There's an old myth about it being bad luck for a groom to see his bride before the wedding. But gender roles and stereotypes aside, if you're one of the four zodiac signs most likely to get married in secret, perhaps no one will get to see either spouse at any point of the wedding — before, during, or after. Well, maybe after if they post it on Instagram, like newlyweds Raven-Symoné and Miranda Maday.

In a post that no one could have predicted (insert a That's So Raven joke about seeing the future here), the pair announced via Instagram on June 18 that they had tied the knot at their home in Los Angeles, at a secret backyard wedding.

"I got married to a woman who understands me from trigger to joy, from breakfast to midnight snack, from stage to home," Raven-Symoné wrote in her caption, "I love you, Mrs. Pearman-Maday Let’s tear this world a new a*shole!

A low-key secret wedding may seem like a surprise for a child-star-turned-adult-celebrity and social media manager, but for Raven-Symoné, an adventurous Sagittarius, it may have been written in the stars.

Here are the four zodiac signs most likely to tie the knot in secret.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 – Dec. 21) Fire sign Sagittarius is impulsive and independent. When it comes to finding a forever love, they don't just look for a romantic partner — they look for a full adventure partner, someone as daring and unique as they are. Charming and social, Sag enjoys big weddings with tons of dancing and mingling. However, if their partner suggests a secret wedding, they will totally be up for the challenge and will live the drama and suspense of telling people after they're tied the knot. After all, Sag loves to captivate a room with their incredible stories, and getting married in secret is at the top of the list.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 – Nov. 21) Scorpio is the human version of an underground volt with three layers of security doors, a fingerprint scanner, and a literal person standing guard. This water sign is private with a capital P and prefers to keep their business to themselves. Though they love their friends and family, Scorpio would be all about a secret wedding, turning their focus completely on their spouse, and not fretting about out of town guests or checking in with the caterer. Scorpios are intense and serious. They want the focus of their wedding to be about making a lifelong commitment to each other, not having a party.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22) Homebody Cancer is all about comfort. Traditional and family-oriented, this crab would undoubtedly want a group of their close loved ones with them as they tie their knot. But a tiny, intimate ceremony, with no phones or social media, would be a Cancer's dream — especially if they could get married without even leaving their house. Tender and emotional, Cancer creates deep connections with everyone they meet, so when it comes to planning a wedding, they may feel pressure to invite everyone from their barista to their hairdresser. Having a secret wedding will let Cancer focus completely on their spouse and the love between them, and not stress about making everyone else happy.