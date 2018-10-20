Becoming a commitment-phobe can happen for all sorts of reasons, but for some, it's just an aspect of their personality. And for those who believe the stars might have something to do with how people operate in this world, understanding the zodiac signs who are afraid of commitment can provide some insight into what falling in love with this kind of person might look like.

Looking for commitment in a relationship simply isn't a priority for everyone. And for some, it's a goal, but an exceedingly rare thing. "Not everyone looks for a commitment," astrologer Cindy Mckean tells Bustle. "For some people, being single and independent allows them magical freedom of expression that they feel they can't get if they have to 'behave' for their partner [...] Astrology can help you understand why some people are this way." Even if someone is afraid of commitment, it may be something to work towards down the line, especially if it is something they may want in the future.

Simply understanding these zodiac signs' inclinations, and being patient and attentive, could be a way to win their heart. After all, being afraid of commitment is a completely different situation than being completely uninterested in it.

Here are the four zodiac signs most likely to be commitment-phobes, according to astrologers.

1 Taurus (April 20 - May 20) Tina Gong/Bustle If you've already heard about the Taurus being one of the most loyal signs of the zodiac, it may seem like having the Taurus on this list is contradictory. It's important, however, to understand that their tendency to commit absolutely feeds into their fear of committing until they know it's completely right. "Taurus is known for being the most loyal sign in the zodiac," Mckean says. " [...] Luckily, they take their time to find the right partner and don't tend to fall for frivolous romantic conquests." They wait for someone who shares their values to the core, and are afraid of settling until then.

2 Gemini (May 21 - June 20) Tina Gong/Bustle Geminis love keeping things interesting, yes, but they are still sensitive. They fear what happens if they put their vulnerable side on the line, Mckean says. "Geminis are dualistic in nature," Mckean says. " [...] Geminis are generally known to have doubles of everything, and that can extend to their love lives and partners. They have only one heart though, which is why they are so careful about who they give it away to." And until they can find someone who they can trust with their heart, Geminis can be happy bouncing around.

3 Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22) Tina Gong/Bustle For the careful Virgo, getting into a committed relationship can make things messier than they like to be. Some people swoon over the unpredictability of love; Virgos may fear it. "Virgos like to keep things orderly," Mckean says. "[...] As creatures of habit, Virgos dislike being in a relationship that challenges the practicality of their daily routines and habits. A Virgo would rather forego a relationship than disrupt the structure that defines their life in hope of love." For a typical Virgo, this kind of predictability is not just a comfort zone — it's a pillar of their life. It can take a very special love to get them out of that.