The fiery passion of Aries season is in full swing, and the April 2020 full supermoon (aka the big luminary of the season) is coming up on Tuesday, April 7. Full moons are a time of increased energy and illumination, and supermoons take place when the full moon is even closer to the Earth than usual — which can make things feel even more intense. Many of us have felt this intensity building in different ways ever since the new moon in Aries in late March, and the upcoming full moon is set to bring this energy to a peak. There is no doubt that the April full moon will affect each zodiac sign — but there are a few zodiac signs who will feel the moon's influence in an even more significant way.

April's full moon, known as the Pink Moon, will take place in the balance-seeking air sign of Libra. There are some rather volatile planetary aspects taking place alongside this moon that are injecting some chaos and uncertainty into the astrological mix come Tuesday, so we're all likely to get a dose of heavy full moon chaos. Calling on Libra's sense of balance and leaning into our one-on-one relationships for support and guidance can help us keep our heads above water.

We'll all feel the lunar vibe, but for some of us, the energy will be a major catalyst for change. If you're one of the zodiac signs the April 2020 full moon will affect most, read on to find out what's in store for you.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

This supermoon is taking place in your house of partnerships, Aries, and it's also in an opposition aspect to your Sun, which can cause a lot of tension between what you want for yourself and how you must compromise in order to maintain things with others. "Relationships are now in focus," says astrologer Lisa Stardust. "You’re deciding who you should give your attention and affection to — plus who not to." People are showing their true colors right now, so pay attention and spend your energy wisely. You should treat others the way you want to be treated, and surround yourself with others who do the same.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

There's a push and pull right now between your inner self and outer self, Cancer, and the full moon's energy could bring that conflict to a breaking point. "Your views are changing swiftly, which is making you feel off-kilter and lose your footing," Stardust says. "Remain calm and you’ll find your way through this." The full moon takes place in Libra, so like the sign of the scales, embrace balance in all things — because for you, finding some solid ground in the midst of this foundation-shaking confusion is a must. Create a safe space where you can retreat and give yourself time to think about everything that's coming to light.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

With the supermoon rising in your sign, you're bound to feel the shifts in a more personal way, Libra — and what's being illuminated is the need for you to prioritize yourself, value your time alone, and put your energy toward nurturing and caring for yourself. "Giving your all to others has taken a toll on you, and now it’s time to shift your attentions onto yourself," Stardust says. Because of the partnership-oriented nature of your sign, it's easy to pour all your energy into other people instead of prioritizing yourself — but you'll be surprised by how much more fulfilled you'll feel when you balance those things out more evenly.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Your house of career is being lit up by this supermoon, Capricorn, and it's going to bring things in that area of your life to a completion or climax — whether you're ready or not. "Work projects may come to an end, making you contemplate your next big vision," Stardust says. "Choose your next steps wisely and pick projects with significant meaning to you." You pour yourself into your work, so your career should be more than a career to you — it should speak to your purpose and higher sense of duty. Use the revelations that come to you under this moon to adjust your path and make sure you're headed in the direction that aligns with the needs of your soul.