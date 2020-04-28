4 Spring 2020 Handbag Trends Giving You Major Retro Vibes
This season brought with a fresh batch of Spring 2020 handbag trends that are about to be absolutely everywhere. You’ve seen them on the runway, and then quickly all over Instagram, and you want—no, need—to make them yours as soon as possible. And, with all that extra at-home time you’ve been indulging in, there’s no better feel-good purchase than a bag to really amp up your seasonal wardrobe as you transition from Winter to Spring.
The ‘90s and early-aughts have certainly taken hold this season when it comes to the top trends in handbags—with everything from baguette shapes to chainmail materials popping up from every designer, at all price points. For a bit of edge, look no further than this season's iteration of buckled bags. And if you are a fashion risk-taker and rarely shy away from a trend no matter how seemingly impractical, you'll definitely gravitate toward the now-ubiquitous small bag trend, back for another season.
All these handbag trends are about to totally transform even the most understated looks and infuse even your vintage denim with new life. Designers from Christian Dior to Versace to Proenza Schouler have debuted brand-new bag shapes that are sure to garner an immediate cult following. You heard it here, first. Shop the top trends below, just in time for the warm-weather season.
We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.
Teeny Tiny
The incredible shrinking bag has gotten even tinier this season with every shape, silhouette, and design offered in a size that barely even fits your iPhone.
Bright yellow to boost your mood.
Opt for a whimsical cow-print to really amp up your look.
Obsessed with structured acrylic bags? Now's your chance to go mini.
A seafoam green will make your every look more elegant.
Arguably the mini that started it all...
Choose unusual shapes and colors when going mini for an added detail.
Go edgy with a thick chain strap—even with your minis!
Shoulder Baguettes
The retro trend is here to stay, with baguette-style handbags coming back with fervor so you can properly channel your favorite '90s style icon.
Light blue is the perfect non-black option for the color-averse.
Go classic '90s with black croc.
Choose timeless cogtnac tones with head-turning hardware to balance it out.
If you're really looking to make a statement, consider leopard or another bold print.
Asymmetry is another trend that's hitting it big in ready-to-wear and accessories alike.
Infuse a little color into your wardrobe with a bright green baguette bag and channel your inner Cher Horowitz.
You can never go wrong with a deep green or burgundy animal texture, especially with these retro bag shapes.
Buckle Up
This edgy trend is showing up on even the most ladylike of handbag styles this season, adding a little extra oomph to your accessory game for Spring.
Keep it sweet, even with the most edgy of trends, by choosing a pastel like butter yellow or pale blue.
Baguette bags get even more retro with the addition of a '90s-style round buckle in front.
If you're not into color, consider a black-and-white style to give a little more dimension to your classic handbag.
Pretty pale blue is perfect for summer.
Seek out that pop of color by way of a neon buckle or handle.
Sometimes you just have to go classic black—right down to the hardware.
Artistic shapes are hitting it big as well, so why not choose one that has a unique material or buckle detail?
Disco Fever
For day or night, consider a chainmail or studded handbag that will bring sparkle to various looks, from cocktail dresses to off-duty denim.
Keep it classic with a style that literally looks like dripping metal chains.
For a more bold look, consider studs or crystals that make more of a sparkly statement.
Go for metallic without actually opting for metal materials.
Consider silver a neutral, opting for bag shapes and silhouettes that you might not have otherwise considered.
With its viral potential and eye-catching shape, this one is well worth the splurge.
Go all-out with a metallic that's more like a mirror.
Why not add a little fringe in there for fun?