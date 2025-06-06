June 11's Full Strawberry Moon Will Be So Chill For These Zodiac Signs

The summer solstice is coming up on June 20, ushering in a season celebrated for its lushness and abundance. And just over a week before that, on June 11, the annual Strawberry Moon will rise in the skies, preparing everyone for this sweet seasonal shift with its inspiring lunar magic. This full moon is bursting with potential for all zodiac signs, but the signs least affected by June’s Strawberry Moon will find it easy to work with without a single drop of drama.

The sun has spent the past few weeks in quick and quizzical Gemini, but June’s full moon is hitting directly across the zodiac in adventurous Sagittarius. This knowledge-hungry fire sign has the gift of putting all the tidbits and details collected during Gemini season into a larger and more meaningful context, so this lunation allows you to see a more grandiose perspective than what exists right in front of you. As the longest day of the year approaches and summer’s succulent vibes begin to swell, it’s time to look toward faraway horizons and imagine what could be instead of simply observing what is. Aim a little higher and stretch your comfort zone a little further so you can reach the juiciest and ripest of fruits, because that’s what this full moon is all about.

The Strawberry Moon won’t be mingling with any other planets, making it easy to channel its spirited and spontaneity-loving energy directly into your goals. However, because this lunation takes place in Sagittarius, it’ll be reporting to expansive planet Jupiter — this fire sign’s cosmic ruler — which enters deep-feeling Cancer for the first time in a decade just two days prior. With Jupiter wading through this fresh sea of tender-hearted energy, there are all sorts of emotional opportunities opening up now. This full moon reminds you to align your vision with the limitless desire in your heart and not let fear keep you from chasing your most whimsical and aspirational goals.

There’s juice to be squeezed out of this lovely late-spring lunation for everyone, and it’ll be an especially chill experience for a couple of lucky earth signs. Here’s the scoop on the zodiac signs least affected by the June 11 Strawberry Moon.

Taurus (April 19 - May 19) Everyone’s got some skeletons in their closet, and most days it’s easier to leave them tucked away in their dingy trunks where they’re out of sight and mind. But this month’s Strawberry Moon has the power to wash away your anxiety and inspire you to deal with whatever’s been collecting dust and taking up space in your heart. You deserve to be unburdened by weighty emotional baggage, as your spirit wants to soar free and explore new feelings without so much heaviness! Use this lunar burst of bravery and boldness to face your fears and drag those monsters under the bed into the light. You’ll find they’re probably not as scary as you thought. Additionally, at the time of the full moon, your sweet ruling planet Venus will be happily at home in your sign, and it’ll be making a supportive connection to clever Mercury that peaks on the very same day as this lunar climax. This allows you to speak your truth more openly and comfortably, and makes it more likely that the people around you will be receptive and warm to whatever you have to say. Set whatever boundaries are necessary to feel like you can enjoy your freedom.

Capricorn (Dec. 21 - Jan. 18) This Strawberry Moon is ripe for thrill-seeking, spontaneity, and adventure — but you probably won’t feel quite as much like jumping into action as some other signs will, as it’s hitting your chart in a much softer and more subtle way. Instead of firework-esque revelations that light up your mind, you may experience something more subconscious, like gentle waves of expanded awareness. You’re deepening your connection to your intuition and learning to trust the far-out feelings that can quietly strike you. Additionally, at the time of the full moon, your prudent ruling planet, Saturn, will be squaring off with abundant Jupiter, teaching you to blend your natural sense of discipline with the limitless magic that the universe is offering you. Your power is infinite, but without a proper container, it’s hard to use it to its full potential. Strike a balance.

For more, check out your tarot reading.