38 Random 5-Star-Rated Products On Amazon That Are Rad As Hell

There isn't much of a learning curve when it comes to shopping online — but if there's one thing that you should always look out for, it's the customer reviews. It doesn't matter how affordable a product is (or how long you've been trying to find it); a slew of bad reviews probably means it's an iffy choice. Luckily, there are tons of five-star products available on Amazon to choose from instead — they're products where the majority of the reviews are perfect five-stars.

To make the vetting process a little bit easier, Amazon verifies their user reviews by confirming that each buyer actually made their purchase on the website (that's what the "Amazon Verified Purchase" symbol is for). In other words, you don't have to worry about coming across any questionable reviews while you're shopping. So when a customer writes that the countertop pasta maker they just purchased is the best thing they've ever bought, you can be sure that they really have the product.

Whether you're in the market for a pasta maker or if you've been scouring the web for an affordable gel manicure set, the possibilities are nearly endless. Check out all of the brilliant products available on Amazon with five-star reviews, and get ready to find your new favorite items.

1. A Reusable Grocery Bag That Will Keep Food Cold For 3 Hours Hot Cold Bag Insulated Grocery Bag $8 | Amazon See On Amazon If you want to prevent your frozen foods from melting on your way home from the grocery store, then this reusable, insulated grocery bag is the perfect purchase for you. Why? Because it can keep your frozen goods cold for up to three hours. It'll even keep your hot purchases warm for the same amount of time. The bag comes with a convenient carrying handle, and it's so durable that it can hold up to 30 pounds of groceries.

2. This Squatty Potty With A Motion-Activated Night Light Squatty Potty Night Light Toilet Stool $30 | Amazon See On Amazon It's easy to accidentally stub your toes when you get up in the middle of the night to use the bathroom, which is why this Squatty Potty is a great addition to your home. It's made with a motion-detecting night light that'll turn on when you're in the room, making it easier to navigate your way to the toilet. You don't have to worry about recharging the stool, because it uses three AA batteries. Plus, it's so sturdy that it can hold up to 350 pounds.

3. A Convenient Lightning Cable That's 6 Feet Long AmazonBasics Lightning Cable $15 | Amazon See On Amazon Sure, you probably already have a lightning cable to charge your iPhone — but is it six feet long, like this one from AmazonBasics? It might not be. The added length on this cord makes it easy to use when your outlet is far away. Plus, it's made with a blend of copper wire and kevlar that helps prevent it from fraying. You can choose from various colors to match your phone case, such as silver, rose gold, and red.

4. These Retractable Box Cutters That Can Attach To Your Keychain Cosmos Retractable Box Cutter (12-Pack) $7 | Amazon See On Amazon Trying to open boxes with your keys is never very effective, so why not use one of these retractable box cutters, instead? You can use these convenient box cutters on envelopes, plastic bags, packages, and more. Plus, each one comes with a built-in loop where you can easily slide it onto your keychain. One Amazon reviewer even wrote that "it fits in palms and pockets well and doesn't have long awkward shapes like traditional box cutters."

5. The Electrolyte Powder That Helps Rapidly Hydrate Your Body Liquid I.V. Hydration Multiplier (16-Pack) $25 | Amazon See On Amazon If you're someone who forgets to drink water throughout the day, then check out these electrolyte powder packets. They're chock-full of electrolytes that'll give you the same hydration as drinking three bottles of water. These packets can easily mix into water bottles, tumblers, and more. Plus, they provide various vitamins including vitamin C, B3, B5, B6, and B12. Not to mention, they're completely gluten-free, vegan, and non-GMO.

6. A Bathtub Overflow Cover That Adds Inches To Your Waterline SlipX Solutions Overflow Drain Cover $8 | Amazon See On Amazon The overflow drain on the side of your bathtub prevents the water from rising too high — but if you want to take a luxurious bath, use this drain cover to give your waterline a few extra inches. It's made with strong suction cups that'll adhere securely on top of your overflow drain, making it possible to take deeper baths. Plus, it's designed to be compatible with most drain styles. It's also resistant to mildew, which is a huge plus.

