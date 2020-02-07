Valentine's Day is just around the corner, which makes upping the romance factor a higher priority on our to-do lists. If your love life has been feeling stale and you're looking to change up the vibes, you may be in luck — because Venus, planet of love and romance, is making some big moves this week. The planet of pleasure will enter bold and brazen Aries on Feb. 7 and ride through this fire sign's territory through March 4. There's no doubt that Venus in Aries will affect each sign's love life — and you may want to buckle up, because it's likely to be a wild ride.

Over the past month, when Venus was in Pisces, we felt a romantic haze fall over our love lives, turning us all into walking, talking heart-eye emojis. But Venus in Aries is zapping us out of that dreamy fantasy and bringing the heat. Bold, impulsive, and headstrong, Aries' energy will bring a take-charge attitude to all signs' love lives. We'll be focusing on ways to prioritize our own pleasure and be more dominant in asking for what we want.

While all signs can expect an action-packed month, Venus is considered to be in its detriment when it's in Aries, meaning that it struggles to express its more gentle and romantic qualities. "In astrology, Venus ... is a great combination of energies for having fun, casual dating, and one-night stands, [but] it is not the best for romance and long-term commitment," says Narayana Montúfar, senior astrologer at Astrology.com and Horoscope.com.

We'll all feel the shift in our love lives under this transit, but it'll affect each zodiac sign differently. Here's what to expect.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Expect things to get steamy, Aries. "Venus in your sign is poised to bring you a ton of energy and make you a hot commodity, and she will also bring you a month filled with opportunities to experience all kinds of pleasure," Montúfar says. "Leave a lot of free time in your calendar — you never know who you are going to run into."

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Venus is your sign's natural ruler, Taurus — but the impulsive energy it brings in Aries isn't your style, so you might feel a little out of sorts when it comes to love. "In your twelfth solar house, Venus is in a sort of 'hibernation,'" Montúfar says. "But not to worry. Once she moves into your sign after being in Aries, she will have all sorts of presents coming your way — and that’s extremely exciting!"

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Your social life is booming this month, Gemini, and you're likely to connect with a potential new romantic partner through your friend circle. "If you end up making a deeper connection, just keep in mind that it might have a strong a 'friends with benefits' kind of vibe," Montúfar says. So long as you keep communication channels open, this could be the fun fling you needed this season.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Your work life is taking center stage this month, Cancer — but that may actually bode really well for your love life, too. "Whether you’re looking for a new gig or a full-time, steady job, Venus in your tenth solar house can give you an aura of responsibility and authority to attract exactly that," Montúfar says. Keep your eyes peeled and your heart open, whether you're in work mode or not.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

You've got an itch to try something new this month, Leo — in love and otherwise! "Venus in Aries is the perfect time to expand your horizons and explore new and exciting cuisines, scenes, and people," Montúfar says. "If you feel burned out, it’s also a great time to take a break and enjoy life." Dial things back at work and make time for going on fun dates to explore exotic restaurants or interesting museum exhibits that will satisfy your craving to experience new things.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Get ready, Virgo, because this month might elevate your love life to an intense level really quickly. "If you have been craving a transformative and deep connection either with a new or existing partner, Venus in Aries makes that type of intimacy possible now," Montúfar says. "But that’s not all: Venus also rules money, so she might have a nice surprise in store for you too!"

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Your ruling planet Venus is lighting up the area of your chart that rules partnerships this month, and it'll inspire you to be more direct, open, and honest about your feelings in your romantic relationships — and this will be helpful whether you're dating around or in something committed! Embrace Aries' bold and confident energy and you're bound to start seeing the results you crave.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Opportunities to find love and success are on the rise for you this month. "You're getting an extra boost in terms of your career, or new opportunities at work," says astrologer Leslie Hale of Keen.com. "You could become interested in a co-worker or someone you meet through work, directly or indirectly." If you meet someone in your field or on a similar career path this month, take a chance!

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Get ready to spice up your love life, Sag, because your romantic forecast looks very exciting this month, filled with tons of opportunity in the dating and social scene. "Venus in Aries falls in your fifth house of love — so if you're looking, you are more likely to meet someone during this time," Hale says.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

You might find that this transit makes you feel a bit like a homebody, Cap — but that doesn't mean your love life is going dormant! Plan some relaxing nights in with your partner or keep your dates laid-back and local. "Home and family take on more importance at this time ... so if you are in a relationship you will spend more quality time in the home," Hale says. If you're single, consider hosting a mixer at your place to up your chances of meeting someone new.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

You're a busy bee this month, Aquarius. With so much action in your life, from romance to career, it's hard to focus on just one thing. "You'll be thinking more about love, and this will give you more luck in business communications or negations," Hale says. "If you're single, you could meet someone on a short trip [or] through family members or neighbors." Do your thing — but just remember to stay open to the possibility of meeting someone who will inspire you in all areas.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

This month might make you feel a lot more private about your love life, Pisces, as this transit is hitting the part of your chart that rules secrets and your subconscious. "Venus in the twelfth house is not considered the most conducive [placement] to finding love, but sometimes hidden affairs are begun here," Hale says. "For example, for some reason you may want to keep a relationship secret." Secrets can be sexy, but just beware of feeling drawn to situations that lack honesty.