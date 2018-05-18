4 Zodiac Signs That Are More Likely To Get Divorced

Getting divorced from your spouse is way more common than you might think. If you are wondering how many people get divorced, according to a statement from the American Psychological Association, 40 to 50 percent of married couples in the United States will split. This suggests that any couple, regardless of their zodiac sign, is susceptible to divorce and should approach their marriage from a place of mutual respect and unconditional love. There are, however, signs more likely to get divorced — not necessarily because of their zodiac, but rather the planetary aspects within their birth chart..

"Venus is the planet associated with love," astrologist Linda Furiate tells Bustle. "Often a person may have a hard configuration with Venus to another outer planet in their birth chart that could potentially lead to divorce. If Venus is in a challenging aspect to the planet Uranus, the planet that seeks liberation and freedom, divorce may be more prominent. And if the asteroid Juno conflicts with a person’s personal planets to include Moon, Venus and Mars the likelihood of divorce may escalate."

Even if your sign might veer towards the edge of divorce more closely than others, remember that it does not indicate by any means that you're destined for doom. Instead, use astrology as a guide to learn more about yourself, as well as your strengths and weaknesses. Here are the zodiac signs most likely to get divorced, according to astrologers.

1 Taurus (April 20 - May 20) Tina Gong/Bustle A Taurus is known to need unconditional love. "The problem is when they don’t take responsibility for their actions they still want you to forgive and love them," astrologist, Linda Joyce, tells Bustle. "Eventually it can ruin a relationship." Tauruses may also lie in order to avoid saying no to themselves, or others, Joyce says. "They lie because they can’t risk you not loving them, so the truth is often not an option. The worst is they lie to themselves and often believe it’s OK to do what they’re — they’re protecting you from being hurt." To tackle this inclination, Taurus needs to take the risk of being vulnerable for love. "Just because you don’t agree doesn’t mean that love won’t be there," Joyce says. "Take a risk and be yourself." If someone truly loves you for who you are, coming clean won't make a difference.

2 Gemini (May 21 - June 20) Tina Gong/Bustle Gemini’s are a mutable sign which means they are known for changing their mind, for growing and evolving their point of view. "If they concentrate too much on pleasing others rather than focusing on what they need, then they will have trouble making decisions — including deciding who will make them happy," Joyce says. "To add to their indecisiveness is a strong idealism — they are seeking the fantasy or what they feel is perfection. Gemini’s are known for falling in love with someone who lives in another city or country or perhaps the person they love travels a great deal ... When someone is not present they are perfect in their minds." But when that person becomes present, reality may end the relationship for Gemini, Joyce says. In order to combat these tendencies, Gemini needs to take a hard look at what isn't working in their relationship. "Just because someone isn’t perfect doesn’t mean that things can’t improve," Joyce says. "Learn to express how you feel without sounding critical." When you love someone, everything is carried out with good intentions.

3 Aquarius (January 20 - February 18) An Aquarius has a huge heart and doesn't always need to be in a relationship to feel fulfilled. However, people often take advantage of their kind nature. "They can easily fall in love with [someone not suited for them] because their loving heart goes to those that desperately seek love," Joyce says. "This can bring them down more than lift their partner up, and they don’t give up that easily. It’s a great quality when you’re with the right person and a terrible quality if you’re with the wrong one." To protect themselves from getting hurt, Aquarius need to feel empowered, so that they don't get off their path for someone else. "They need to extend a loving hand but if the other person won’t make an effort then you should move on," Joyce says. Relationships require the effort of two people in order to work — avoid perpetuating a cycle that is toxic, one-sided, or unrequited, even if you're invested in your loved one!