7. This Fashionable Bangle Bracelet That Doubles As A Flask Hillside-Kit Bracelet Bangle Flask $13 | Amazon See On Amazon Spending a night out on the town can become expensive after just one or two drinks — but filling this fashionable bangle bracelet flask with liquor will help you save some money. You can sip straight from the bracelet (in moderation, of course), or you can pour your liquor from the bracelet into a cup of cranberry juice for a quick cocktail. It's made from durable stainless steel that won't rust, and it's large enough to hold two full shots. You can even choose from 14 dazzling shades, such as galaxy, rainbow, silver, and gold.

8. A White Noise Machine With 6 Soothing Sounds To Choose From Big Red Rooster White Noise Machine $12 | Amazon See On Amazon This portable sound machine will produce soothing white noise to help you fall asleep at night. It even comes with five additional pre-loaded sounds to help you relax, which include "Rain," "Brook," "Ocean," "Thunder," and "Summer Night." You can leave this white noise machine on all night, or you can use the built-in timer to make it turn off after 15, 30, or 60 minutes.

9. This Stovetop Griddle Pan That's Totally Reversible Lodge Reversible Griddle Pan $45 | Amazon See On Amazon If you don't have a grill at home, you can use this stovetop griddle pan to get the same delicious grill marks on your burgers, chicken, steak, vegetables, and more. Unlike other griddle pans, the underside of this one is smooth and flat, which means you can also use it to cook pancakes and eggs. Not only does it come pre-seasoned with pure vegetable oil, but it also includes handles for easy transportation between your cabinet and stovetop.

10. A Salon-Quality Nail Polish Remover That'll Take Your Gel Mani Off Onyx Professional Acetone Nail Polish Remover $8 | Amazon See On Amazon Gel, shellac, and other harsh polishes can only be taken off with nail polish remover that has a high acetone content — and this formula from Onyx Professional that's made with 100% acetone totally delivers. Most of the removers that you can buy at the store don't hold a candle to it, because it's formulated as a top-notch, salon-quality product. Plus, each order comes with a nail file that you can use to scuff your gels before applying the remover.

11. This Gel Nail Polish Kit That Comes With An LED Lamp Vishine Gel Nail Polish Starter Kit $40 | Amazon See On Amazon Getting your nails done professionally can cost upwards of $50, which means using this gel nail polish starter kit is already cheaper than going to the salon. This kit comes with six gel nail polish colors and all of the utensils you need to trim your cuticles, buff your nails, and more. Plus, it includes an LED lamp that's large enough to harden five fingernails or toenails at the same time.

12. A Ventilated Container That Prevents Your Berries From Going Bad Progressive Berry Keeper $10 | Amazon See On Amazon Berries can be expensive, and it's a bummer when they go bad after a few days in the fridge. Why not use this berry keeper to make sure they stay fresh for longer periods of time? This container lets you store up to 1 pint of blueberries, strawberries, raspberries, and more. Plus, its removable tray layers will help prevent bruising. The container's vent is also adjustable, so you can control the airflow. It even doubles as a colander if you remove the bottom and top lids.

13. A Reversible Sofa Slipcover That Keeps Pet Hair Off Your Furniture Easy-Going Sofa Slipcove $22 | Amazon See On Amazon If you like cuddling with your pets — but you don't like seeing pet hair all over your furniture — try using this microfiber slipcover. It's made with elastic straps that'll keep the cover in place while it's on your couch, as well as anti-slip forearms that'll tuck into the sides of your sofa. It's also great for protecting your furniture against accidental spills, thanks to its water-resistant fabric. Plus, since it's reversible, you can get two color options with each order.

14. A Non-Toxic Odor-Eliminator That Makes Your Home Smell Fresh ANGRY ORANGE Pet Odor Eliminator $23 | Amazon See On Amazon It doesn't matter if you have lingering pet odors in your carpets, tile floors, bedding, garbage cans, or even in your front yard; this super-potent odor eliminator can handle it all. Despite its commercial-grade strength, this odor eliminator is completely non-toxic. Just pour the directed amount of solution into a spray bottle with water and start refreshing your home. With over 3,100 positive reviews, it's clear this eliminator is a hit.

