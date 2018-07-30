37 Weird Products On Amazon That Are So Cheap They’re Essentially Free

There's not a single person on this planet who doesn't love a good bargain — but at the same time, you have to be able to draw a line between what's worth buying and what's going to end up permanently in your junk drawer. As tempting as it can be to purchase everything you see that's both affordable and interesting, you have to find things that you'll actually use. And if you can find a reason to use them often, in my mind, that basically means they're free. Luckily, there are plenty of super affordable products on Amazon that are genuinely useful on a day-to-day basis.

Maybe you're in the market for an anti-microbial lip balm packed with colloidal silver that's less than $5. Or how about a three-pack of shampoo brushes for under $4 with over 2,000 positive reviews? That's right — this cheap stuff isn't just a good price, because many of them have been peer-reviewed on Amazon so you can tell that you'll love them. And while prices vary, all of these items are Amazon products that are less than $10.

For once, your wallet won't be crying at the end of a list of Amazon products — because that's not just me, right?

1 A Shampoo Brush With Over 2,000 Positive Reviews Amazon Scalpmaster Shampoo Brush $4 Amazon Buy Now I wasn't kidding when I said these items are so cheap they're basically free — and the Scalpmaster shampoo brush three-pack is essentially a few coins a brush. Each one has a finger hole for easy gripping while in the shower, and because the bristles are soft, it's gentle enough even for people with scalp conditions. One Amazon reviewer with seborrheic dermatitis raves that "The brush helps massage the scalp, distribute shampoo evenly and most importantly, scrub away scales and left over shampoo. As mentioned, only after a week, the scales and red welts are gone, my hair is smoother and far less greasy." The increase in circulation might even stimulate hair growth, too.

2 The Slicer That Makes Eating Oranges Easy And Mess-Free Amazon CJESLNA Orange Peeler Slicer $1 Amazon Buy Now Picking away at an orange peel and winding up with chunks of peel all over the place is needlessly messy — especially when you could just be using the CJESLNA orange peeler slicer. These slicers cut through the orange peel without damaging the fruit inside, and the ring-sized holes make them easy to hold.

3 A Toothpaste That Whitens Using Pineapple And Papaya Amazon Himalaya Herbal Healthcare Whitening Toothpaste $6 Amazon Buy Now You could use regular fluoride toothpaste packed with chemicals, or you could use this herbal whitening toothpaste that has pineapple and papaya enzymes to whiten your teeth naturally. Made without any fluoride or harsh abrasives, unlike other natural toothpastes, this one still foams up like traditional toothpastes and even tastes great — the pomegranate freshens up your breath, while the sweet mint leaves a nice taste in your mouth.

4 The Tray That Lets You Make Potato Chips From Scratch In The Microwave Whitelotous Potato Chip Microwave Tray $4 Amazon Buy Now Have you ever looked at your microwave and thought "Man, I'm just DYING for some quick potato chips right now!" No? Well your non-existent wish is granted anyway, because the Whitelotous potato chip tray lets you make potato chips from scratch right in the microwave. Each tray is heat-resistant, and all you have to do is microwave the sliced potatoes for five to six minutes — and if potatoes aren't your thing, you can also use this for carrot, sweet potato, apple, and pumpkin chips.

5 A Portable Light Bulb That Fits Right Into Your Wallet Amazon NYKKOLA LED Wallet Light Bulb $6 Amazon Buy Now Believe it or not, that little lightbulb shape folds up so that you can use the NYKKOLA LED wallet light bulb like an actual standing light. Each order comes with five credit card light bulbs, and the compact and lightweight design means you can easily carry it in your wallet without overstuffing it. And as an added bonus, all necessary batteries are included.

6 The Blackhead Mask That Uses Charcoal To Cleanse Your Pores Amazon MOCHAShop Charcoal Peel Blackhead Mask $6 Amazon Buy Now Picking and peeling at stubborn blackheads will only make your skin even more irritated, which is why so many people use charcoal masks like the MOCHAShop charcoal peel blackhead mask to cleanse their pores. Natural gelling agents in this mask adhere tightly to your skin to remove dirt from pores like a suction cup, while the charcoal works to minimize the appearance of pores and control oil production.

7 A Brow Stamp That Gets You Perfectly Shaped Eyebrows Every Time Amazon Kiss Brow Stamp $4 Amazon Buy Now If your eyebrows are unevenly shaped like mine, yet you can't be bothered to even attempt plucking them into perfect matches, why not try this brow stamp instead? Each package comes with one left and right stamp, as well as brow powder to fill them in with — one Amazon reviewer wrote that she can never get her brows shaped nicely unless she goes to the salon, "but these certainly have helped me be a bit more accurate. Easy to use, easy to remove...for the price, I'd continually buy these."

