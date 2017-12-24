How To Find Your Astrology Birth Chart Because When & Where You Were Born Affects Your Sign

There's a reason you consistently attract certain signs into your orbit while never interacting with others. Many variables determine how your zodiac sign affects your life, and it all has to do with when and where you were born. If you're wondering how to find your astrology birth chart, you can actually do it online for free. And, aside from being a fun way to waste some time while you're stuck in an airport over the holidays, there are myriad benefits to doing your astrological birth chart. Especially if you feel like a lot of your personality traits don't really match your zodiac sign.

Even if you think astrology isn't real, it's actually the oldest form of science. According to the American Federation of Astrologers, "The Babylonians are generally credited with the birth of astrology. Their astrological charts enabled them to predict the recurrence of seasons and certain celestial events. So in the beginning, and for more than 2,000 years, astrology and astronomy were the same science." While everyone has free will, astrology can be used a guide, kind of like Google maps for your life, which sometimes advises you to drive into a lake. This is where common sense and free will come in.

If you feel like you're wandering aimlessly through life, then doing your birth chart might help you get some clarity. And, you really have nothing to lose. "Deep inside your birth chart lays the secret code that will unlock your psyche and all of its potential," Maria DeSimone explained on Tarot.com. "A thorough analysis of your chart will help you understand not only your talents, but also your short circuits."

I'm getting my chart done next week by Beacon Truth, a new online site that specializes in everything related to astrology. I'm a Libra who is constantly surrounded by Virgos. From my mom and stepdad, to my friends and co-workers, to numerous romantic partners, I can't turn around without bumping into a Virgo, and I want to know why. Because, as DeSimone wrote, by doing your astrological birth chart, "you will appreciate what really makes you and those you love tick." #TheMoreYouKnow

If you want to do your astrological birth chart, you can do it for free on the Cafe Astrology website. I just tested it, and it only takes a few seconds. In order to ensure accuracy you'll need the city you were born in, as well as the exact time you were born. If you can't find your birth certificate, ask you mom because she probably knows. If you don't know the exact time you were born, you can check the "unknown" box. While not knowing your exact birth time doesn't mean you can't do your chart, there is a chance you won't have the correct Moon sign because, "the Moon changes signs approximately every 2-1/2 days, making it quite possible that someone is born on a day in which the Moon sign changes."

Once you enter this information, Cafe Astrology generates what's called a natal chart report that includes in-depth explanations of your personal chart information, and interpretations of the positions and aspects in your chart. The most important things to pay attention to are the Sun sign, Moon sign, Mercury sign, Venus sign, and Mars sign. If you want to see how compatible you and your BAE are, you can add their birth chart on this page.

No matter what your birth chart reveals, you are still in charge of your life. However, doing your birth chart could help you understand why you might behave in certain ways, have particular preferences, get frustrated with some people, and attract certain signs into your life. Basically, it helps you get to know yourself better, which in turn gives you permission to give yourself a break when you're having a hard time.

"We all have choices, and one of the largest benefits of astrology is the ability to understand ourselves better so that we can work with our natal charts rather than against them," Cafe Astrology noted. There are some limitations to getting a free computer-generated natal report because you're not actually able to talk to someone to break it down for you. But, it's free. If you're intrigued after you complete the free chart, you can visit a professional online, or in person, to get a more complete picture of how you fit into the universe.

My Cafe Astrology natal chart shows that I have Venus in Virgo, which might explain why I am always involved with no less than five Virgos at any given point in my life. And, here's what it says about me, which is pretty accurate. "She is very devoted, does not show emotions: she doesn't always let herself go, either through fear of ridicule or through fear of not being loved in return as much as she loves. She is therefore sometimes too undemonstrative. [She] may give off the sense that her love is not for free. [She is] caring but worries that she is not exciting enough. Careful with money."

I also have Saturn in my 12th house, which means, "She likes quiet and solitude above everything. She looks for work (or can work) alone, without being bothered. She hates chatting, outside noises." This could not be a more accurate description of me, as I sit here alone, typing this in my home office, also known as my garage. And, small talk makes me want to stick a pen in my eye.

The bottom line? If you want to know how the positions of the stars, moon, and sun at the exact time and place you were born influence your life, doing your birth chart is the easiest way to get this insight. And, if you don't believe in astrology, think of it as a free and fun way to waste some time while you're pretending to work during that weird week between Christmas and New Year's when it's impossible to do anything productive.