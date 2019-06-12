A full moon doesn't just light up the sky - it also brings about a specific kind of energy that everyone feels, whether they realize it or not. The June 2019 full moon rises in Sagittarius on June 17, and it's one you'll want to pay attention to, as it could be getting you ready for some big changes in your life, which sounds a little intimidating. This full moon will affect everyone, of course, but the June full moon will affect some zodiac signs more than others.

This Sagittarius full moon is going to sort of get us ready for what's to come in the next few months. It's a time to sort of wrap things up and move on from certain thoughts and experiences because it's the last full moon of the current eclipse season. According to Astrology King, that's a good thing: "This is a full moon to make your longterm dreams come true." Exciting!

But it's not all easy fun and games. This full moon is going to encourage you to really look inside yourself at what you want moving forward. You may find yourself reevaluating and questioning certain things, which could feel uncomfortable, but also isn't necessarily a bad thing. Bustle spoke to astrologer Lisa Stardust about this full moon, who shares that this full moon will be a big one. "Confusion and paranoia will be high causing indecision," she tells Bustle. "We may want to stop and reflect before rushing to the finish line to ensure we are making the right choices."

Basically, as long as you take your time to really think things through, give yourself space to process and reevaluate, and don't make spontaneous decisions (which might be hard with that Sagittarius energy there!), you should make it out okay. Still, some signs are going to feel this full moon's energy more than others. Stardust filled us in on which zodiac signs the June full moon will affect the most. See if yours is included:

Gemini (May 21 - June 20) Tina Gong/Bustle For Geminis, this full moon is putting a spotlight on your relationships. "This luminary forces you to reconcile which relationships are healthy and which are not working for your highest good, which may lead to conflicts and confusion," Stardust shares. That sounds scary, but it could be a good thing for you!

Virgo (August 23 - September 23) Tina Gong/Bustle Virgos are going to feel like they need to move on from something. Stardust says, "you may feel trapped in a situation or relationship that desperately needs to transform. Be advised, you may choose to cut ties." It could bring the change you've been looking for.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21) Tina Gong/Bustle Of course, Sagittarius signs are going to be affected by this full moon. Stardust says, "This full moon focuses on cultivating your personal desires and evolving your inner beliefs." Take this time to really be inside your own head.