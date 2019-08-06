Now that we're in August, it's time to celebrate Anal Sex Month! Or, as sex toy retailer Good Vibrations officially declared it back in 2013, Anal Pleasure Month. Either way, no matter how you slice it, it's in August that anal pleasure is celebrated in all its forms — from anal play, to rimming, to full-on, penetrative anal sex. And one great way to celebrate is with sex toy sales this month.

"One of the great things about anal play is that folks of any gender and orientation can enjoy it, not just gay men (obviously)," Alicia Sinclair, founder and CEO of b-Vibe, tells Bustle. "The sensations and experiences that feel good to you have nothing to do with your sexual orientation or gender. It’s kind of like how the food that you enjoy is a totally different question than who you want to have dinner with."

According to Sinclair, when it comes to enjoying anal sex, it's 90% preparation. "That includes getting mentally prepared," says Sinclair. "That’s even truer if you’ve had uncomfortable or painful experiences in the past because your body will expect the same thing again, which makes the anus tightens up."

But with the right lube, a relaxed anus, and the thinking that anal is going to be fun and maybe even blow your mind, anal sex can be quite pleasurable. Here are the August sex toy sales — both in celebration of Anal Sex Month and just because it's August.

1. b-Vibe Rimming Plug 2 $150 $112.50 | b-Vibe Buy on b-Vibe Because Anal Sex Month wouldn't be Anal Sex Month without sales from b-Vibe, the company that focuses on anal pleasure is definitely delivering. In celebration of the month, b-Vibe will be offering 25% off all b-Vibe products until August 31 with the code ANALAUGUST. Although the discount doesn't include bundles and promotional items, there will be a few other promotions throughout the month, so definitely head to the site to see what's in store for August.

2. Adam & Eve Adam & Eve Silicone G-Gasm Rabbit $49.95 $29.97 | Adam & Eve Buy on Adam & Eve This month Adam & Eve would like you to "tempt your back door," according to their Anal Sex Month promotions. They plan to do so by offering three free gifts with a purchase over $17: Bumpy Booty Vibrating Bead Stick, Petite Sexy Silicone Plug, and the Curvy Cock Glass Wand. Also, because sometimes too much is not enough, Adam & Eve is offering 40% off one item of your choice. (If butt stuff isn’t your cup of tea, you can totally use that 40% on another toy.)

3. Lovehoney Lovehoney Wild Weekend Mega Couple's Sex Toy Kit $99.99 $79.99 | Lovehoney Buy on Loveyhoney While the sales over at Lovehoney may not be Anal Sex Month-related, they're still sales and sometimes that's all you need. From now until an undetermined date, Lovehoney will be having 20% of top-rated items. This includes toys for couples, too.

4. LELO Remoji: SURFER Plug Vibe $119.95 $59.97 | LELO Buy on LELO For the month of August, LELO is having discounts on select items, up to has much as 54% off. One such item, in keeping with Anal Sex Month, is the Remoji: SURFER Plug Vibe by LELO's sister brand PicoBong. This particular plug is a whopping 50% off. Definitely check out their other discounted goodies on their deals page to see what else you can get on the cheap.