46 Amazing Bargain Finds On Amazon That Are Worth WAY More Than They Cost

I love a bargain more than just about anything in the world. There's something so satisfying about coming across a product, checking the price tag, and seeing a number that's much lower than what you expected. That, in a nutshell, is exactly what you'll find with all these awesome products on Amazon that are surprisingly cheap.

Now, admittedly, my first instinct when stumbling upon a good deal is to keep it all to myself — simply because it feels too good to be true; I'm afraid that if I tell everyone else about it, it'll disappear like a puff of smoke.

Of course, this is irrational. These products aren't fleeting illusions of magic. They're just glorious and affordable (although they honestly do feel like magic sometimes). And the fact is: Sharing these amazing finds actually brings me joy, since I know you'll get that same satisfaction I get when you add that suspiciously budget-friendly product to your shopping cart.

The best part? Since they're so affordable, you don't have to limit yourself to just one or two things. So go ahead and treat yourself to some products that seem much more expensive than they are — and pat yourself on the back for the money you saved while you were at it.

1. These Fleece Headbands With A Hole For Your Ponytail MIFULGOO Ponytail Headband Ear Warmer $8 | Amazon See on Amazon Keep your hair out of your way and keep your ears warm on cold morning runs with this brilliant jogging headband. Made with double-sided fleece, the stretchy material is extra wide for added warmth and features a cutout at the back for your ponytail. Choose from nine color options like charcoal, rose, and sky blue.

2. This Book & Tablet Stand That Frees Up Your Hands wishacc Bamboo Book Stand $16 | Amazon See on Amazon Place your recipe book on this book stand and you can check the turmeric measurement at a glance — or use it for textbooks, sheet music, and novels. Made from durable, eco-sustainable bamboo, the stand is angle-adjustable and features spring-designed arms, so it can even accommodate extra large books. (Hello, Joy of Cooking.) It also doubles as a tablet stand, so you can FaceTime and watch videos without having to hold your device.

3. These Compression Socks That Boost Workout Performance Physix Gear Sport Compression Socks $10 | Amazon See on Amazon High-intensity workouts can be hard on muscles, but these compression socks work to promote circulation and blood flow, which encourages recovery and prevents swelling. Rising to just below the knee, the shock-absorbing socks provide targeted compression to the feet, heels, and calves, but won't squeeze the toes. They're also made from double-stitched lycra, so they're moisture-wicking and breathable. Choose from 10 color combinations.

4. A Travel Pillow That Actually Keeps Your Head From Bobbing Around Phixnozar Travel Memory Foam Pillow $17 | Amazon See on Amazon A good travel pillow means you might actually wake up well-rested after a red-eye. This memory foam travel pillow features specific contouring and a drawstring closure that work together to support your chin and neck so that your head doesn't bob when you doze off. It's lightweight and the cover is removable and machine-washable, too.

5. This Personal Space Heater That's Small Enough To Fit On Your Desk AUZKIN Mini Desk Space Heater $27 | Amazon See on Amazon If the thermostat at the office is always below freezing (or just feels like it), you'll love this mini space heater that's small enough to fit on your desk. It operates super quietly, and oscillates 25 degrees to provide warmth to your entire cubicle. It can be used either vertically or horizontally and even has overheating-protection that kicks in when it reaches a certain temperature.

6. This Moisturizing Lotion That Reviewers Say Is The "Best Ever" Cetaphil Moisturizing Lotion for All Skin Types $14 | Amazon See on Amazon One reviewer wrote that this lotion was "the best moisturizer" they'd ever used, and another said: "keeps my skin hydrated all day." The dermatologist-tested formula uses vitamins E and B5, plus a blend of six moisturizers that keep skin hydrated for up to 24 hours — no reapplication needed. It's lightweight, non-greasy, fragrance-free, suitable for sensitive skin, and can be used on both the face and body.

7. This Uniquely Designed Seat Cushion That Alleviates Pressure Points Everlasting Comfort Seat Cushion $30 | Amazon See on Amazon A huge upgrade from your standard computer chair, this memory foam seat cushion is contoured to alleviate pressure points, improve your posture, and align your tailbone, hips, and back. (And yes, it also cushions your back side.) The U-shaped design features a removable and machine-washable cover, as well as non-slip rubber bottom to keep it from sliding around. Use it in the office, car, or on uncomfortable bleachers at sporting events.

8. A Pro-Retinol & Tiger Grass Moisturizer That Firms And Smooths Skin Night Cream By L'Oreal Paris $20 | Amazon See on Amazon This overnight face cream by L'Oréal is proof you don't have to spend an entire paycheck to get a powerhouse skincare product. It's made with pro-retinol, which stimulates skin cell turnover for improved elasticity and smoothness. The addition of Tiger grass gives skin deep, long-lasting hydration for up to 24 hours, plus the formula is hypoallergenic and non-comedogenic.

