Lust can make you do all sorts of things — like, say, give up $20,000 in order to hook up with someone you barely know. On Netflix's new reality show, Too Hot to Handle, singles lose money each time they engage in anything physical. (And I'm not talking about running a 5K.) In an effort to encourage emotional connectivity, sexual touch is discouraged, because it doesn't always lead to something deeper. There are even zodiac couples who are attracted to each other physically but not emotionally.

Compatibility can go way beyond the sun. Just because two people have incompatible zodiac signs, astrologers say they may have other aspects in their birth chart that make them a really great match.

"Sexual compatibility in a chart is based on a lot of different factors," astrologer Clarisse Monahan tells Bustle. "Sex alone would be how Mars interacts with the other person's Venus (which is what we desire) and Mars (which is how we go about it). But of course, unless there's a strong link between the Sun and Moon signs (emotional compatibility), it can be difficult to forge an emotional connection."

Here are the three zodiac couples who have intense sexual chemistry, but not much else going on.

Taurus (April 20 — May 20) + Scorpio (October 23 — November 21) Opposites attract, especially when you get a Taurus and Scorpio together. According to Monahan, these signs tend to sense something in each other that's pure desire. But, unless there's a strong emotional connection from the beginning, the relationship will quickly fizzle out. "Taurus can be quite open about what they need and want, while Scorpio holds back and prizes secrecy about all else," Monahan says. "Scorpio may be intrigued with Taurus' open-book approach at the start, but later will become bored."

Gemini (May 21 — June 20) + Libra (September 23 — October 22) When you get two Air signs together, the scene can be set for a smooth-sailing relationship. "Everything is at first stimulating and exciting as each tries to impress the other with style and variety," Monahan says. But as time goes on, one may feel like something is missing from the other, like the staying power you'd get from being with an Earth sign, or the care and tenderness that you'd get with a Water sign. It's also easy to get bored with someone who's too similar to you, so the initial physical attraction may fade.

Cancer (June 21 — July 22) + Aries (March 21 — April 19) Water and Fire signs, like Cancer and Aries, can have great sexual chemistry from the start. But, according to Monahan, they may not have a harmonious relationship in the long-term because they square each other off. "Signs that square each other just find it more difficult to understand each other, so it makes emotional communication not as straightforward," she says. It'll be easy for these two signs to fight and quickly lose patience with each other.