Full moon alert! And boy oh boy, am I excited about this one. On Mar. 20, the March 2019 full moon will rise in the airy, social sign of Libra. I'm a Libra, so not even Mercury raging on through its current state of retrograde can stop me from blissing out in the good vibes of my sun sign's full moon energy. The vibes of this luminary are going to be lush, prosperous, and oh-so-glittery. This full moon also ushers in the spring equinox, followed a few hours later by the transition from Pisces to Aries season. And last but not least, this moon also marks the third in 2019's series of full supermoons, which adds an additional element of power to this luminary.Ch-ch-ch-changes! In other words, lots of significant transitions going on here. Expect to feel this one, y'all!

So, what exactly are we working with astrologically? "This luminary focuses on relationships — with the self and others. Also, on money, self confidence, and personal wealth," explains astrologer Lisa Stardust, who spoke with Bustle about the vibes we'll all be feeling during this full moon. "How we connect with others is a central theme, as we are drawn to focus on partnerships during this time." And this makes total sense. Libra is the most partnership-oriented sign of the bunch. And being diplomatic, ever-balanced, and ruled by lovely planet Venus, it also makes sense that there will be a focus on things like wealth and money, as Venus rules luxury spending, too.

Given that this is a full moon, a supermoon, and happens to take place at 0 degrees of a new sign (in this case, Libra), we can certainly expect the energy surrounding Mar. 20 to be intense, to say the least — so beware of full moon moodiness or bouts of chaos. But intensity aside, we're looking at a super auspicious luminary that's serving up tons of opportunities when it comes to relationships, luxury, and pleasure. The other planetary aspects affecting this moon are mostly positive, too, meaning we'll be feeling ready to go with the flow and embrace the lunar tide.

Stardust weighed in on exactly how the March 2019 full moon will affect each zodiac sign so you'll have a sneak peek at what's in store for you astrologically. This full moon is one for the books, so grab your magical tools, your closest coven sisters, and a positive attitude, and make the most of it!

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Happy almost Aries season! With the sun oh-so-close to rolling into your sign (and, of course, the moon in social, relationship-lovin' Libra), you're going to be feeling extra focused on your partnerships, both romantic and otherwise. "The full moon will make you feel more relationship-oriented, forcing you recommit to partnerships," explains Stardust. Now's the time to talk things through and lean things toward a more stable direction.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Nothing like an excuse to chill in bed, do face masks, and eat chocolate, right? Well, congrats: This full moon is asking you to self-care it the heck up. "The full moon will allow you to reassess your stress levels, allowing you to implement more self-care in your regiment," shares Stardust. Clear your full moon calendar and allow yourself to bask in the chill vibes of the moon being in a fellow luxury-loving, Venus-ruled sign.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Springtime has got you feeling super creative, Gemini, so channel this wild, air-sign-fueled full moon energy into something artsy and mentally stimulating. "You are more drawn to creative projects at this time, elevating your spring spirit," explains Stardust. You'll be feelin' good if you're able to express yourself and your many flowery thoughts through creative channels.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

This moon has got you re-evaluating your relationships. Expect a clearer image of where you see yourself headed with people and what exactly you want from your parnterships. "Your desire to grow and cultivate relationships and wisdom is strong — reconnect with your past to understand your present circumstances," advises Stardust. With Mercury still retrograde, this moon is the perfect chance to review the paths you've taken to arrive at the current moment.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

The sun (AKA your sign's trusty ruler) is moving into a fellow fire sign alongside this super cute Libra full moon, so your energy is going to be high-vibe, and you'll be ready to party. "You’re on the move now! A trip will benefit your seasonal ecstasy," advises Stardust. Go on a mid-week getaway or try something out of the ordinary. You're too sparkly under this luminary to do anything that doesn't let you shine!

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Good news for you: Money matters are looking up and lighting up under the beams of this full moon. "Financial issues will be resolved now, which will help you bounce into a new season with more bang in your bank account," shares Stardust. Spring is lookin' fresh as far as your financial sitch goes, so keep up the budgeting and you'll be good to go.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Oooh, this full moon is yours, Libra, and the universe is gifting you with some fun, new, prosperous surprises. "A new project will come your way! Keep your eyes and ears open, Libra," advises Stardust. Have you been planting a few seeds here and there? Well, they're sprouting. Be ready to expect the unexpected and go with the flow. There's magic happening and you're right in the middle of it — just don't blink or you might miss it!

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

This full moon is lit, 'tis true, but if you're not feeling like basking in the moonbeams, don't pressure yourself to do so. "You are feeling like taking a step back from the limelight," explains Stardust. "Rest up, Scorpio! Take it easy!" No shame in the game of hermiting and doing some solo work under the light of this luminary. Use this time to reflect, recharge, and relax.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Our sweet Sag, who always loves to party — no need to hold back under this luminary! Now's the time to be the social butterfly that you are and surround yourself with the people you love. "Friends are a source of inspiration, elevating your confidence and esteem," says Stardust. You'll be feeling extra feel-good vibes from your crew during this full moon, so prioritize spending time with them.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

This moon is bringing both endings and new beginnings — and for you, Cap, it's going to be majorly felt in the workplace. "Work projects may be ending now, leaving room for you to grow new professional goals," explains Stardust. Start planting seeds for your new endeavors, and do your best to wrap up any loose ends on your current ones so you'll feel fresh and renewed as you enter the new season under the light of this full moon.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

You're feelin' extra spiritual and magical under this moon, Aquarius, so indulge your most out-there thoughts and do some ritual work to get in touch with the lunar energy. "Higher minded pursuits are on your mind now, which will let you meditate and elevate your spirit," shares Stardust. You'll be feeling super refreshed and renewed coming out of this moon, so embrace the high vibes.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

The sun may have just left your sign, but you're feeling as powerful as ever under the glitz of this Libra full moon. "Your magic is on point, which will help you manifest your innermost desires under this luminary," explains Stardust. Connect with the people you love, take some time to journey inward, and allow your confidence to lead you in your current endeavors. It'll take you far.