9. These Charcoal Facial Wipes That Cleanse & Detoxify Skin Yes To Tomatoes Detoxifying Charcoal Facial Wipes $8 | Amazon See on Amazon Charcoal is one of nature's best detoxifiers, so it's no wonder it's the main ingredient in these facial wipes, which aim to remove makeup, dirt, and impurities. In fact, buyers say they're so effective, you don't even have to follow up with a face wash. (You can also complement your detoxifying routine with other great facial wipes that address all kinds of concerns: try cucumber to soothe irritation, coconut to hydrate, and grapefruit to rejuvenate skin, and more.)

10. A Travel Jewelry Organizer That'll Keep You From Losing Any Earring Backs bagsmart Jewelry Organizer $21 | Amazon See on Amazon Keep your jewelry in good condition — and don't lose any small items — with this travel jewelry organizer. The fold-out organizer features two ring bands, two zippered pockets for bracelets and watches, an earring panel, and tangle-resistant buckles for clasp necklaces. The double-zippered organizer features a carrying handle and comes in multiple colors like black, rose pink, and lake blue.

11. These Gel Heel Cups That Majorly Increase The Comfort Of Your Shoes Armstrong Amerika Gel Heel Cups $20 | Amazon See on Amazon Walk and stand comfortably for hours with these shock-absorbing heel cups. Made from lightweight silicone, they adhere the beds of your shoes and are infused with a cushioning gel to add an extra layer of protection for feet. The heel cups are available in large and small/medium and each order comes with three sets, so you don't have to worry about switching them between pairs.

12. These Compression Packing Cubes That Let You Fit More In Your Suitcase JJ POWER Travel Packing Cubes $18 | Amazon See on Amazon If your suitcase always looks like a disaster zone, you'll love these packing cubes that organize and compress your clothing — so you can actually squeeze more into your suitcase. The waterproof bags feature two-way zippers, reinforced stitching, and handles, so they're easy to pull out of your luggage one at a time. Each set comes with two large cubes, two small cubes, and one medium cube. Choose from colors like baby blue, lavender, cream, and black.

13. These Makeup Sponges That Make It Look Like You Have An Airbrushed Complexion EmaxDesign Makeup Sponges (Set of 6) $9 | Amazon See on Amazon So much better than using your fingers or a traditional brush, these beauty blenders actually make your skin look naturally flawless. That's because they're soft and contoured: Use the rounded sides to blend large areas like the cheeks and forehead, the precision tips to cover blemishes, and the flat edges to apply under the eyes and around nose. These are also antimicrobial, hypoallergenic, and latex-free.

14. A Pour-Over Coffee Maker That Brings Out The Best In Your Coffee Bodum Pour Over Coffee Maker with Permanent Filter $16 | Amazon See on Amazon Treat yourself to a better cup of Joe with this pour-over coffee maker. It uses a permanent stainless steel mesh filter, which, unlike paper filters, won't trap the natural oils of your coffee, resulting in a richer, more aromatic, and more flavorful cup of coffee. You can also easily tailor the strength of your brew: Pour slowly for a more intense pot. The coffee maker is made with heat-resistant glass and is outfitted with a cork band to keep hands safe.

15. This WiFi Light Bulb That Lets You Turn On Your House Lights From Anywhere In The World Kasa Smart Light Bulb by TP-Link $19 | Amazon See on Amazon Make it look like someone's always home with this WiFi-enabled smart lightbulb, which can be controlled on an app on your phone from anywhere in the world. The dimmable design fits into any standard light fixture and can also be put on a schedule or voice controlled via Alexa, Google Assistant, and Microsoft Cortana.

16. These Nail Brushes That'll Thoroughly Scrub The Germs Away Yesker Scrub Cleaning Brushes for Toes and Nails $6 | Amazon See on Amazon Keep these nail brushes next to the bathroom and kitchen sink to thoroughly scrub away the bacteria under your fingernails. They're also a great addition to your home mani/pedi kit, and the bristles are super soft, so they won't irritate sensitive skin. Each set comes with 10 brushes, so you can easily replace each one after using it for a month or two.

17. A Personal Blender That Doubles A To-Go Bottle Oster My Blend 250-Watt Blender $16 | Amazon See on Amazon Streamline your morning routine — and wash fewer dishes —with this genius blender that doubles as a to-go cup. The 400-watt motor is powerful enough to crush ice and effortlessly blend fruit, protein powder, and other smoothie ingredients with just the touch of a button. The 20-ounce bottle is even outfitted with a leak-proof lid and comes in colors like pink, orange, green, blue, and red.