8 The Gadget That Helps You Slice Round Vegetables Uniformly Amazon Unmengii Tomato Holder $3 Amazon Buy Now Having onions and tomatoes roll away from you as you try to pierce their skin can be dangerous, especially if the knife is sharp — but with the Unmegii tomato holder, you can safely hold round vegetables in place while you slice. Simply insert the holder into the vegetables and then cut using a knife between the prongs: each slice will be the same width.

9 A Squeezer That Helps You Get All The Toothpaste Out Of The Tube Amazon Ebest Rolling Toothpaste Squeezer $1 Amazon Buy Now For just $1, you can save yourself the frustration of trying to squeeze the toothpaste tube to no avail — because the Ebest rolling toothpaste squeezer helps you get ALL the toothpaste out of the tube, all the way down to the last drop. There's even a hook so that you can hang the toothpaste your mirror via suction cup. One Amazon reviewer wrote: "I never noticed how much I'm losing without this product. Probably another two week's worth of toothpaste!"

10 The Natural Deodorant That Contains One Ingredient: Mineral Salt Amazon CRYSTAL Mineral Deodorant Travel Stick $3 Amazon Buy Now Traditional deodorants with aluminum cause some controversy to those more inclined to natural ingredients, but the CRYSTAL mineral deodorant travel stick only has one ingredient in its formula: pure mineral salt. Each stick safely prevents odor for up to 24 hours, and the formula won't leave any residue, stains, or white marks on your clothing. Dermatologist-tested and cruelty-free, this deodorant works by creating an invisible protective barrier against odor-causing bacteria.

11 A Fruit And Vegetable Peeler That Makes Creative Garnishes For Your Plates Amazon OOOUSE Fruit And Vegetable Creative Peeler $3 Amazon Buy Now As easy as sharpening a pencil, all you have to do is twist a carrot, cucumber, or a zucchini — you name it, go on and shove it in there — into the OOOUSE fruit and vegetable creative peeler to make fun garnishes for your plates. The blades on each peeler are made from super-durable stainless steel, and because it's dishwasher-safe, cleaning up is a total piece of cake.

12 The Energy Saving Night Light With Its Own Built-In Light Sensor Amazon Hotsaleglobal LED Mushroom Night Light $3 Amazon Buy Now Because it has its own built-in light sensor, this light will turn on and off automatically depending on how much light is in the room. And because it only uses half a watt of energy, this bulb is incredibly power efficient as well — put it in your bathroom as a cute accent, or even in a kid's bedroom to add to the decor.

13 A Moisturizing Sock For Your Heel To Help Keep Your Feet Soft Amazon Tenworld Moisturizing Gel Heel Socks $3 Amazon Buy Now Made with medical-grade silicone so that they snugly fit almost any foot, these moisturizing gel heel socks help protect feet from peeling and cracking. One Amazon reviewer writes that she'd been trying for decades to solve her dry heels, and that "this took only a few days. Put them on, roll them back, apply a thick layer of heel cream rubbed in and roll them back...in just two nights, my very deep, very painful crevices were much smaller/no longer burned with every step!"

14 The Bag That Traps Lint And Hair In Your Washing Machine Amazon LIVDAT Washing Machine Lint And Hair Bag $5 Amazon Buy Now Waiting for an entire wash cycle to end just to discover chunks of lint have gotten stuck to your clothes can get annoying. Luckily the LIVDAT washing machine lint and hair bag collects hair and lint throughout your wash cycle, keeping your clothes cleaner and your washer drain unclogged. Not only will this bag not damage your clothes, but it's easy to clean and floats right on top of your load for easy access.

15 A Stress-Relieving Toy That's Fun And Easy To Clean Up Amazon Sloueasy Fluffy Slime $10 Amazon Buy Now Some days you just want to go back to the good ol' days in kindergarten and take advantage of that mandatory nap time — but until humankind invents a time machine, we'll just have to make do with the Sloueasy fluffy slime. Suitable for children over eight years old, this fluffy slime is non-toxic and super soft without being sticky. As an adult, it works as a great stress reliever, or as a simple fun throwback to the easy days of childhood.

