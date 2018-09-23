Whether or not to should change for your partner is often a difficult decision in relationships. But because compromising is an agreement where both sides make concessions for an optimal outcome, this is an area where change can be a great thing for a relationship. Still, compromising in a relationship is tough, and finding a partner who's willing can be difficult. Luckily, this all comes naturally to certain zodiac signs.

On both small and large scales, compromise can be an important building block of a healthy relationship. "When we meet someone we're into and form a relationship, there are little compromises or sacrifices that we do," astrologer Cindy Mckean, tells Bustle. "Almost all relationships require compromise. In astrology, for some signs this comes easier than other, yet some signs have a very hard time changing." The idea of conceding even an ounce of defeat can be difficult to some.

In general, the ability to change (or make compromises) is one of the major personality indicators the zodiac can provide. Some signs, for example, find this aspect of relationships particularly difficult. "Fixed signs (Taurus, Leo, Scorpio, Aquarius) will find it harder to compromise or change for their partner," Mckean says. On the flip side, certain signs find compromise a natural, comfortable part of their relationship.

So if you're looking for a partner who will be flexible as issues come up and the years progress, looking to the zodiac might be a good bet.

Here are four zodiac signs most likely to compromise in a relationship, according to astrologers.

1 Cancer (June 21 - July 22) Tina Gong/Bustle For Cancer, compromising is all about keeping an eye on the big picture. They're willing to make small changes if it means keeping their loved one around in the long-run, and maintaining a happy and healthy relationship. "Having a partner, a home, and children are goals that [many] Cancers strive for," Mckean says. "Once they're involved in a relationship, they are loyal to ensure they stay with their partner, and they're also accommodating." It's important not to take advantage of this side of their personality, but rather to celebrate it and feel grateful.

2 Virgo (August 23 - September 22) Tina Gong/Bustle Virgos are perfectly comfortable being single, but relationships bring out something deeper in them. They feel best when they're making their partner feel more comfortable. "They like to serve and are happy to tend to the details," Mckean says, "[...] When they're involved in a relationship, they instinctively know that changes will come about and there will be new norms to get used to. Eventually they create new habits and routines around their partner, but mostly around them as a couple." So if a Virgo's partner doesn't like their habit of eating food in bed, Virgo is more likely to snack in the living room instead, for the sake of the relationship.

3 Libra (September 23 - October 22) Tina Gong/Bustle If you know that Libra is all about balancing the scales, then you could expect that they're likely to compromise in a relationship. In the end, it's all about maintaining a more macro-level equilibrium between two partners than making everyday interactions easier. "Libras practically invented the word 'compromise,'" Mckean says. "[...] To them, it's not really change, but fluctuation. They understand why fine-tuning is important and how it results in blissful harmony." The scales balance out when the partners go back-and-forth on little changes for one another.