18. This Detangling Brush That Actually Makes Hair Shine Denman Brush with Nylon Quill Boar Bristles $37 | Amazon See on Amazon This cult-favorite hair brush by Denman is famous for a reason: The combination of boar bristles and flexible nylon gently detangles, prevents frizz, smooths hair cuticles, and adds shine by evenly distributing your hair's natural oils. In other words, the brush doesn't just get rid of knots — it actually makes your hair look healthier. Reviewers rave: "hair feels soft and silky after using it."

19. This To-Go Coffee Mug Made From Hand-Blown Glass Tupkee Double Wall Glass Tumbler $25 | Amazon See on Amazon If you just can't get on board with a stainless steel to-go mug, this travel mug is for you. The 14-ounce capacity is surrounded with hand-blown, double-walled glass and features a leakproof lid, a silicone sleeve for a tight grip, and a silicone base to prevent tabletop spills. It's also BPA-free and microwave-safe, so you can nuke it if your coffee gets cold.

20. These Comfy Joggers That Are Perfect For Lounging & Working Out Amazon Essentials French Terry Fleece Joggers $18 | Amazon See on Amazon Hit the gym, run errands, and lounge around at home in these super comfy joggers (which come in 13 color options like burgundy, light pink, black, and navy heather). Made from soft and lightweight French terry, they're machine-washable and feature a relaxed, straight fit with cuffed ankles and an elastic drawstring waist.

21. These Reusable Food Storage Bags That Are More Eco-Friendly Than Plastic DUAL Leakproof Reusable Sandwich Bags (8 Pack) $10 | Amazon See on Amazon Trade in your non-biodegradable, one-use plastic food storage bags for these reusable sandwich bags. They're extra thick, durable, and leakproof with tight-sealing double-zip closures, plus they're also BPA-free and freezer-safe. This set comes with four sandwich bags and four snack-size bags, but you can opt for gallon-size bags, too.

22. This Smoothing And Brightening Serum That Won't Irritate Sensitive Skin The Ordinary Lactic Acid Peeling Formulation $13 | Amazon See on Amazon One of the best ways you can resurface your skin — without spending big money at a med spa — is with a daily, at-home peel serum. This one is made with a combination of deeply exfoliating alpha hydroxy acid, along with milder lactic acid and Tasmanian pepperberry — which soothes skin and prevents redness and inflammation. Use this every night to smooth and brighten skin while diminishing the appearance of dark spots.

23. This Makeup Setting Spray That Actually Lasts All Day N3 No Name Necessary Mattifying Setting Spray $14 | Amazon See on Amazon With this 16-hour makeup setting spray, your look can last from the crack of dawn all the way through your post-work date — and it's vegan, cruelty-free, and paraben-free. The formula prevents creasing and curbs oil for a matte finish and airbrushed appearance. Plus, it's waterproof, which means you don't have to worry if you get caught in a rainstorm or tear up a wedding.

24. This Soft Sports Bra That's Perfect For Low-Impact Workouts Core 10 'Fierce Pleats' Mesh Yoga Sports Bra $18 | Amazon See on Amazon Reviewers say this "rare gem" of a sports bra is "super comfy and fits great," plus it "keeps the girls well contained, especially when bending over." Ideal for low-impact workouts like yoga, pilates, and spinning, the bra falls just below the ribs and features a high neckline. The mesh pleats on the back give the bra a subtle dash of style, so it looks great on its own or under a racerback tank. Get it in various colors.

25. This Bath Mat That Won't Pool Water In The Shower Gorilla Grip Original Patented Bath Mat $18 | Amazon See on Amazon Measuring in at a length of 35 inches, this non-slip bath mat is extra large, making it the perfect size for combination showers/bath tubs. The hundreds of tiny suction cups attach securely to the shower floor and the perforations throughout allow water to flow through, so you don't end up standing in a puddle while you shower. It's resistant to mildew and bacterial growth and available in neutrals like clear and white, as well as brighter colors like purple, yellow, and hot pink.

26. A Magnetic Paper Towel Holder & Shelf For Your Fridge Quinnno Magnetic Paper Towel Holder $19 | Amazon See on Amazon If you're short on kitchen storage space, you'll love this magnetic paper towel holder that attaches to your refrigerator. It features a mini built-in shelf that's perfect for condiments and cooking utensils, while the paper towel holder can accommodate jumbo rolls and allows you to tear off a sheet with one hand.

