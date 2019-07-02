As the record-breaking heatwave across Europe comes to an end, another heatwave is predicted to hit the U.S. just in time for July 4. It's going to be muggy, sweaty, and, frankly, so unbearable in some spots that the only way to keep your spirits up is with July 2019's sex toy sales. If you're going to sweat all July long, you might as well do it with some extra fireworks.

Sweatiness and 100-plus-degree weather aside, July is a big month. Not only do we have Independence Day on July 4, but Prime Day on July 15 and 16, and National Orgasm Day on July 31. With all these days come some great discounts and sales, which is extra wonderful news. Why? Well, not just because bargains are always welcome, but because the summer heat can actually have quite the effect on our sex drive. We can thank the summer and all its glorious vitamin D and serotonin that it's sharing with us. So if you think you've been hornier than usual, it's definitely not in your head — you are craving sex more than you did in the spring and winter.

Since the only way to get rid of an itch is to scratch it, you might as well take advantage of this "hot" July sex toy sales and your scratch your itches away all month long.

1. CalExotics Mini Marvels Silicone Marvelous Flicker $59.99 $38.99 | CalExotics Buy on CalExotics From July 1 through July 8, CalExotics will have a sitewide 35% off discount. All you have to do is use the promo code FIREWORKS at checkout and the discount is yours on everything and anything. Since that's the case, don't forget to get something special for your best friend too.

2. Lovehoney Lovehoney White 8 Function Mini Magic Wand Vibrator $39.99 $20 | Lovehoney Buy on Lovehoney During July 1 through 7, Lovehoney will be offering 50% off select items. Also, in celebration of Independence Day, on July 4, if you spend $80 or more, you'll get a special gift with your order. No promo code required! What this means is that you definitely have a perfectly good reason to duck out of the heat, away from the hotdogs and beer, and get to a computer to do some major shopping.

3. Dame Products Fin $75 $71.25 | Dame Products Buy on Dame Products Starting on July 3 and running through July 8, with the promo code FIREWORKS, you can get yourself 5% off at Dame Products — sitewide! Scoring a discount on sex toys is all we really need this July when you think about it.

4. Womanizer Black Edition Womanizer Pro 40 $169 $69 | Amazon Buy on Amazon In some very exciting news, Womanizer will be celebrating Prime Day on July 15 and 16. Womanizer never — like never ever — has sales, so this is huge. On these two days, the Black Edition Womanizer Pro 40 will be only $69 — marked down from $169.99. Just like all other Womanizer products, the Pro 40 also has the patented Pleasure Air Technology, making it the ideal toy for those with clitorises who want to feel something a little closer to oral than mere vibration.

5. Adam & Eve Adam & Eve Blue Swirl Glass 4-Way 'G' $34.95 $29.95 | Adam & Eve Buy on Adam & Eve Over at Adam & Eve, there's an "epic" summer sale with no end in sight — seriously. From now until, well, whenever, Adam & Eve will be having up to 70% off on select items. And while what product you choose is, of course, your choice, this time of year is great for glass toys, because you can play with temperature, as they hold both hot and cold far longer than a silicone toy. You might realize the best way to beat the heat is with a cold glass dildo.

6. We-Vibe We-Vibe's Anniversary Collection $239 $169 | Amazon Buy on Amazon We-Vibe, too, is getting in on this Prime Day action with a major sale on one of its best products. On July 15 and 16 We-Vibe's Anniversary Collection, which includes Tango and Sync in a travel case, will be a whopping $70 off. Not only is this a great deal, but the case makes these two sex toys ideal for summer travel too.

7. LELO LELO Tiani 24k $338 $169 | Amazon Buy on Amazon Because Prime Day is apparently that big of a deal, LELO will also being having some awesome discounts on July 15 and 16. On those two days LELO's SONA Cruise, HEX Condoms, and the TIANI 2 will all be 25% off. Also, on those days, if you feel like you want to splurge, the TIANI 24k will be 50% off. Some people strongly they feel their genitals deserve only gold and diamonds, so that's why things like TIANI 24k exist.

8. Babeland Feel My Power Le Wand $170 $119 | Babeland Buy on Babeland Although Babeland will be having an Independence Day sale, now through July 2 you can get 30% off sitewide with the promo code GIMME30. There's no minimum and only a few exclusions on brands like We-Vibe and Womanizer — which works out pretty well considering Womanizer and We-Vibe are already on the list! As always, free shipping on every order over $69.

9. Eden Fantasys Eden Rechargeable Dual Vibrator $99.99 $59.99 | Eden Fantasys Buy on Eden Fantasys Adult store Eden Fantasys is having a huge mid-year sale this month where you can save up to 85% on everything. That's right; everything is on sale. From vibrators, to dildos, to toys perfect for beginners, to nipple stimulators, to anal plugs, to BDSM goodies, to everything in between, Eden Fantasys has a huge selection from which to choose. The only problem will be deciding what you want and what you absolutely need.