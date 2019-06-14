7 Seemingly Incompatible Zodiac Matches That Can Actually Have Lasting Chemistry

If you're into astrology, it can be a bit of a bummer to find out that your partner or crush has an incompatible zodiac sign to yours. No one wants to hear they'd make a terrible couple with the person they're into. It's true that some zodiac pairings can be naturally challenging. But according to astrologers, there are certain incompatible zodiac matches that still have the kind of chemistry that can last.

"Chemistry is what attracts you to the person physically. It's what draws you to them immediately. It can't really be described, it's just there," astrologer Deniz Kilic, tells Bustle. Compatibility on the other hand, is more about how well you get along with the person. It's about how much you have in common and how much you'll have to compromise with each other.

When it comes to astrology, there's a quite a bit that goes into figuring out whether a couple would make a good match. "When I do couples readings (synastry), immediately I look to the elements of their signs to see how easily the relationship flows," Kilic says. "When elements that are not compatible are in a relationship, tension and stress can occur. They're also more likely to be different from one another." Compatibility can also be determined by each sign's modality (Fixed, Mutable, or Cardinal), which is the way each sign experiences, expresses, or approaches things.

According to Kilic, it's best to have a good mix of both chemistry and compatibility if you want a relationship to last. Although some zodiac pairs aren't naturally compatible, they may still have lasting chemistry. Here are those pairs, according to astrologers.

1. Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22) And Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21) Ashley Batz/Bustle Both of these zodiac signs are Fixed signs, meaning they tend to be fairly inflexible. As you can imagine, this can make it difficult for them to come to an agreement. But according to Kilic, when they come together there is "immense" chemistry and fireworks. "Scorpio is ruled by the planet Pluto, which represents power, intensity and transformation, while Leo is ruled by the Sun, which brings vitality, excitement and creativity," she says. "These two planets can encounter power struggles together, but at the same, that can bring very powerful sexual chemistry." This is what will initially bring them together, and in the long run, keep them together. If they can look past their disagreements and come to a compromise, creating long lasting chemistry between the two.

2. Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18) And Cancer (June 21 - July 22) Aquarius can appreciate Cancer's emotional connection with others, while Cancer can appreciate Aquarius' "mystifying" ways. So while these two are traditionally incompatible, they also have tremendous chemistry. "Cancer's moods change with the Moon, while Aquarius is just plain unpredictable," Kilic says. They're both used to the changes, and can keep up with each other. According to her, this is the bond that keeps them together, as long as they make an effort to understand each other.

3. Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22) And Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22) Ashley Batz/Bustle When it comes to relationships, Kilic says that Libra takes the cake. They love being in relationships, and want to keep the peace at all costs. They also enjoy being there for their partner and actually like doing things as a team. Although Virgos are practical Earth signs, they can still appreciate the Airy, intellectual qualities of a Libra. Virgos also enjoy helping their partner and they tend to express their appreciation through acts of service. "Although these Zodiac signs are very different, they’re able to work together and keep the chemistry flowing," Kilic says.

4. Taurus (April 20 - May 20) And Pisces (February 19 - March 20) Taurus and Pisces can be wonderful matches, but not at first glance. As astrologer Dr. Elisa Robyn, tells Bustle, "Earth and water can turn to mud and find any type of change overwhelming. However water can nurture earth and these signs can create a safe and nurturing home." The Taurus partner will have to adjust to the "dreaminess and empathic" nature of the Pisces, and the Pisces may wish for a deeper spiritual connection. However, if they can move past this they can have a lasting and deep connection.

5. Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21) And Aquarius (January 20 - February 18) Ashley Batz/Bustle "Look for magic or explosions between [...] Sagittarius and the rebel Aquarius," Dr. Robyn says. The good thing is, both signs are very independent but also crave freedom and connection. When these two signs are far apart, they can still feel connected. They understand the shared need for freedom, but often struggle to communicate honestly. So both partners will have to learn to trust and share honest emotions. "This Fire and Air combination can be unstoppable or explosive," Dr. Robyn says. "In fact, it will probably be both."

6. Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19) And Gemini (May 21 - June 20) Capricorns can appreciate Gemini's quick thinking and intellect, while Gemini can appreciate Capricorn's stability and drive for success. According to Kilic, Capricorns find intelligence a very attractive trait in their partner, which is the chemistry that initially brings them together. Geminis are the types to often change their minds. They're the "butterflies" of the zodiac who go from one situation to the next. However, Capricorns can help these signs find stability and give them the structure they need in order to grow.