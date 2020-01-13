38 Things Fitness Enthusiasts On Amazon Swear By

If there's any one word that should make its way into every discussion about fitness, it's this one: "Bio-individuality." It means that all bodies have differences in cell structures, nutritional needs, metabolism, and anatomy. In other words, no two people are exactly alike, and what works for someone else might not work for you. That's why it's so impressive when fitness products have thousands of glowing reviews — especially on Amazon.

More so than most online retailers, reviewers on Amazon are brutally honest. If something doesn't suit their body or their needs, they'll be the first to let you know. Pair that with the whole bio-individuality concept and the unwarranted hype that typically accompanies weird, trending fitness products, and it becomes pretty easy to weed out the things that probably aren't worth your time.

On the other hand, when a health or fitness item passes all those criteria with flying colors, it's likely for a reason. And yet another benefit when you're shopping on Amazon: The selection is massive, so no matter your lifestyle or preferred workout activities, you can find something that actually helps you reach your fitness goals — no matter what they may look like for you. Now if that's not bio-individuality, I don't know what is.