This season brought with a fresh batch of Spring 2020 handbag trends that are about to be absolutely everywhere. You’ve seen them on the runway, and then quickly all over Instagram, and you want—no, need—to make them yours as soon as possible. And, with all that extra at-home time you’ve been indulging in, there’s no better feel-good purchase than a bag to really amp up your seasonal wardrobe as you transition from Winter to Spring.

The ‘90s and early-aughts have certainly taken hold this season when it comes to the top trends in handbags—with everything from baguette shapes to chainmail materials popping up from every designer, at all price points. For a bit of edge, look no further than this season's iteration of buckled bags. And if you are a fashion risk-taker and rarely shy away from a trend no matter how seemingly impractical, you'll definitely gravitate toward the now-ubiquitous small bag trend, back for another season.

All these handbag trends are about to totally transform even the most understated looks and infuse even your vintage denim with new life. Designers from Christian Dior to Versace to Proenza Schouler have debuted brand-new bag shapes that are sure to garner an immediate cult following. You heard it here, first. Shop the top trends below, just in time for the warm-weather season.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Teeny Tiny Jacopo Raule/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The incredible shrinking bag has gotten even tinier this season with every shape, silhouette, and design offered in a size that barely even fits your iPhone.

Forever 21 Mini Faux Leather Crossbody $18 | Forever 21 Bright yellow to boost your mood.

Susan Alexandra Micro Moo $118 | Susan Alexandra Opt for a whimsical cow-print to really amp up your look.

Edie Parker Lil Edie $295 | Edie Parker Obsessed with structured acrylic bags? Now's your chance to go mini.

Mango Texture Mini Bag $21 | Mango A seafoam green will make your every look more elegant.

Jacquemus Le Petit Chiquito $270 | Jacquemus Arguably the mini that started it all...

Building Block Mini Cube Sling $185 | Building Block Choose unusual shapes and colors when going mini for an added detail.

Muse Micro Crossbody Bag $40 | Muse Go edgy with a thick chain strap—even with your minis!

Shoulder Baguettes SAVIKO/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images The retro trend is here to stay, with baguette-style handbags coming back with fervor so you can properly channel your favorite '90s style icon.

Elleme Baguette $445 | Elleme Light blue is the perfect non-black option for the color-averse.

Urban Outfitters Croc Baguette Bag $39 | Urban Outfitters Go classic '90s with black croc.

Nico Giani Tilly Baguette $503 | Nico Giani Choose timeless cogtnac tones with head-turning hardware to balance it out.

Madewell Canvas Sling Bag $48 | Shopbop If you're really looking to make a statement, consider leopard or another bold print.

Studio 33 Woke Newbie Mini Baguette Nylon Shoulder Bag $37 | Century 21 Asymmetry is another trend that's hitting it big in ready-to-wear and accessories alike.

By Far Mini Rachel $308 | By Far Infuse a little color into your wardrobe with a bright green baguette bag and channel your inner Cher Horowitz.

JW Pei Eva Shoulder Bag $40 | JW Peei You can never go wrong with a deep green or burgundy animal texture, especially with these retro bag shapes.

Buckle Up Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images This edgy trend is showing up on even the most ladylike of handbag styles this season, adding a little extra oomph to your accessory game for Spring.

Boyy Buckle Belt Bag $650 | Boyy Keep it sweet, even with the most edgy of trends, by choosing a pastel like butter yellow or pale blue.

Refinery Chic Clear Buckle Shoulder Bags $37 | Refinery Chic Baguette bags get even more retro with the addition of a '90s-style round buckle in front.

Zac Zac Posen Biba Crossbody Bag $325 | Farfetch If you're not into color, consider a black-and-white style to give a little more dimension to your classic handbag.

Zara Animal Embossed Multi-Position Buckle Crossbody Bag $30 | Zara Pretty pale blue is perfect for summer.

Charloes & Keith See-Through Effect Buckled Bag $53 | Charles & Keith Seek out that pop of color by way of a neon buckle or handle.

Christopher Kane Safety Buckle Devine Shoulder Bag $395 | Christopher Kane Sometimes you just have to go classic black—right down to the hardware.

Ganni Leather Micro Tote Bag $337 | Ganni Artistic shapes are hitting it big as well, so why not choose one that has a unique material or buckle detail?

Disco Fever Peter White/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images For day or night, consider a chainmail or studded handbag that will bring sparkle to various looks, from cocktail dresses to off-duty denim.

Ettika Silver Mesh Handle Bag $90 | Ettika Keep it classic with a style that literally looks like dripping metal chains.

Lovers + Friends Lottie Crystal Purse $138 | Revolve For a more bold look, consider studs or crystals that make more of a sparkly statement.

Rebecca Minkoff Love Too Crossbody $259 | Rebecca Minkoff Go for metallic without actually opting for metal materials.

Hayward Pill Box Bag $550 | Hayward Consider silver a neutral, opting for bag shapes and silhouettes that you might not have otherwise considered.

Alexander Wang Eangloc Fortune Cookie Bag $695 | Alexander Wang With its viral potential and eye-catching shape, this one is well worth the splurge.

MM6 Maison Margiela Japanese Crossbody Bag $286 | Cettire Go all-out with a metallic that's more like a mirror.