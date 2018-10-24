Get ready for some big changes, because it's officially Scorpio season. This intense period of time is all about deep emotions, making meaningful connections with others, spending a lot of time with your thoughts, and transforming your life. If it sounds overwhelming, that's because it kind of is - but not in a bad way. Scorpio season could be exactly what you need to kickstart your biggest goals. The next few weeks will affect everyone, regardless of your sign, but there are definitely some zodiac signs that Scorpio season will affect the most.

When the Sun moves into Scorpio, you will feel compelled to explore what's hidden beneath the surface in your life. According to Tarot.com, "The Scorpion's goal is transformation at the deepest level, by bringing light to shadows and secrets and cutting through external appearances to uncover the core of truth." Scorpio is all about getting rid of the things that are no longer bringing you joy to make room for all of the stuff you want and need in your life. Getting to that point might mean you spend a lot of time on your own, deep in your own thoughts and emotions. When you do head out to be around others, you'll want to surround yourself only with those who really mean something to you. Scorpio season is not about superficial feelings!

Bustle spoke to astrologer Lisa Stardust about the signs that will be most affected by this season. Stardust said, "As we swim in the deep transformative waters during Scorpio season, we all have to make the conscious decision to transform. Think of Scorpio season as a personal Renaissance - a chance to rebirth the parts of our selves we wish to change. Moving toward newness will produce positive vibes during this evolutionary cosmic season." Find out if your sign will be feeling it the most:

Taurus (April 20 - May 20) Tina Gong/Bustle Expect your relationships to go through a bit of a transformation: not only does Scorpio rule your seventh house of marriage, business partnerships, and enemies, but your ruling planet Venus is retrograde. Both will strongly affect all relationships in your life. Stardust says, "Partnerships are changing over the next 30 days, which can manifest either positively or negatively. Make sure you commit to who and what you love. This will leave you smiling with glee during Scorpio season."

Leo (July 23 - August 22) Tina Gong/Bustle With Scorpio as the ruler of your fourth house of home and upbringing, you might feel a bit off-balance. Venus retrograde could also be making you more moody than usual. Stardust says, "Personal issues come to a head, forcing you to let go of situations and people no longer serving your higher good. This will cause internal struggles within you, as you aren’t a fan of change. Remember, let go or be carried. Take the load off your shoulders."

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21) Tina Gong/Bustle Happy birthday month, Scorpio! Of course, this season is going to affect you in a big way, but it's not anything negative. Stardust says, "The light shines upon you, as you set forth on your Solar Return. Change is in the air for you, as you evolve in ways you didn’t believe are possible." This is your time to express yourself, focus only on what you want and need, and go after your goals - you'll have the energy and confidence to get anything done.