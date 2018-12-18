52 Five-Star Products On Amazon That Thousands Of Reviewers Are Right To Love

There's no faster way to determine whether a product is worth your time and money than by pouring over reviews, especially when you're shopping on Amazon. Reviews are worth their weight in gold, which is why these five-star products on Amazon that thousands of reviewers are right to love deserve your consideration. These products are pulled from a diverse range of categories, but all share two things in common: they're (relatively) affordable and their reviews are off-the-charts amazing.

What makes these random but brilliant useful products such winners? Most of them are simple, and simply do exactly what they were designed to do. A selection of odd kitchen products like a rice washing bowl or a magnetic knife block that mounts to the wall may not be items you think about all day long — but once you own them you'll agree they save you time, space, and can help you cook meals without mess and hassle.

The same is true for the many organizers, workout accessories, brilliant beauty products (hello, affordable and gentle retinol cream), and pain-tackling massagers and supplements on this list. A product doesn't have to be fancy to earn a five-star rating on Amazon, but it does have to prove it's got the goods to deliver upon its promise — and all of these products pass the test.