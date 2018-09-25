Welcome to Libra season, everyone! As of Sep. 23, the sun has left Virgo season behind and officially ushered us into Libra season 2018, bringing a whole batch of fresh sun sign energy to all zodiac signs. At the same time, the autumnal equinox has officially whisked away the summer, carrying all of us right into fall's harvest vibes. So what's in store for Libra season 2018? Prepare for a true balancing act to take over all areas your life.

Represented fittingly by the scales, this cardinal air sign is all about balance. Libra craves harmony in all things: Partnerships, work, social events, the feng shui in your apartment — you name it. "This sign’s influence helps restore equilibrium to all affairs, no matter how big or small," explained Astro Style. "Under a Libra planetary transit, we can regain our footing in relationships and seek more balance in our lives." So while Virgo season was all about putting in the work, Libra season, heralded in by the autumnal equinox, is all about the harvest of our work. This means that now's a good time to sort through the fruits of your labor. Any imbalances will weigh extra-heavily on you during Libra season, so pay attention to what feels off, especially if there are areas of your life that seem to be draining an unnecessary amount of energy from you. You may need to restructure things to avoid these imbalances, and Libra season's energy will be a huge help with that.

The sun will be traveling through Libra's territory from Sep. 23 through Oct. 22, and all zodiac signs will certainly feel its social, relationship-oriented, balance-seeking influence. But a few signs are going to experience some extra intensity and have some larger opportunities at stake this season, and you'll want to be prepared for it if yours is one of them. Bustle spoke with astrologer Lisa Stardust who offers some insight on exactly which zodiac signs should expect the biggest changes and influences during Libra season.

Check out which signs are in for the biggest changes and heaviest Libra vibes this coming season.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

We know you're as independent and headstrong as can be, Aries, but Libra's deeply relationship-focused energy is going to be doing a major number on you this month. "Libra Season pushes you to be more 'other' oriented, making you give more love and attention to your better half," explains Stardust. Whether you're in a romantic relationship or not, step outside of yourself and focus on the people close to you. You have a lot to gain from your partnerships during Libra season, so draw on Libra's social and diplomatic energy when relating to others.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Many of us are feeling the end-of-summer blahs — but don't give into them too much, Cancer, because the universe is actually giving you an energy boost when it comes to finding yourself and being authentic this season. "Just like the season, inner values are changing, making you more focused on loving yourself more by revamping your self-esteem and worth this month," says Stardust to Bustle. Libra is ruled by Venus, goddess of love, which governs over beauty, aesthetics, and matters of the heart. Channel the Venusian vibes and pamper yourself — on the inside and out.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Happy birthday, Libra angels — this season is special for you in so many ways. "The Sun shines on you, lovely Libra, making this month your time to be in the spotlight and make yourself known as the artistic and intellectual innovator you are," shares Stardust. Now is your time to sparkle, so bare your creative soul in every way you can! The sun and all of its energy is in your house now, making this the perfect opportunity to take creative risks and ditch your silly self-conscious fears so your true self can shine. You are bubbling over with ideas and there's no reason you shouldn't unleash them to the world as a true expression of you.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

You know you're on fire at work, Capricorn, and Libra season is going to bring you even more opportunities to shine professionally — in a really big way. "Your career heats up for you this month, as you are rewarded for your hard efforts at work," explains Stardust. "Be prepared to be the 'employee of the month' at work and the recipient of professional jealousy." You absolutely deserve the career boons that are being bestowed on you this season, so call upon Libra's grace and charm to help ensure you keep your head and show your gratitude and humbleness.