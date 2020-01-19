The first new moon of the new year will rise invisibly in the night sky on Friday, January 24, 2020 at 4:42 p.m. EST. But just because we won't be able to see it, doesn't mean we won't be able to feel it. Unfortunately for the zodiac signs that are sensitive to its influence, this luminary won't be an entirely positive experience. While most new moons are casual opportunities to turn your thoughts and energy inward to reflect on the month before and in front of you, this new moon is under the influence of Aquarius and Uranus, and the combination could be explosive for some.

While there's no long-term effects any signs have to worry about, some signs will have to watch out for extreme moods, anxiety, insecurity, and overall uncertainty, thanks to Aquarius' unpredictable nature and Uranus' emotional instability. That said, the zodiac signs that are not easily swayed by these influential forces will actually be able to get in touch with their feelings, make bold decisions, and plan out the month ahead with a level of whit and focus that's rarely attainable.

Bustle talked to astrologer Kyle Thomas to find out which signs are going to be able to ride the chaotic waves of this unresting new moon and use the emotionally charged time to get ahead.

1. Gemini (May 21 – Jun. 20)

This new moon will open your mind, Gemini. "Academics are especially favored or connecting with a spiritual retreat and meditation. Allow your soul to grow at this time," Thomas tells Bustle, noting that you'll be in the prime state of mind to have a meaningful epiphany or creative idea, so give yourself the resources to explore in this way during this time.

2. Cancer (Jun. 21 – Jul. 22)

While other signs might be held back by personal issues, you're actually feeling focused and clear-headed about the future. Just don't try to take on too much by yourself. "Now is a time to work with a partner on moving your life forward," Thomas suggests, going on to say that "rocking the boat and demanding more than what you’re willing to put in," could be problematic later on this season.

"If you communicate your needs articulately, you could see your wishes fulfilled," Thomas adds, stressing the importance of assessing your abilities and goals and being transparent when you enlist the help of others. Being on the same page is key, especially if this partner happens to be one of the signs that is emotionally distracted by the new moon.

3. Sagittarius (Nov. 22 – Dec. 21)

There's a lot of thoughts and feelings that you've been holding on to, they're building up at this point and it's going to serve you to share them under the new moon. According to Thomas, you're in luck because this luminary will urge you to speak your mind, giving you the confidence you need to finally clear your throat and open up.

"This is a time when you could be assessing your life and how you relate to others. Don’t be afraid to state what you’ve been thinking and feeling," Thomas says, explaining that by sharing your feelings you're going to get closer to the people around you and closer to your goals. too.

4. Pisces (Feb. 19 – Mar. 20)

Pisces isn't feeling much of anything under the new moon — they're relaxed and feeling good about how things are going at work and at home. "Now is the time to rest, recharge, and relax," Thomas says, "don’t focus on work or other people at this time.

You should enjoy private time alone where you can contemplate the past year and what you want in the year to come," Thomas goes on to say, predicting that Pisces is going to have the most traditional new moon experience of all.

If your sign isn't on this list, remember that a little bit of self-awareness and preparation will go a long way in protecting you during this brief astrological event. It might be a bumpy luminary for some, but if you take time to journal or meditate, you can keep your feelings organized and safe.