for easy shaving. Oat and avocado oils moisturize and hydrate the skin, leaving it soft and smooth after you're done. And what's best is that there are absolutely no parabens or formaldehyde included in the formula.

34. This Natural Peppermint Soap With Antifungal Properties The Yellow Bird Peppermint & Tea Tree Soap Bar $10 | Amazon See On Amazon Great for all skin types, this peppermint soap is formulated with tea tree and cajuput essential oils to clean and soothe your skin. The organic ingredients not only cleanse, but also provide natural antifungal relief for dry, itchy surfaces. Made of all natural elements, this product is also completely free of sulfates, parabens, alcohol, artificial dyes, and synthetic fragrances.

35. The Natural Lip Balms In Flavors Like Acai Berry And Green Tea Beauty by Earth 4 Tubes of Natural Lip Balm (4-Pack) $10 | Amazon See On Amazon These organic lip balms soothe dry, chapped lips on contact. Made with beeswax, coconut oil, lanolin, and vitamin E, the all-natural ingredients are great for providing the extra moisture your lips need on cold, windy days. They come in a set of four flavors, each of which is completely free of soy, petroleum, and artificial flavors and colors.

36. An Eyeshadow Palette That Offers A Myriad Of Rich Colors Lamora Best Pro Eyeshadow Palette Matte $10 | Amazon See On Amazon This highly pigmented, waterproof eyeshadow palette is great for creating and blending unique looks. The colors are packaged in an easy-to-carry case and come in a variety of velvety shades ranging from beige to muted red. That way, you have a ton of choices that you're sure to love.