15. These Bamboo Toilet Stools That You Can Fold Up And Travel With Furniture Life Foldable Toilet Stools $46 | Amazon See On Amazon Once you start using a squatty potty, it's hard to quit — so the next time you go on vacation, make sure to bring these compact folding toilet stools with you. Not only do they fold down flat for easy packing, but they also have a universal design that works with all types of toilets. These are made from eco-friendly bamboo that's height adjustable, which means you can control how you need to use them.

16. A Hair Treatment Serum For Shiny, Frizz-Free Hair Bali Secret Hair Treatment Serum $45 | Amazon See On Amazon Fortified with argan, macadamia, and avocado oils, these hair capsules by Bali Secret can be rubbed onto the hair for shiny, frizz-free results. Reviewers even like to rub this on the scalp to encourage hair growth, and it's perfect to prepare for the flat iron or straightener.

17. A Pair Of Yoga Pants That Fit Similar To More Expensive Competitor's 90 Degree By Reflex Leggings $26 | Amazon See On Amazon These yoga pants are similar in style and fit to a competitor's that's more expensive, but they're being sold for a fraction of the price. Each pair's high-waisted band has a hidden pocket where you can hide cash, keys, or even credit cards. Plus, the four-way stretch material and interlocking seams help minimize any uncomfortable rubbing or chafing. They're available in tons colors (so many that I can't list all of them here), and are perfect for workouts. Available in sizes: XS to XXL

18. An Everyday Cleaner That Smells Like Refreshing Lavender Mrs. Meyer's Everyday Cleaner (3-Pack) $12 | Amazon See On Amazon Most spray cleaners smell a little industrial — but these ones from Mrs. Meyer's have a garden-fresh lavender scent that I actually look forward to spraying around my apartment. You can use this cleaner on floors, tiles, countertops, walls, and more. Plus, it even helps get rid of lingering odors. Not to mention, the formula is completely cruelty-free. One Amazon reviewer even wrote, "Love the smell of this cleaner. I use it for almost everything."

19. A Pack Of Makeup-Removing Towelettes That Are Individually Wrapped Neutrogena Makeup Remover Towelettes $6 | Amazon See On Amazon Lugging around an entire container full of moist towelettes is impractical, which is why these makeup-removing towelettes are total must-haves for traveling. They're all individually wrapped, making it easy to take them with you wherever you go. They also remove 99.3% of dirt, oil, and makeup from your skin, ensuring a deep cleanse. Plus, they even work on waterproof mascara. There isn't any alcohol in the formula, either, so they won't totally dry out your skin.

20. This Set Of Reed Diffusers That Smell Like Lavender, Rose, And Vanilla Binca Vidou Reed Diffusers (3-Pack) $21 | Amazon See On Amazon Each order of these reed diffusers comes with lavender, rose, and vanilla scents — and the liquid that comes with them extra-concentrated, making them stronger than competing diffusers. You can easily adjust how strong the scents are by removing the reeds. Plus, they'll work in small bathrooms as well as large kitchens. One Amazon reviewer even wrote that the reeds "absorbs the oil quickly and spreads the smell perfectly."

21. This Powdered Peanut Butter That Mixes Into Smoothies PB2 Powdered Peanut Butter (2-Pack) $19 | Amazon See On Amazon If you're looking for an easier-to-blend version of peanut butter that doesn't have any additives, this pack of powdered peanut butter will be right up your alley. You can add it to smoothies, milkshakes, or even pancake and waffle mixes to boost their flavors. Or, you can mix it with water and eat it like normal peanut butter. It's completely Kosher, gluten-free, and non-GMO. I, personally, like to eat it out of a bowl with a bunch of raspberries or strawberries.

