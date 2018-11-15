It's here, just in time to make your Thanksgiving holiday go sideways. That's right, the little red planet that causes big disruptions begins its backspin Nov. 16. However, the zodiac signs Mercury retrograde winter 2018 will affect the least — Taurus, Leo, Scorpio, and Aquarius — will feel less of Mercury's bajiiggity energy than other signs. The final Mercury retrograde of 2018 happens in Sagittarius, and according to The Old Farmer's Almanac, this means you can expect travel disruptions, delays of all kinds, long lines, and the increased chance of getting lost. Yes, it's highly likely that your beloved map app will betray you.

Because Taurus, Leo, Scorpio, and Aquarius are what's known as fixed signs, they'll have an easier time transforming Mercury's frustrating retrograde energy and maintaining a cool and collected mindset. These are the signs most likely to prepare for things to go wrong and they're more equipped to be able to shift gears on the fly, which means they will also make sure to bring an old-timey paper map. This kind of resilience is important because Astrologer Jamie Partridge noted on Astrology King that this particular Mercury retrograde is going to be a doozy. It's probably a good idea to double down on your meditation and breathing exercises to avoid feeling extra overwhelmed.

"Mercury retrograde November 2018 is square Neptune which adds confusion and deception to the usual Mercury retrograde problems like communication and technology breakdowns, nervous anxiety, travel delays, and lost items." For the other eight signs, you might want to hitch your holiday wagon to the star of a Taurus, Leo, Scorpio, or Aquarius to allow some of their chill vibes to rub off on you.

Taurus, Mercury retrograde is going to have you feeling all of the love. However, don't let yourself get so overcome with emotion that you act hastily — this is where your ability to practice patience will serve you well. Partridge noted that others may be extra flakey when it comes to keeping commitments. Luckily, you'll be feeling hella confident, which allows you to shake it off like a boss.

Limelight-loving Leo, Mercury retrograde winter 2018 is going to allow you to shed any residual resentment you may be harboring toward particular people and situations that may have manifested over the summer, Horoscope.com noted. However, wait until Mercury goes to direct to address any of the people or situations that have caused you pain. Use the next three weeks to enjoy feeling good again — you deserve it.

Scorpio, you're the mystery maker of the zodiac. However, Mercury retrograde November 2018 is going to bring everything into hyper focus. The presence of both Mercury and the sun in your sign from Nov. 30 until Dec. 13 "brings mental alertness, quick thinking, and more interaction with people," Partridge noted. The added benefit of Mars in Pisces will allow you to avoid a lot of the normal Mercury retrograde confusion that plagues others. Make sure to be patient with those who are having a more difficult time.

Aquarius, any awkward feelings related to love and relationships will melt away during Mercury retrograde and you'll feel more comfortable without feeling the need to explain yourself, Horoscope.com revealed. What's more, Thanksgiving weekend is going to be an extremely fortunate time for you, Partridge said. "This is a time of happiness, optimism, generosity and good news. Good luck at this time is an opportunity for personal, professional, and spiritual growth."

If you're one of the four signs that's going to skate through Mercury retrograde winter 2018 unscathed, take some time to practice kindness and patience with others who aren't so lucky. Tis the season and all that.