16 The Knife Made To Get Every Last Bit Of Food Out Of Your Jars Amazon Compac Mayo Knife And Jar Scraper $5 Amazon Buy Now Even though it's marketed as being made for mayonnaise jars, you can use the Compac mayo knife and jar scraper for peanut butter, jams, jellies, and more. Each knife is design to be able to easily reach underneath the lip of the jar to grab every last bit of food, while the thin design makes for easy and compact storage. And because it's dishwasher-safe, you can just throw it in the silverware rack when you're done.

17 A Multi-Purpose Tool That Fits Easily Into Your Pocket Iuhan Survival Pocket Tool Key $4 Amazon Buy Now Made from high-quality stainless steel, the Iuhan survival pocket tool key is small enough to easily fit on your keychain or in your pocket. Use it to open up bottle caps, or even as a miniature pry bar — one Amazon reviewer wrote that "I used to use my pocket knife before I had this...get this thing and let it do the work!"

18 The Stylish Tongs Made From Natural Bamboo Amazon HIC Harold Import Co. Bamboo Toast Tongs $6 Amazon Buy Now While these are marketed as being meant primarily for toast since the bamboo will keep you insulated from electricity, you don't have to use the HIC Harold Import Co. bamboo toast tongs for bagels and the like — use them on the stovetop when frying food, or if you suck at using chopsticks you could definitely use these and pretend like they're not attached at the top. And because these are softer than regular metal tongs, they won't scratch delicate surfaces!

19 A Stand For Your Makeup Sponges To Keep Them Clean Between Uses Amazon Elevin Makeup Sponge Stand $2 Amazon Buy Now Why risk your makeup sponges rolling off your vanity or getting covered in stray puffs of face powder — when you could keep them clean with the Elevin makeup sponge stand? Each order comes with two stands that are designed to be able to hold most types of makeup sponges, and the chicken-foot design at the base of each stand gives an added boost of cuteness and stability to your favorite beauty product.

20 The Rubber Lid Inserts That Let You Crack Open Your Lids While On The Stove Amazon LKForward Kitchen Rubber Lid Inserts $3 Amazon Buy Now Does it look a little creepy? Sure, but apparently, people-shaped is the optimum design for keeping a cracked lid from sliding all over the place while cooking on the stove, and this LKForward Kitchen rubber lid inserts keep the lids from moving, while the hunched "back" holds it firmly in place. Each order comes with two inserts, and they can be used for more than just cookware lids — use them to prop up your phone on a table, or as fun chopstick holders during dinner.

21 A Hair Cutter With Over 1,300 Positive Reviews Amazon Diane Tinkle Hair Cutter $4 Amazon Buy Now You read that right — not only does this hair cutter have over 1,300 four- and five-star reviews, but it's only $4. Let me repeat that, because even I'm having trouble believing it: Four. Dollars. Each cutter uses two double-edged razor blades to trim hair, with one side designed for thin hair and the other made for thick. And in the event you're a little uneasy about trimming your own hair, this cutter also works great for grooming pets.

22 The Makeup Brush That Lets You Apply Foundation Flawlessly Amazon Bonlting Premium Foundation Makeup Brush $3 Amazon Buy Now "This brush is really great," one Amazon reviewer writes about the Bonlting premium foundation makeup brush, "it provides super-quick coverage and doesn't require a ton of product to spread." Each brush features a small well of shorter bristles in the center, where you can put a drop of foundation to spread evenly on your face. That way, you use less product and it won't spill everywhere.

23 A Garbage Bag Holder That Makes Cleaning Up During Parties Convenient Amazon Ninasill Garbage Bag Holder $1 Amazon Buy Now Instead of leaving guests to rummage through your cabinets and drawers looking for a trash can, attach a garbage bag to the Ninasill garbage bag holder and hook it to the outside of a drawer for an easily found waste receptacle during parties. Or if you need somewhere convenient to hang your wet dish rags, pop this onto the top of a cabinet door to create a removable drying rack.

24 The Slicer That Spirals Your Sausages And Hot Dogs Amazon JISTL Sausage Cutter $2 Amazon Buy Now You could do with a knife, but what fun (and how safe) is that when you could slice and spiral hot dogs and sausages with the JISTL sausage cutter? Simply insert your sausage into the spiral and twist to get uniformly sliced wieners. "Got my husband using it and the kids just love how PERFECTLY spiraled their hot dogs are," one Amazon reviewer raves. "This was such an awesome invention!" It'll help the outside get extra-crispy, too.

25 An Exfoliating Bath Glove That Helps Improve Your Skin Texture Amazon Linda Exfoliating Bath Gloves $6 Amazon Buy Now Gentle enough that they're safe for everyday use, these exfoliating bath gloves help improve the texture of your skin by sloughing away dead skin cells. One size fits most, and the material is stretchy — and use these frequently enough, and the added pressure can even help promote circulation. They can be used with soap or just water, too.

