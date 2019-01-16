The night of Jan. 21 is a big one for anyone who's interested in the cycles of the moon. On that night, we'll get a glimpse of the first full moon of the year, and it's going to be a special one: it's also a total lunar eclipse, making it a Super Blood Moon (meaning, the moon will appear to have a red tint due to the shadowing caused by the lunar eclipse). If the sky is clear, this exciting lunar event will be visible to everyone in the Northern, Central, and Southern Hemispheres, and it's not something you want to miss out on. But whether you get a glimpse of this moon or not, one thing is for sure: it's going to have some sort of effect on you, and it's better if you know exactly what that is. The moon will affect some more than others, and there are some zodiac signs the January 2019 full moon will affect the least.

The January full moon will look bigger and brighter than usual before it disappears from sight during the eclipse, which means that it will be more intense than your typical full moon. A lunar eclipse has a stronger effect on us and can influence our emotions and intentions. You'll likely find yourself feeling more intuitive than usual, as you'll be more in touch with your needs and desires. You may deal with more mood swings than you're used to, and you could even make some seriously impulsive decisions.

These are more general effects of the full moon, but of course, it will be a slightly different experience for everyone, based on your zodiac sign. Bustle spoke with astrologer Lisa Stardust, who said, "The lunar eclipse serves to bring deeper understanding within ourselves, elevating our minds to the highest power." Let's see who that will affect the least:

Pisces (February 20 - March 20) Tina Gong/Bustle Stardust says, "This eclipse will bring a new minimal vibe your way, for the better." That doesn't mean you shouldn't make any adjustments, though. She says, "A new daily routine will do you good! This can simply mean changing the local coffee shop you frequent or taking a new route to work."

Gemini (May 21 - June 20) Tina Gong/Bustle Bustle also spoke with astrologer Renee Watt, who said, "While you’re generally a social media machine, Gemini, this lunar eclipse in Leo may have your multiple personalities fighting each other for center stage. Rather than suffering this internal battle and creating anxiety for yourself, take some time away from your phone and allow your multi-faceted brain to re-center and align with your highest self."

Virgo (August 23 - September 23) Tina Gong/Bustle Stardust says, "It’s your time to take a day off, Virgo. You have cosmic permission to sleep in and relax under the lunar eclipse. Recharging your batteries and enjoying time to yourself will serve your highest and truest during this eclipse."