On Dec. 21, we'll be leaving behind the positive, adventurous spirit of Sagittarius season and taking on a new kind of energy with the beginning of Capricorn season. Sag season has probably given you the energy and the optimism you've needed to move forward towards your goals, and Capricorn season is going to give you the motivation to actually do something about that. The Capricorn sign is known for being hardworking, practical, and productive, which means that you're about to feel inspired to change your way of doing things - just in time for the new year. Of course, every zodiac sign will be affected by Capricorn season, but some will feel it more than others. There are some zodiac signs that Capricorn season will affect the most.

Capricorns are natural leaders who know how to get things done, which means that you're going to get a boost of energy towards being more productive in your daily life and at work. As Forever Conscious points out, Capricorn is ruled by the planet Saturn, which is known for tough challenges, a dominating presence, rules, and order. You'll feel that type of energy, which doesn't sound exciting, but is quite useful in getting ready for a new year of possibilities. It's a more serious time when you'll just really want to focus and bring structure and organization into your life.

One thing to note is that while focus and determination are good to have, it's still possible to have way too much of them. You need to work to find balance during Capricorn season, so also use this time to reflect on the past, thinking about what you want to leave behind and what you want to bring into the future. That's helpful as well, since it can get you towards your goals in a more efficient manner. Just don't let yourself have a one-track mind to success here!

Bustle spoke with astrologer Lisa Stardust to find out which zodiac signs are going to feel the effects of Capricorn season the most. Check it out to see if your sign is among them:

Aries (March 21 - April 19) Tina Gong/Bustle This is a great time for you to succeed at whatever you put your mind to. Stardust says, "Work may be on the forefront of your mind, as new opportunities come your way. Go for the gold and accept all the offers to line your Golden Fleece with actual gold and riches." You'll be working hard, but it will be worth it.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22) Tina Gong/Bustle Capricorn season is going to illuminate the relationship sector of your chart, which means that your focus will be on personal connections. Stardust says, "Capricorn season will make you feel more relationship-oriented than ever, giving you the incentive to give your all to your partnerships, friends, and romances."

Libra (September 23 - October 22) Tina Gong/Bustle You may end up feeling a bit more nostalgic and family-oriented than usual, Libra. Stardust says, "Capricorn season will change your innermost views and fundamental beliefs by allowing you to throw out old views in place of new ideals and hopes."