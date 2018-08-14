4 Zodiac Signs That Are More Likely To Want Casual Relationships

Whether you're looking to find someone on the same page as you, or trying to sniff out if someone isn't being completely honest, it's natural to want to try to figure out who is most inclined towards casual relationships. And when you examine the different behaviors of the zodiac signs in relationships, it's pretty easy to find some of the answers you're looking for.

A person's sun sign says a lot about their personality, and digging deep into these traits can help you understand what lies underneath their behavior. In the world of casual dating, this can be especially helpful. While there's no substitute for simply asking someone what they want, you may end up leaning towards the zodiac when things are left unsaid.

Casual relationships get a bad reputation, but for some people, they're incredibly fun and fulfilling. And certain zodiac signs, who value fun and independence, are more likely than others to want this kind of fling.

So whether you're one of them, or if you're looking out for them, astrologists can help you out.

Here are the four zodiac signs that are most likely to want casual relationships.

1 Aries (March 21 - April 19) Tina Gong/Bustle For an Aries, something more than a casual relationship may not be appealing. And until they find that, they aren't necessarily disappointed and searching. "Aries are a fire sign, which means they [might] start and end relationships very fast," astrologist Lisa Stardust tells Bustle. "The ram knows right away if the person they desire is worth the time and interment — if they are not their ideal, they keep it light, however, always with passion." This means that a single, or casually dating, Aries might not be disappointed with what comes in between serious relationships. On the contrary, they have a lot of fun along the ride.

2 Gemini (May 21 - June 20) Tina Gong/Bustle For the Gemini, their occasional inability to make up their minds about people, and relationships, can actually create some fun experiences along the way. They may not know what they're looking for, specifically, so they're content with some fun flings while they're searching. "The twins tend to often contemplate whether a relationship is worth their time, thus, causing indecision," Stardust says. "This can lead to on-again off-again relationships, as well as fun and casual affairs of the heart." Wherever the road takes them, Geminis stay curious.

3 Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21) Tina Gong/Bustle The Sagittarius is the sign who perhaps seeks out casual relationships the most explicitly. "The freedom-loving sign loves autonomy in relationships and likes to keep things casual, as committing to one person is a big gamble to the archer," Stardust says. Of course, they may end up taking that risk when they find the person they've been looking for, but for most of their relationships, the Sagittarius is happy sticking with casual, stress-free situations.