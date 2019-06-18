Gemini season has, as usual, given us an exciting start to the summer. But now that the season is officially almost here, it's time to slow things down and get on a different kind of vibe - and Cancer season will definitely get us to do exactly that. Cancer season, from June 21 until July 22, is a gentle time when we might all feel more sensitive and more in tune with our emotions than ever before. It's a time to focus on our feelings instead of just constantly being on the move. Even if you're a person who normally likes to constantly be on the go, you might find that Cancer season has you feeling more mellow and emotional.

That said, Cancer season will affect everyone a little bit differently, and some zodiac signs will feel Cancer season's effects more than other zodiac signs. Most of us are going to feel more of a pull towards home life: staying in and just being with ourselves in our own heads, spending quality time with family members or close friends, or just indulging in some self-care. A lot of us will feel the effects of Cancer season in our relationships, since Cancers are all about love and following their heart. Again, this can't be overstated: Cancer season is a big ball of emotions!

Bustle spoke to astrologer Lisa Stardust about which zodiac signs are going to feel all the feels the most, and she points to four different signs. Stardust said, "For the cardinal signs, Cancer season will cause changes to occur and desires to shift as we enter summer."

It makes sense that Cancer season would affect these signs the most, as Cancer is a cardinal sign. Because they start off each season, cardinal signs are known as initiators and leaders — and for Cancers, it's all about love, relationships, and family. Here's a look at the zodiac signs that Cancer season will affect the most:

Aries (March 21 - April 19) Tina Gong/Bustle Aries, you're normally really sociable and outgoing, and Cancer season is a little bit of a different vibe for you, so that explains why you may feel some changes. Stardust says, "Your personal views are shifting, which may cause anxieties to rise. Take time and feel your feels." It's okay to slow down and stay in your own head sometimes!

Cancer (June 21 - July 22) Tina Gong/Bustle This is your season, Cancer, so of course you're going to be feeling the effects extra hard. "You’re shining bright now, but keep your emotions in check before your sensitivities take a more hold on matters," says Stardust. You might find that you're feeling more intuitive and emotional than usual, but just don't let it take over and you'll be okay.

Libra (September 23 - October 22) Tina Gong/Bustle It might be the beginning of the summer, but for you, Libra, it's all about your career. Stardust says, "Work is extra stressful right now. Take time to find balance before you experience burn out." Cancer season is perfect time for self-care, so be sure to make time for that no matter what.