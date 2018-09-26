37 Journalists Covering The Kavanaugh & Ford Hearing That You Should Follow

The allegation by Dr. Christine Blasey Ford about Brett Kavanaugh, Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee, has been the top story for days — and it will likely stay that way until he's voted in, out, or withdraws. Now, while you can't get away from the news about Kavanaugh, you can choose who you hear it from, especially during the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Thursday. These are 37 journalists you should follow during the Kavanaugh and Ford hearing.

The people on the list are some of the top journalists in the nation, reporters covering the Supreme Court, Capitol Hill, and the White House — plus insightful editors who comment from back in the newsroom. There is also the reporter who interviewed Ford and one of the reporters who worked on the article on Deborah Ramirez, who was the second woman to accuse Kavanaugh. (A third woman, Julie Swetnick, came forward on Wednesday, and Kavanaugh denies all allegations made against him.)

The Senate Judiciary Committee Republicans — who are all men — will question Ford (unless they yield their time to Rachel Mitchell, an outside counsel the Republicans hired for questioning). Many people — including Hawaii Democratic Sen. Mazie Hirono — have spoken of men's role in perpetuating the inequality and victim shaming that leads women to stay silent about sexual misconduct. "I just want to say to the men in this country, just shut up, and step up!" Hirono said last week.

Now — at least on your Twitter feed — they will, if you choose to follow these experts instead.

2) Ariane de Vogue — @Arianadevogue Ariane de Vogue covers the Supreme Court and legal issues for CNN. She has lots of the background info from before the hearing to add to the conversation.

3) Kimberly Atkins — @KimberlyEAtkins As the Boston Herald's D.C. bureau chief, Kimberly Atkins brings you minute-by-minute updates from Capitol Hill, including informed insight on what those updates actually indiciate.

4) Zoe Tillman — @ZoeTillman The same goes for Zoe Tillman of BuzzFeed News. She covers plenty of the court-related issues happening around the Kavanaugh and Ford hearing.

5) Amanda Becker — @AmandaBecker Amanda Becker is a Reuters correspondent who understands the bigger societal issue at play here.

6) Rachael Bade — @rachaelmbade Rachael Bade, a reporter for Politico on Capitol Hill, has some great interactions with potential swing votes from the halls of Congress.

8) Lisa Mascaro — @LisaMascaro Anything that the AP is reporting first, their chief congressional correspondent Lisa Mascaro will be tweeting your way.

9) Abby D. Phillip — @abbydphillip White House correspondent for CNN Abby D. Phillip offers both sides of specific arguments to evaluate them thoroughly.

10) Irin Carmon — @irin New York magazine senior correspondent Irin Carmon — who literally wrote the book on RBG — will share what she sees as most "revealing" — and you might agree.

11) Kelsey Snell — @kelsey_snell As a congressional reporter for NPR, Kelsey Snell has lots of experience covering D.C. — and not just on the radio. She's worked at The Washington Post and Politico, too.

12) Versha Sharma — @versharma NowThis News managing editor Versha Sharma brings new angles to the debate. Not to mention, given her position at NowThis, she'll likely key you in to video clips of the highlight moments of the hearing.

13) Erica Werner — @ericawerner Washington Post congressional reporter Erica Werner has some key live tweets you'll want to read.

14) Laura Barrón-López — @lbarronlopez If you're looking for a focus on the Democrats' role in the hearing, look no further than Laura Barrón-López. She covers them for the Washington Examiner.

16) Marcia Coyle — @MarciaCoyle Chief Washington correspondent for The National Law Journal, Marcia Coyle, covers the Supreme Court and tells it like she sees it.

17) Seung Min Kim — @seungminkim Seung Min Kim, aWashington Post White House reporter based on Capitol Hill, tweets the details down to the seating in the room where the hearing will happen. And much, much more.

18) Jennifer Bendery — @jbendery Senior politics reporter at The Huffington Post Jennifer Bendery highlights details related to the Kavanaugh allegations.

19) Maggie Haberman — @maggieNYT The New York Times' White House correspondent, Maggie Haberman, regularly offers up interesting context you might not have noticed and is famously keyed into Trump's inner circle.

20) Alice Crites — @alice_crites Alice Crites describes herself as a researcher, librarian, and journalist at The Washington Post. You won't want to miss what she finds.

21) Laura Jarrett — @LauraAJarrett CNN correspondent Laura Jarrett covers the Justice Department, and she's got an eye out on what's going on with the Kavanaugh hearing. Her feed — including her comprehensive retweets — is worth following for regular updates.

22) Tarini Parti — @tparti BuzzFeed News White House reporter Tarini Parti is talking with Capitol Hill aides who are working out the details of the hearing itself.

25) Elham Khatami — @ekhatami ThinkProgress's Elham Khatami what people outside of the room are saying too.

26) Frida Garza — @fffffrida Jezebel senior writer Frida Garza will make it relatable to your life.

27) Andrea González-Ramírez — @andreagonram Andrea González-Ramírez, who writes news and politics at Refinery29,will make sure to share the latest facts, as well as observations on what those facts mean in a larger sense.

28) Katie Baker — @katiejmbaker BuzzFeed News investigative reporter Katie Baker, who has done a substantial amount of reporting around sexual assault, is dishing out facts on women coming forward and what that means in this context.

29) Jia Tolentino — @jiatolentino New Yorker writer Jia Tolentino might bum you out (see above), but she will keep you thinking on your toes with her cultural analysis.

30) Liz Plank — @feministabulous Liz Plank of Vox is watching the other coverage with her own signature commentary so you don't have to.

31) Jessica Mason Pieklo — @Hegemommy Jessica Mason Pieklo covers the courts and civil rights for Rewire.News and is a self-described "POTUS whisperer." Don't miss her podcast Boom! or tweets like this one.

32) Josie Duffy Rice — @jduffyrice Josie Duffy Rice writes for The Appeal, hosts the Justice in America podcast, and is an expert on prosecutorial power — not to mention an excellent fighter of mansplaining.

34) Kasie Hunt — @kasie NBC News' Capitol Hill correspondent Kasie Hunt made a name for herself throughout the last two presidential elections for having her ear to the ground and gaining valuable insights into the campaigns, earning her her own titular show, Kasie DC. Hunt continues to be on the frontlines and will be sure to provide quick updates and news breaks throughout the hearing.

35) Rebecca Traister — @rtraister New York magazine writer Rebecca Traister — who wrote a book on the female rage that gained attention with #MeToo — has some suggestions for the senators' line of questioning.