We're building up to an exciting Libra full moon this month, and astrologically, it marks a precipice of change in in a myriad of areas — especially for relationships, money, and love. This particularly special luminary rises on Friday, April 19, and it's bringing with it an opportunity to close doors to the rooms we no longer want to spend our days in — as well as an opportunity for new doors (filled with shiny, new opportunities) to open.

If you're feeling a lil' bit of déjà vu here, it's because, yes, the last full moon we had in March also rose in the sign of Libra — marking this as a rare back-to-back series of full moons in the same sign. "The Libra Full Moon on Friday, April 19, is special because it's the second Libra Full Moon of the year," explained astrologer Pam Ciampi in Llewellyn's 2019 Daily Planetary Guide of the second in this double Libra luminaries. "This offers an unusual second chance to bring your outstanding financial and relationship issues to a proper conclusion (again)."

The April full moon is going to be one that asks us to tie up loose ends and finally implement the changes that we've teetered on the edge of lately. Bustle spoke with astrologer Lisa Stardust, who provided more insight: "This luminary falls at the sensitive degree at 29 Libra ([it's] the second Libra full moon of the season), which means certain signs will be forced to implement change and growth around relationships, love, and money," she explains. This moon reaches its peak at the very last degree of Libra, and it also marks the wrap-up to fiery Aries season, as the sun moves into Taurus the very next day. That said, impending changes are on the horizon, and we're all the edge of something very new, very welcome, and very refreshing.

A quick word of advice, though? Slow yourself down and think things through, because while this full moon will fire us up and encourage us to implement changes and wrap up projects, it also requires some impulse control on our part if we're looking for long term success. "If [certain signs] do not move fast, they will be successful, as planets at this degree tend to superzoom forward without thought," explains Stardust. "Being careful and conscious of actions will serve beneficial under this Full Moon."

This full moon is certainly going to affect everybody, but for some signs, it's going to be an extra potent time for changes, feelings, and full-moon intensity. The zodiac signs most affected by the April 2019 full moon have a little more on their plates during this luminary, so read on to find out if you're one of them.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Libra full moons have a tendency to shed light on partnerships (since that's kind of Libra's bag), so call on the sign's natural ability to mediate and balance to help you navigate the intense vibes you're likely to be served up in that department. "All relationships are a main concern — as past issues begin to surface," explains Stardust. "Balance out the emotions and energy you give to others, instead of giving all your time to them." Your feelings are hot to the touch, but breathe deep and remember that give and take is essential to any healthy relationship.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

The tides of change have been knocking you around, but this full moon will inspire you to take charge of your future in a serious way. "You are now drawn to changing personal matters, manifesting a new relationship with your family and even your core friends," shares Stardust. "A move or change of scenery will be needed to help get you back in the swing of things." Time to hit the spiritual reset button on any area of your life that's draining you instead of boosting you up where you belong.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

A second consecutive full moon in your sun sign is majorly prosperous, and it's lighting up your ability remain grounded in yourself rather than trying to view yourself through the eyes of other people, as you tend to do. "You are shifting the focus onto yourself, away from how others view you, allowing yourself to evolve into the person of your dreams," explains Stardust to Bustle. Your outward-oriented viewpoint is a gift, but you must journey inward in order to become the person you're meant to be. Allow this moon to close a chapter, making room for the next.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

The Libra full moon is an intense one for you, and you may be feeling the pressure especially hard in your professional life — but pumping the brakes and thinking logically will help you navigate the chaos gracefully. "Work may bring challenges your way. However, you can survive as long as you stay in your land and stand true to your goals," advises Stardust. "Watch out for backstabbing around the office or gossip. Remember, no matter what happens — choose the high road." Be the better person and come out the other side with a new perspective and a freshly-paved road ahead.