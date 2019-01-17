Capricorn season is coming to an end, which means a new zodiac season is about to take over. On Jan. 20, we enter Aquarius season, and it's going to be full of creativity, rebellion, and possibly even humanitarian efforts. Aquarius energy is so diverse: it's unique, energetic, open-minded, and also very moody. Capricorn season may have grounded us, but Aquarius season is going to leave us open to some big changes that involve stepping out of the box and trying something new. There's also a big focus on the humanitarian side of things, where we'll feel inspired to give back and make the world a better place. That said, some zodiac signs are going to be affected more than others by Aquarius season.

But Aquarius energy isn't just about being more in tune with what the world needs and being more open to hearing and doing something new. Aquarians are known for doing their own thing and being a total individual — in other words, their vibe is that they really don't care what you think, and they're down to do what they want to do, rather than what everyone else is doing. So, when Aquarius season comes around, you're filled with that same energy. You'll want to connect with yourself, do what you want to do, and forget the rest.

Bustle spoke to astrologer Lisa Stardust, who said, "Aquarius Season will allow us to embrace our humanitarian side and also trigger our sensitivities, urging us to give back to the community and work with the collective." It's time to really get introspective, then focus on yourself and the community around you. This could be pretty exciting, especially for the below four signs:

Taurus (April 20 - May 20) Tina Gong/Bustle If you've been feeling a little bit lonely lately, don't worry, because that's all going to change soon. Stardust says, "You're in high demand at work — and with the public! Take your selfie stick out and embrace your popularity and fame over the next 30 days!" Use Aquarius season to your advantage by getting more social than usual.

Leo (July 23 - August 22) Tina Gong/Bustle For you, Leo, this Aquarius season is all about your relationships with other people more than just your relationship with yourself. Stardust says, "Partnerships are on the forefront of your mind, making you more relationship oriented over the next 30 days. You will feel less ego centric and called upon to give more attention to your relationships than yourself." That's not necessarily a bad thing.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21) Tina Gong/Bustle This could be a big time of change for you, Scorpio. Stardust says, "Your core beliefs will undergo transformation this month, all yourself to move towards progress and innovative methods of dealing with your inner self." It's going to be an exciting time where you may feel inspired to take more risks.