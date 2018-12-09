4 Times Trump Criticized Obama For Things He Also Ended Up Doing As President

When Donald Trump talks about former President Barack Obama, it's rarely in a positive way. It started with Trump's repeated claims that Obama was not actually born in America (he was) and branched out to include jabs at how much he played golf or how much money he spent on trips. Here are just some of the times Trump criticized Obama for things he also ended up doing once he became president.

To say that Obama and Trump had an adversarial relationship wouldn't be entirely accurate, as it would imply a relationship between the former and current president existed at all. Unlike with Trump, Obama and his wife, Michelle, frequently attended events with his predecessor, President George W. Bush. (The friendship between Michelle and Bush is well chronicled.) In fact, all former presidents came together in October 2017 for a hurricane relief concert in Texas. Though Trump had taken office, he wasn't present at the event.

And in January 2018 — days before the first anniversary of Trump's inauguration — CNN reported that Trump and Obama hadn't spoken in a year. Before that, Obama had left the traditional letter to the incoming president in the Oval Office, and Trump tried to thank him for it, but as the television network reported, the two men were never directly able to communicate.

Let's Start With Golfing If they have one thing in common, it's that both Obama and Trump enjoy golfing. And they each golfed during their presidency. Obama's golfing was a frequent favorite tweeting topic for Trump: SB Nation found that Trump tweeted disapprovingly of Obama golfing at least 27 times while Obama was in office. Despite the frequent tweets, fact-checkers at Politifact found that Trump actually golfed more than Obama. In May 2018, Politifact reported that Trump had 56 "confirmed golf outings" in comparison to Obama's 37 during their first respective years as president. The website Trump Golf Count has found Trump has made at least 149 "daytime visits to golf clubs since inauguration" while chronicling evidence of the president playing golf during at least 68 visits. The website tracks just about everything having to do with Trump and golfing. Are you curious about what day he plays golf on the most? It's Sunday, which only edged out Saturday. (Obama's preferred day was Saturday.)