27. This Velvety Throw Blanket That's The Coziest Thing Ever Exclusivo Mezcla Flannel Velvet Throw Blanket $15 | Amazon See on Amazon This velvety throw blanket adds a luxe look to sofas and chairs, but it's so soft, it'll probably end up draped around your shoulders at all times. Made from plush microfiber, the throw is resistant to wrinkling and fading and won't shed or pill over time. It can be machine-washed and dried, so you don't have to hesitate about cozying up with a full cup of cocoa. Choose from colors like pink, forest green, coffee, and ice blue.

28. These Foot Peel Masks That Dramatically Soften Skin Bea Luz Foot Peel Mask (2 Pairs) $18 | Amazon See on Amazon Soften rough feet and remove layers of skin with these magical foot peel masks. They're soaked in natural extracts and botanicals like lavender, milk, aloe vera, and papain, which penetrate through layers of dry skin to deeply exfoliate. Just slip the masks on your feet and wear them for about an hour; within a few days, calluses will begin peeling off, revealing soft, smooth, totally revived feet. Each set comes with two pairs.

29. This Rack That Organizes All Your Pans SimpleHouseware Pan and Pot Lid Organizer $15 | Amazon See on Amazon This pan organizer is one of the simplest but most useful kitchen storage inventions out there. Instead of stacking pans directly on top of each other, the five-tier rack separates each one, so that you can remove a single pan without upsetting the others. It can be used both horizontally and vertically and it's compact enough to fit inside most kitchen cupboards.

30. This Set Of Matching Towels That'll Make You Feel Like You Have Your Life Together Utopia Towels 8 Piece Towel Set $21 | Amazon See on Amazon There's nothing like a complete set of matching towels to make you feel like a true adult, and since this set is just $21, you can feel like a grownup without having to spend grownup money. Made from 100% ring spun cotton terry, the towels are lightweight but super absorbent. Each set comes with two bath towels, two hand towels, and four washcloths. Choose from eight colors like gray, plum, sage green, and blue.

31. This Zester That Also Makes Lemon Twists For Martinis ZYLISS 2 in 1 Zester $8 | Amazon See on Amazon The extra-thick, ergonomic handle on this citrus zester absorbs the pressure from your hand, making it easier to zest lemons, limes, and oranges without cramping. It features stainless steel zesting teeth, along with a built-in channel knife so you can create martini twists and other garnishes.

32. This Defrosting Tray That Quickly Thaws Frozen Meat Evelots NEW Meat Defrosting Tray $16 | Amazon See on Amazon Thaw frozen beef, pork, fish, and chicken on this ingenious defrosting tray in just 30 to 60 minutes. It doesn't require water or the use of a microwave (which can begin to cook meat during the defrosting process — not ideal). Instead, the tray uses conduction to evenly distribute heat across the surface, which gently warms and thaws frozen food. The tray doesn't require pre-heating and it's dishwasher-safe, too.

33. This Power Scrubber That's A Pro When It Comes To Deep Cleaning Rubbermaid Reveal Power Scrubber $20 | Amazon See on Amazon This ingenious power scrubber cleans a lot more thoroughly — and faster — than a sponge. The small, cone-shaped head reaches into even the tightest corners where it oscillates 60 times per second. It's water-resistant and features two settings: continuous for general cleaning and pulse for extra-tough spots. The highly-rated scrubber comes with two AA batteries, so you can use it to clean tile, linoleum, porcelain, grout, fixtures, faucets, and even car wheels.

34. This Set Of Super Durable Cutting Boards That'll Last A Long Time Gorilla Grip Original Oversized Cutting Board $19 | Amazon See on Amazon Guaranteed to last a long time, these cutting boards are strong, thicker, and more durable than most. The surface of each cutting board is non-porous, safe for knives, and won't crack or peel over time. The cutout handles make them easy to grab from the cupboard and the rimmed edges prevent juice runoff. They're BPA-free and dishwasher-safe, plus each set comes with three different-sized boards, so you can slice shallots, eggplant, and watermelon alike.

35. These Smart Plugs That Let You Control Appliances From Your Phone Etekcity Smart Plug $18 | Amazon See on Amazon With these WiFi-enabled smart plugs, you can use your phone to control electronics, appliances, and light fixtures from anywhere. Sync them to an app on your phone to turn them on and off, set them on a schedule, and even monitor energy usage. And although no smart-home hub is required to use them, the plugs are compatible with Alexa and Google Home, so you can use voice control, too.

