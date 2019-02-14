On Feb. 19, just a few days after Valentine's Day, a special lunar event will take place: the full moon will rise, and it's going to be a super moon. That means that if it's a clear night and you can get outside to see it, you should! Super moons happen when the moon is the closest it gets to Earth during its orbit, and they can often look a little larger and brighter (although the difference is best noticed with a telescope). A super moon will also affect us all a little bit differently than a regular full moon would — think of it as slightly more intense. As usual, the full moon will affect everyone, but there are some zodiac signs the February full moon will affect the least.

This full moon is falling in Virgo, an earth sign - that means that, according to Conscious Reminder, it's going to "bring you down to reality." You'll be more focused on small details and thinking about the present and the way things are right now rather than just focusing on the big picture. This can be grounding energy that you may find really helpful and productive - you'll be focused on getting things done, and doing them the right way (just beware of that inner perfectionist!).

It's not all good, though: this full moon might make you feel stressed out as you pressure yourself to be the best you can possibly be, or as you focus on too many little things. You'll have to remind yourself you deserve to relax and not feel so anxious about these things, which many be hard, as full moon energy can be quite intense.

So which signs will feel this the least? Bustle spoke to astrologer Lisa Stardust, who said, "The Full Moon in Virgo will be a time of reflection, as we release and bring in new methodologies that will help us grow. We will be using our analytical skills to create the world of our dreams." Here are the signs who will be affected the list, according to Stardust:

Aries (March 21 - April 19) Giphy Aries, you might normally find it hard to focus on all of the little details, because you can be so outgoing and all over the place. But Stardust says, "this Full Moon helps implement more rigidity around self care and daily habits." You'll be able to think more about yourself, which is a good thing.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22) Giphy This full moon is going to have you thinking about putting all of the little pieces of your life together. But it's also a good time for communication and for relaxing. Stardust says, "This luminary will allow you to take time away from social media and your phone, and allow you to chill out." Take a break!

Libra (September 23 - October 22) Giphy This will be a little bit of an emotional time for you, and the best thing you can do is take a step back and chill out. Stardust says, "This Full Moon will allow you to rest and take much needed time to yourself during these winter days." Take advantage of that energy!