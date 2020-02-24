The very first Mercury retrograde period of 2020 is officially upon us, and we already knew it was coming for our love lives when it decided to kick off during Valentine's Day weekend. Mercury retrogrades almost always influence dating by making it hard to have clear conversations or schedule plans. And of course, it's got that nasty penchant for bringing our exes back into our DMs — or tempting us to show up in theirs. But annoying as this transit may be, it doesn't necessarily spell disaster for your love life. There are actually a few zodiac signs likely to meet someone during Mercury retrograde winter 2020— so if you're single, don't delete your apps or cancel your existing dates just yet! There could be someone special waiting for you in the wings.

"Mercury retrograde will move backwards from sentimental Pisces to pragmatic Aquarius — which is why some zodiac signs may have a higher chance of falling in love and meeting someone new," says astrologer Lisa Stardust. "They’ll be able to reassess and readdress their romantic inclinations and feelings during this time." While Pisces will put us in touch with our intuition and allow feelings to guide us, Aquarius energy can help us step back and see things with a little more clarity.

Read on to find out if you're one of the signs most likely to meet someone special during Mercury retrograde this season.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You're dealing with a lot of deep and intimate personal transformations during this retrograde, Leo, and it could lead you into something totally unexpected — if you're ready to open yourself up to it. "Your practical approach to love may bring you face to face with a potential romantic partner," Stardust says. "Don’t run away. Embrace this chance meeting." You're on a mission to transform the way you think, and you never know what lessons and experiences this new person may have to offer you on this new journey.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Romantic partnerships have been on your mind in a big way lately, Virgo, as the retrograde is hitting the love and commitment center of your zodiac chart. If you're single, your romantic spidey senses are on high, and you're likely to be extra aware of any serendipitous chance encounters. "You’re in the mood for love, which is why you have the opportunity to open your heart to someone who sweeps you off your feet in a very whimsical and romantic way," Stardust says. Take advantage of the moment if the vibes feel right.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Things have been flowing in a pleasant, sweet, and creative new way in your love life recently, and you may have noticed something developing between yourself and someone special who just came into the picture. "A new crush can blossom into more during this time," Stardust says. "Don’t rush the relationship. Let it evolve slowly." Remember, retrogrades ask us to take things slower than usual, so proceed with gentle caution while still enjoying the potential this relationship has to offer.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

There's usually no need to reinvent the wheel — you know this, Capricorn. So if you're looking to meet someone special, perhaps start by letting go of the silly tricks and tips your friends have shared, and go back to doing what feels right to you. "You’ll find someone new in a very dated way, which may surprise you!" Stardust says. Be willing to embrace the possibility of a magical chance encounter. Every once in a while, life really can feel like a movie, so don't close the book on love during this retrograde.