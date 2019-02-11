On February 19, the full snow moon will rise in the sky at 10:53 a.m. in Virgo territory, meaning order is on the horizon — whether you want it or not. Meditations for the February full moon will come in handy, as this lunar event will evoke some intense feelings. Typically, a full moon will inspire you to casually reflect on current matters, but the full moon in Virgo will inspire you to Marie Kondo the hell out of your life.

The energy from February's full moon — which is also a supermoon, for the record — will have you tearing through your personal and professional life with a fine tooth comb, looking for things that are out-of-place and things to add to the trash pile. Virgo's orderly and efficient energy can be incredibly helpful and therapeutic, but if you're not ready for that kind of fast pressure, you might find yourself feeling really overwhelmed.

To prepare yourself for Virgo's powerful full moon energy, you'll want to do some preliminary sorting. If you start meditating on what is and is not serving you now, by the time the full moon rises, you'll already have an idea of what's going where. Without taking these measures, you might be so stressed out by the full moon that you rebel against it and use the burst of energy to mess your life up, rather than clean it up. Here are a few mediations that will help you harness the February full moon's power and use it for good:

Rewind And Unwind Before you greet the February full moon, give yourself a moment to really unwind by following this rebirth mediation. Listen to the heartbeat and clear your mind so that you can approach yourself with a calm readiness.

Healing Meditation When you let go of things in your life that aren't serving you, it can be difficult to move forward while the feeling of loss nags at you. Listen to this mediation to help heal those holes faster, and move on with confidence that it's all for the best.

Relaxing Meditation Ambientium Sonitus on YouTube After weathering Virgo's intense energy, and sorting through the depths of your life, you'll be in need of some serious relaxation. Take a few moments to recenter, and be proud of yourself for taking the time to organize your life, it's no easy feat.

Guru Organizational Meditation Positive Thinking on YouTube While there will be an invisible inspiration in the air on the night of the full moon, it won't hurt to get some extra, on-the-nose inspiration. Follow this Guru meditation for some profound advice on how to organize your life and make the most of it.

Organize Your Organizational Skills Thomas Hall on YouTube If Virgo's energy does not guide you directly, you might need to do some work on your own organizational abilities before you surf on that energy wave. Listen to this meditation to increase your focus, quite your mind, and get in the right headspace to do some important self work.