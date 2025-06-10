Your Most "Type B" Friends Are Probably These 3 Zodiac Signs

Ah, the Type B friend. They’re always running late, their phone is always shattered or dead, and when they say they’re in an Uber, you can bet they’re actually still at home in a towel.

While Type A people are organized, on time, and goal-oriented, Type B people are the exact opposite: laidback, fun-loving, and delightfully chaotic. Peek into a Type B person’s apartment and you’ll likely see piles of clothes, half-finished projects, and an unmade bed. They simply can’t be bothered to care.

The Type B friend is also the one who shows up to the get-together with the wildest tales. Since they aren’t strict with their schedule, it means they’ll often go on side quests. They’re prone to mishaps, too. If anyone’s going to run out of gas, miss their flight, or drop their phone in a pool, it’s them.

The best part about this genre of friend? They’re so much fun. Type A people may make the world go round, and you have to thank them for that, but it’s the Type Bs who bring the color. Their relaxed aura reminds you that life isn’t that serious, even if you secretly want to hurry them along. Here, the three zodiac signs who have the most Type B energy.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21 - Dec. 20)

FG Trade/E+/Getty Images

Sagittarians are too busy enjoying life to worry about whether or not they’re “organized.” If they were to dump out their bag, you’d see mismatched earrings, a half-eaten cookie, a tangle of charging cables that don’t work, and crumpled receipts from two years ago — all signs of a busy, well-lived life.

As the “free spirit” of the zodiac, and one ruled by lucky Jupiter, Sagittarians have a fly-by-the-seat-of-their-pants mentality, and they trust that everything will work out for them. It’s why they won’t get ready for vacation by putting all their clothes into neat little packing cubes, and they definitely aren’t going to arrive at the airport three hours early.

Instead, this fire sign will throw some underwear in a bag and make the flight by the skin of their teeth, all the while saying, “See? I knew it would all work out.” The way Sagittarians function is enough to give their Type A friends a nervous breakdown. They’re definitely unreliable, but always a good time.

Aquarius (Jan. 19 - Feb. 17)

jeffbergen/E+/Getty Images

Good luck asking an Aquarius for the time. Their phone’s been dead for three days, and they also don’t know what day it is. This unpredictable air sign, ruled by independent and rebellious Uranus, is the perfect example of a Type B friend.

People with Aquarius placements live in their own little world, and it grants them endless amounts of chill. They’ll stop for coffee when they’re running late, head out on a road trip with zero destinations in mind, and revel in the chaos of their very messy apartment.

Aquarians are impossible to get a hold of — they often won’t text back for weeks — and yet you instantly forgive them the moment you reunite. An Aquarius will roll up to dinner an hour late with wet hair, then make up for it by being the funniest one there.

Pisces (Feb. 18 - March 19)

Alex Potemkin/E+/Getty Images

No one’s more Type B-coded than Pisces. This dreamy, Neptune-ruled water sign seems to float through their day without a care in the world, and it means they rarely experience a sense of urgency, even if they’re running behind schedule.

Pisces are notorious for arriving 30 minutes late to any function, but instead of rolling up out of breath and apologetic, they’re always cool as can be. They aren’t capable of stressing or worrying, and they seem to enjoy life as a result. It’s why they don’t panic if they lose their wallet or leave their ID at the bar. Instead, they trust that the universe will sort it all out.

This sign is also the quintessential messy artist type. If you go over to their place for a glass of wine, don’t be surprised if they serve it in a measuring cup just because it’s the only thing that’s clean. A Pisces may be quirky, but they’re such a good friend.