27 A Kitchen Gadget That Helps You Open Jars, Cans, And More Amazon GBSELL Kitchen Opener Tool $3 Amazon Buy Now If you've ever gotten stuck being unable to open a particularly tight jar, the GBSELL kitchen opener tool is the perfect solution. Able to open bottles, cans, and jars, this tool is able to open them without coming into contact with the contents inside, keeping you free from any possible cross-contamination. And cleaning is even easy too — just run it under warm tap water and you're ready to go.

29 A Handle That Lets You Carry All Your Groceries In One Trip Amazon Toppy Kitchen Grocery Bag Carrier Handle $4 Amazon Buy Now Durable so that they won't break even under heavy loads, the Toppy Kitchen grocery bag carrier handle lets you carry multiple grocery bags at once — so you aren't stuck making zillions of trips back and forth to the car. Each handle has a locking tab so your bags won't slide out, and can carry up to 50 pounds — and you don't have to use them solely for groceries either, as you can use these to carry your dry cleaning as well.

30 The Microwaveable Plate That Saves You Time In The Kitchen Amazon H_US000 Microwave Plastic Plate Stacker $4 Amazon Buy Now Instead of waiting for one plate to finish before putting in another, why not just use this microwaveable plastic plate stacker to cook both things at the same time? Each stacker plate is 23.5 centimeters in diameter, allowing it to fit into most conventional microwaves. Just think — you could microwave your main dish at the same time as your side dishes, so that your main won't get cold while you wait for everything else to cook.

31 An Egg Poacher That Lets You Cook Eggs In The Microwave Amazon Yingwei Microwave Egg Poacher $4 Amazon Buy Now Simply put a few drops of water or oil into the Yingwei microwave egg poacher, then crack the eggs into the container to get perfectly microwaved poached eggs. Each egg poacher is easy to clean, and to keep the eggs from rupturing, just poke about 10 holes into them with a toothpick before cooking. Why risk breaking yolks and making a mess when these will do the job for you?

32 The Diffuser Shaped Like Your Palm For Convenient Handling Amazon Inkach Hairdryer Diffuser $3 Amazon Buy Now "Inexpensive and just as good as the name brand," one Amazon reviewer writes about the Inkach hairdryer diffuser. Each diffuser is compatible with most hair dryers, and will help keep your curly hair from becoming frizzy while blow drying. And because it's designed with saving space in mind, you can easily take it with you while traveling.

33 A Sprayer That Plugs Right Into Citrus To Give You Fresh Juice Amazon BLUETOP Citrus Sprayer $6 Amazon Buy Now Simply cut off the top of any lemon, orange, or citrus, then rotate the BLUETOP citrus sprayer into the fruit for fresh sprayed juice. This sprayer is available in two sizes: the smaller one is for limes or tangerines, while the larger one works best with lemons, oranges, and grapefruits. It's perfect for salad dressing, vegetables, and cocktails.

34 The Reusable Grocery Bag That's Cute And Durable Amazon Dreamyth Shopping Bag $3 Amazon Buy Now Instead of using one of those hideous reusable grocery bags, why not make your shopping experience a little more fashionable with the Dreamyth shopping bag? And not only is it cute, but it's sturdy enough to carry all your groceries without fear of ripping — one Amazon reviewer wrote: "These bags are fantastic! They are sturdy and stretch to fit whatever you need to carry. I've already ordered more!" They're also great for produce, books, and more.

35 A Tripod For Your Smartphone That's Flexible For The Perfect Angle Amazon Acuvar Flexible Tripod For Smartphones $6 Amazon Buy Now Instead of bending and twisting yourself into the perfect angle for a selfie, bend and twist the Acuvar flexible tripod for smartphones instead. This smartphone tripod is only 6.5 inches tall, which makes it easily transportable — and the strong bendable metal coupled with a soft foam exterior allows it to grip and hold onto things like branches or chair legs.

36 The Toilet Night Light That Brightens Up Any Bathroom With Fun Colors Amazon Tuscom Automatic Toilet Night Light $3 Amazon Buy Now You could blind yourself with the overhead lights every time you get up at night to use the bathroom, or you could save your eyes some stress with the Tuscom automatic toilet night light. This toilet night light brightens up any bathroom with eight rotating colors, or if you don't live a multi-colored life, you can set it to stay at a fixed color of your choosing. And because it's battery operated, you won't have to worry about finding an outlet behind your toilet.