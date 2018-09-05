4 Zodiac Signs That Are Least Likely To Keep Their Word

Not everyone who doesn't keep their word is an intentional liar. Still, some people struggle with holding on to promises, commitments, and secrets. And rather than maligning someone's intentions, sometimes it's best to look at personality indicators to understand why one person would be less dependable than another. In this case, looking at the flakiest zodiac signs might provide you with some particular insight.

"I think every person has the capacity to flake every now and again," astrologist Lisa Stardust tells Bustle. "It’s mostly dependent on the state of their Mercury." These below signs, however, regardless of how mercurial they may be, might often commit to more than they can deliver. Rather than being a sign of ill will, these four zodiac signs' personality dispositions make them more likely to offer promises they can't keep. As a result, they're likely in over their head, not out to get anyone with bad intentions.

Still, you have every right to feel trepidatious around untrustworthy people. Whether you've recently experienced someone not keeping their word on a secret, or are tentative about going into business with someone, there are a variety of reasons that you may want to uncover why someone may be hard to trust. While exploring the zodiac and the intentions behind different signs' behaviors, you may be able to find some insight you didn't quite see elsewhere.

Here are four zodiac signs that are least likely to keep their word, according to astrologers.

1 Cancer (June 21 - July 22) Tina Gong/Bustle Cancers don't mean to lie, or to be untrustworthy, they simply are more prone to a change of heart than other signs. "Cancers change their minds, just as fast as the Moon changes signs..." Stardust says. "This allows the crab to frequently change their vibe and not follow through on certain things, as their emotions have the capacity to grow and transform fast." So while a cancer might fully intend to help you move when they agree on a Monday, by Saturday it's possible they've found other, more pressing things to focus on.

2 Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22) Tina Gong/Bustle If a Libra promised you something that they couldn't deliver on, the chances are likely that they happened to overcommit. "As an indecisive air sign, Libras often overcommit to projects," Stardust explains. "They take on more than they can handle because they thrive in a fast-paced environment and live in the realm of possibilities." So, if they've backed out on their word, there's a fair chance it's because something tipped their scales. And the Libra may not be able to follow through until they can achieve balance again.

3 Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18) Tina Gong/Bustle The Aquarius is a do-gooder. They're really trying. But, sometimes, they do have a habit of overextending. "A humanitarian by nature, the cup bearer loves to help others, sacrificing their needs for the greater good," Stardust explains. "However, this can mean overextending their generosity, which often leads them to feel overwhelmed, as they put the needs of others before theirs." If they feel emotionally depleted as a result, Aquarius may not be able to follow through. So if an Aquarius you know broke a promise, it's possible they're taking a much-needed mental health break, and trying to realign their priorities for a bit.