22. The Berry-Flavored Melatonin Gummies That Help You Fall Asleep At Night Zarbee's Naturals Melatonin Gummies $13 | Amazon See On Amazon If you or your child has trouble falling asleep at night, try eating these chewable melatonin gummies before bedtime. These 1-milligram gummies are non-habit forming, so you won't become dependent on them to fall asleep. Not to mention, they won't cause any next-day grogginess like other sleeping pills might. They even taste like berries, thanks to their natural flavoring — but always consult your doctor before starting a new supplement routine.

23. This Detoxifying Mask Made With Mud From The Dead Sea New York Biology Dead Sea Mud Mask $15 | Amazon See On Amazon Not only is it safe for all types of skin, but this detoxifying mud mask is also made with Dead Sea mineral mud that gently unclogs your pores while simultaneously absorbing excess oil. It also helps stimulate blood circulation in your face so that you're left with a glowing complexion. Plus, the added aloe vera, vitamin A, chamomile extract, and jojoba oil will help cleanse your complexion.

24. A Light Bulb Kit That Will Turn Your Mirror Into A Vanity Chende LED Vanity Mirror Lights Kit $28 | Amazon See On Amazon I actually own this LED vanity light kit, and I can honestly say that it's transformed my makeup table for the better. This kit comes with 14 dimmable LED bulbs that are backed with super-sticky adhesives that'll attach to practically any mirror — and the included dimmer switch lets you adjust how bright they are. Plus, installation only takes a few minutes.

25. This Cast Iron Soap-And-Oil Set That Keeps Your Pans In Tip-Top Condition Caron Doucet Cuisine Cast Iron Care Bundle $25 | Amazon See On Amazon Washing your cast iron pan with regular soap is borderline sacrilegious, but using this cast iron soap-and-oil bundle on your pans will keep them in tip-top condition. The bundle comes with cast iron oil that won't go bad, and it's specially formulated to upkeep your pan's natural seasoning. Plus, there are zero parabens or synthetic foaming agents in the soap — and both the soap and the oil are formulated from plant-based ingredients.

26. The Tool Kit That Has Everything You Need For Quick DIY Repairs VonHaus Homeowners DIY Tool Kit $31 | Amazon See On Amazon There's nothing more frustrating than realizing you need a screwdriver or wrench that you don't have, so why not pick up this DIY tool kit? It comes with everything you need to put together furniture, mount a shelf on the wall, or simply make sure your picture frames are perfectly leveled out. All of the included tools are made from chrome vanadium, so they're very durable. Plus, the tools' soft, ergonomic handles will keep your hands comfortable while you work.

27. These Soil Stakes That'll Water Your Plants For You Blumat Plant Watering Stakes (6-Pack) $29 | Amazon See On Amazon These watering stakes will gradually water your plants for you. To use one of them, soak it in water and attach it to the included hose. Then, dig your stake into the soil. After that, put the other side of the hose into a container filled with water (that'll be your water source). Since you can choose how large or small your water source is, you can easily leave your plants unattended for days at a time.

28. This Stick-On Vinyl That'll Revamp Your Countertops Very Berry Granite Film Vinyl $24 | Amazon See On Amazon If you're trying to spruce up your kitchen without spending thousands on renovations, try adding this adhesive to your countertops. It's made from water-resistant vinyl, and it's so glossy that it looks exactly like granite. Once it's time to move out or renovate your space, it easily peels off like a sticker. You can buy it in various different granite-inspired colors, including matte white and grey.

29. A Silicone Cover That Prevents Crumbs From Falling Next To Your Stove Capparis Stove Gap Cover (2-Pack) $10 | Amazon See On Amazon I'll be the first to admit that the gaps between my stove and my countertops are grimy, so it might be time for me to pick up a pair of these stovetop gap-fillers. If you buy them, too, they'll help prevent crumbs from falling into the teeny, tiny openings in your kitchen. They're made from 100% food-grade silicone that's heat-resistant up to 446 degrees, so you don't have to worry about them melting. They're also flexible, so they'll be able to fit over various surfaces.

