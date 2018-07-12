Milk Bar made aesthetically pleasing food popular before Instagram did, and they, as a company, have a great relationship with social media. Lee explained that while success on social is important for your brand, so is staying authentic. Lee explains, "The way that we think about Instagram is how we think about anything that we do, which is that ultimately it's all about being your authentic self. And so for us, social media is jut a communication tool to express the way that Milk Bar is; whether it's on digital or analog or whether it's an email or a photo. So for us, it's just a platform where we can try to capture the spirit of Milk Bar and share it with as many people as possible.

"We pride ourselves, for better or for worse, with never inventing anything for the sake of Instagram. That is probably, truly, the last thing that Christina considers in the kitchen. And I think that a lot of the beauty of our products, their colors, their photograph-ability, come from just her appreciation for being playful with them; like really fun, colorful ingredients that happen to photograph well. And so we occasionally do field trips all together as a team, we go out and try a ton of desserts. To me, it is a huge disappointment to go to some place that is known for beautiful food photography and to have the product and for it to just not taste that great. And I hope that no one has that experience with us.

"And so I think that for us, [social media] highlights the products and it is secondarily just an amazing way to communicate with our customers, get feedback, to see what people are really excited about, to tell them what's happening in our world, whether it's with a new team member or a new store opening, just about feeding that dialogue."