36. These Reusable Straws That Are So Much Better For The Environment Jim Jim Reusable Glass Straws (4 Pack) $7 | Amazon See On Amazon These reusable straws (made from durable borosilicate glass) are a great next step when it comes to reducing plastic usage. The straws are BPA-free and dishwasher-safe, and the set comes with two straight straws, two bent straws, and a scrubbing brush so you can clean out every last bit of pulp and residue.

37. This Genius Trash Bag Holder That Attaches To Your Cabinet OYSIR Stainless Steel Trash Bag Holder $8 | Amazon See On Amazon Transform any kitchen cabinet into a mini trash can with this ingenious trash bag holder. It hangs right onto the door and features two hooks for the bag handles. It's a great space-saver and it's super convenient since you can brush crumbs, peelings, and other debris directly in.

38. These Dish-Washing Gloves That Replace Your Sponge Home Users Silicone Scrubbing Gloves $11 | Amazon See On Amazon Don these totally unique scrubbing gloves the next time you do the dishes or scrub the kitchen for ultimate cleaning dexterity. The gloves are outfitted with hundreds of flexible silicone bristles on the palms and fingers, so you can scrub with your hands instead of having to use a brush or sponge. They're resistant to bacterial growth, heat-safe up to 320 degrees, and can be machine-washed.

39. These Pants Hangers That Maximize Closet Rod Space devesanter Pants Hangers (4 Pack) $16 | Amazon See On Amazon Maximize closet space with these S-shaped pants hangers, which hang up to five pairs each without taking up a bunch of closet real estate. The hangers are made with durable, rust-resistant stainless steel and feature rounded ends to prevent snagging. Each set comes with four hangers, so you can hang 20 pairs total. Hot tip: use them in the bathroom to hang extra towels from your towel rod, too.

40. This Combo Rice Cooker & Steamer For A One-Appliance Meal Aroma Housewares 6-Cup Rice Cooker and Steamer $18 | Amazon See On Amazon Cook a complete meal — without firing up the stove and without dirtying a ton of dishes. This rice cooker and steamer has a main compartment that makes up to 6 cups of rice, while the tray on top steams veggies, fish, meat, dumplings, and more. The one-touch button makes operation super easy, and there's even a warming option to keep your food piping hot until you're ready to eat. Both cooking compartments are nonstick and dishwasher-safe, so cleanup is a breeze.

41. This Toaster With A Window So You Can Be Sure You Don't Over-Toast Dash Clear View Toaster $39 | Amazon See On Amazon The side window on this toaster lets you monitor your toasting progress, so you can get your English muffin just the right amount of golden-brown. It has settings for defrosting, reheating, and bagel-toasting, plus the dial lets you choose between seven browning levels. The slots are extra long and wide, so you can even toast pastries, and both the crumb tray and glass window slide out for easy cleanup.

42. This Frother That'll Save You Money On Coffee Shop Lattes Bonsenkitchen Milk Frother $11 | Amazon See On Amazon About the cost of three lattes at your favorite coffee shop, this milk frother will save you big money in the long run. In just 15 to 20 seconds, the stainless steel whisk creates fluffy foam for lattes, cappuccinos, milkshakes, and bulletproof coffee. You can even use it to aerate eggs for an omelet, and the motor is super quiet, so you don't have to worry about waking anyone up in the morning.

43. These Rubber Bands With Hooks So You Can Secure All Sorts Of Small Items Quirky All-Purpose Rubber Bands (10 Pack) $5 | Amazon See On Amazon These rubber bands with hooks are so clever and practical, you'll be reaching for one every five minutes. The simple invention can be used for all sorts of things: Use them to tie up a bunch of pens, hang a water bottle from your backpack, wrangle electronics cables, or fasten your sunglasses to your rear-view mirror where you can always find them. Each set comes with 10 rubber bands of different sizes.

44. These Spatula Tongs That Make It Much Easier To Flip Food Creative Kitchen Spatula Tongs (2 Pack0 $14 | Amazon See On Amazon These cleverly designed spatula tongs makes it so much easier to flip food in the pan. The super thin edges slide easily under food while the tongs on top secure it without crushing it. Made from nonstick silicone, they're heat-resistant up to 500 degrees, so you can use them to flip burgers, pancakes, and sunny-side-up eggs without breaking the yolks.

45. This Powerful Fan That's Small Enough To Put On Your Desk Aikoper USB Desk Fan $17 | Amazon See On Amazon Measuring in at just 5 inches tall, this compact desk fan is perfectly sized for offices, dorm rooms, and bedside tables. The dual-blade fan's cyclone design maximizes airflow and operates on two settings: low for a gentle breeze and high for a powerful gust. It's angle-adjustable and the touch-sensor base turns it on and off with ease. Power it via USB or wall outlet.