30. This Rotating Makeup Organizer With Adjustable Shelves Readaeer Rotating Adjustable Makeup Organizer $26 | Amazon See On Amazon I've tried several rotating makeup organizers, and most of them are either rickety, or lopsided... but not this one. Not only does this organizer feature adjustable shelves so that you can easily store tall aerosol bottles and smaller cosmetics, but it's also extra-stable and won't wobble when you spin it. There are spaces where you can store your lipsticks, nail polishes, eyeliners, and more. Plus, the clear construction pairs well with any style of decor.

31. A Tube Of Japanese Mayonnaise That Has A Rich, Deep Flavor Kewpie Mayonnaise $6 | Amazon See On Amazon To be honest, I literally put Kewpie Mayonnaise on everything. I'm talking eggs, tacos, sandwiches, vegetables, and more. It has a creamier texture than regular mayonnaise, and you can easily mix it with sriracha to make a DIY spicy mayonnaise for sushi. Plus, it comes inside an easy-to-squeeze container for extra convenience. One satisfied Amazon reviewer wrote, "You might think there wouldn't be much different to mayo, but Kewpie is special."

32. The Dividers That Protect Your Cookware From Scratches All-Clad Textiles Cookware Dividers (3-Piece Set) $15 | Amazon See On Amazon Keeping your pots and pans stored inside one another is an easy way to wind up with accidental scratches, so why not use these dividers to protect your non-stick and stainless steel cookware? These dividers are made from non-woven polyester that prevents your pots and pans from becoming scratched or chipped. They also help keep your pans sturdy while they're in storage. Each order comes with three different sizes that you can use on pans, fine china, crystal bowls, and more.

33. This Bidet That's Easy To Install Onto Your Toilet Greenco Bidet Seat Attachment $22 | Amazon See On Amazon After traveling internationally and using a bidet, I can't imagine my toilet without one. There are zero advanced tools required to install this bidet on the edge of your toilet, and the control dial lets you adjust the water pressure to your liking. Plus, there's no electricity involved whatsoever. Just place it underneath your seat cover, follow the piping instructions, and start using it.

34. A Machine That Lets You Roll Fresh Pasta At Home ISILER Pasta Machine $38 | Amazon See On Amazon Fresh pasta just tastes so, so much better than boxed pasta — and using a pasta machine to roll it out makes it easy to enjoy it right at home. This machine features nine different thickness settings so that you can choose how thin or thick your homemade pasta is. Plus, there are a few settings included so you can make spaghetti as well as linguine. You can even use it to make dumpling skins and lasagna. What makes it even better is that it's made from food-grade aluminum alloy.

35. These Fashionable Bangle Bracelets That Holds Your Hair Ties Zuo Bao Hair Tie Bracelet $14 | Amazon See On Amazon This hair tie bracelet gives you a fashionable place to hide your hair tie while making sure it's easily accessible whenever you need to put your hair up. Not only is it 100% lead- and nickel-free, but it's also made from high-quality stainless steel that's resistant to rust. Plus, it easily eliminates the creases that tight bands cause on your wrist. You can get it in various colors, such as gold, silver, and rose gold.

36. An Easy-To-Use Vacuum Sealer That Helps Keep Food Fresh EIVOTOR Vacuum Sealer Machine $25 | Amazon See On Amazon If your meals tends to spoil faster than you can eat them, then consider a vacuum sealer, like this one. It'll help preserve your food so that you're not throwing your money away on groceries. Its one-touch operation is incredibly easy use, and each order comes with 15 vacuum bags to help get you started. It's great for preventing your food from developing freezer burn while in storage.

37. The Stovetop Espresso Maker Made With Durable Aluminum Bellemain Stovetop Espresso Maker $20 | Amazon See On Amazon This stovetop espresso maker is a total must-have, because it's constructed from durable aluminum that won't affect your the flavor of your drink. It's also made with a protective handle and knob that'll help prevent accidental burns, along with a built-in safety valve that'll keep it from getting too hot. One Amazon reviewer even raved that "the handle always stays cool and the lid never pops open which has been a problem with others we've purchased."