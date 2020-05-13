You may think you're safe from cringe-worthy dating fails when you're going on dates from the comfort of your own home, but there are so many things that can still go wrong. Take obnoxious roommates coming home, for example. Or bad Wi-Fi leaving unflattering images of you frozen on your date's screen. While some zodiac signs may be quick to log off to save themselves from further embarrassment, there are four go-with-the-flow zodiac signs who can easily brush off a virtual date fail.

Everyone has their share of dating disaster stories, and each sign deals with it differently. For example, sensitive Water signs like Cancer and Pisces tend to get embarrassed really easily. They're very aware of other people's emotions, and if they get a sense that someone doesn't have the best impression of them, they tend to take it to heart. Virgo, the ultimate perfectionist, would also struggle to get over a dating fail. They tend to be very critical of themselves, and if something goes wrong, they will replay that moment in their heads over and over again.

But when it comes to handling virtual date fails, nobody does it better than Aries, Leo, Sagittarius, and Aquarius. As astrologer Mary Cole tells Bustle, these four signs are total pros at brushing themselves off and moving forward.

Broad City/Comedy Central

Aries (March 21 – April 19) Aries signs are energetic, optimistic, and like doing things out of their comfort zones. While they never like to "fail," they do have an awesome sense of humor, and they're not afraid to laugh at themselves. "Their honesty with both themselves and the people around them would likely lead them to acknowledge the embarrassing fail and then move on," Cole says. Since they're down to try all sorts of new things, they're a fun date both online and in the real world.

Leo (July 23 — August 22) Flashy and always fabulous Leo is one of the most confident signs in the zodiac. "When they fail, they outwardly blow right by the embarrassing moment with their charm and confidence," Cole says. They're great at brushing things off in the moment and maintaining their never-ending energy. However, since Leos are all about the ego, they do tend to care about what others think. While they appear confident on the outside, they may be feeling pretty embarrassed on the inside. They just hide it really well.

Sagittarius (November 22 — December 21) Sagittarius is the master of handling dating disasters. According to Cole, they're known for having a good sense of humor, and they handle fails better than anyone else in the zodiac. "Frank and optimistic, a Sag won't hold onto an embarrassing feeling for too long and will be able to use that charming quick wit to direct their date's attention elsewhere," Cole says. For them, life's too short to dwell on things that won't matter five years down the road.