As we enter the last month of 2018, you're probably already thinking about the resolutions you want to start working on for the new year. This is the time when you start itching to turn over a new leaf and accomplish the goals you've been thinking about for a while. And, luckily for you, the energy in the air is going to help you go through with that. On Dec. 7, a new moon will rise in Sagittarius, and that signifies the beginning of a new lunar cycle. It also has signifies new beginnings for the rest of us, and it gives off powerful energy that will help you get where you want to go. But the new moon will affect everyone a little bit differently, and some zodiac signs will be affected the least by the December new moon.

A new moon always has spiritual meanings that can impact human behavior. It is the perfect time to start something new and to make a big change. And this month, that's going to feel even more intense, because the new moon is in Sagittarius. Sags are known for their optimism, their sense of adventure, and their constant need to explore and learn, which is going to make you want to do something even bigger.

There's a lot of positive energy coming from this new moon, and it's going to make you crave new experiences in all forms. You might want to take a trip to have a big adventure, or do something that will help you expand your mind. Sags are known for being open-minded and curious, so take advantage of that to really soak up all of the knowledge and wisdom you can. It might help propel you forward to make the changes you need to make.

Again, though, some signs are going to be affected more than others. So, if you're not feeling these vibes, there isn't something wrong with you — it just be the zodiac sign you were born into. Bustle spoke with astrologer Lisa Stardust, who gave some insight on which signs will be affected the least by the new moon.

Aries (March 21 - April 19) Tina Gong/Bustle Stardust said, "Your morals are now tested, as you are now trying to clean up your act as the New Year is approaching. Use your higher minded ideals and be the most honest ram you can."

Cancer (June 21 - July 22) Tina Gong/Bustle The energy from the new moon is going to make you tired instead of totally motivated. Stardust said, "You may get a little tongue tied under this luminary, due to exhaustion. Take time to think before you speak. And, get a good nights sleep."

Libra (September 23 - October 22) Tina Gong/Bustle Stardust said, "Your balance may be a bit off, as you are mentally drained from endless emails from coworkers and colleagues. Don’t spend all day responding to their questions, instead of completing your tasks. Before responding to their requests, do your work first."