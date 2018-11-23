Although winter does not officially begin until Dec. 21, the start of the holiday season comes much earlier, marked by a few favorite traditions: the transition from iced to hot beverages, Mariah Carey's "All I Want for Christmas Is You" on every radio station, and of course, Starbucks' holiday cups. If you're one of the many people who plans on posting a photo of their favorite beverage online — come on, you know you'll share at least one on Instagram before New Year's Eve — you'll be glad to know there are a few book covers to match your Starbucks holiday cup.

Few things go together better than coffee and books, a fact that basically all of Instagram understands. That is why bookstagram, an officially unofficial network of readers who love sharing pictures, reviews, and recommendations online, is filled with gorgeous shots of steaming beverages and intriguing covers: Because there is nothing more aesthetically pleasing than a photo of a great coffee and an even greater book.

Bookstagram may have its haters — I'm looking at you, passive-aggressive article about the beautiful culture of online book nerds — but that shouldn't stop you from posting a picture of these four covers with matching Starbucks holiday cups.

If You're Drinking Out Of Stripes, Read 'Red Clocks' by Leni Zumas Starbucks While it may not be the most festive read, Red Clocks by Leni Zumas does look stunning next to the Stripes Starbucks holiday cup. As if you needed another excuse in 2018 to read this powerful and utterly timely book about reproductive rights, the potential to take the perfect photo gives you one. Click here to buy.

If You're Drinking Out Of Espresso Houndstooth, Read 'Blanca & Roja' by Anna-Marie McLemore Starbucks Fill your Starbucks cup with a caffeinated beverage, because you're going to want to stay up all night finishing Blanca & Roja. In this exciting story about family, love, and magic, two sisters are forced to play a dangerous game that will grant one of them freedom while trapping the other in the body of a swan. When two local boys get mixed up in their family's curse, the girls are faced with a whole new set of challenges that could set them free, or destroy them both. Click here to buy.

If You're Drinking Out Of Flora, Read 'Pride and Prejudice and Mistletoe' by Melissa de la Cruz Starbucks If you want a festive read to go with your festive drink, pick up the new paperback edition of Melissa de la Cruz's Pride and Prejudice and Mistletoe. A fun, modern holiday twist on the Jane Austen classic, this rom-com follows Darcy Fitzwilliam, a successful 29-year-old city girl who is forced to return to her rural Ohio home for Christmas for the first time in years when her mother falls ill. While there, she meets Luke Bennet, her family's sarcastic neighbor. But what happens when she accidentally starts to fall in love with him? You'll have to read this short but delightful book — and then post a picture of it with the matching Flora cup — to find out. Click here to buy.