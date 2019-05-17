Get ready for a bit of a change on May 18: the full moon is rising in Scorpio, and it's sure to be a lunar event that will leave everyone feeling, well, something. A full moon is known for being an emotional force that can affect all human beings, regardless of when they were born, but of course, they affect some more than others. There are a few zodiac signs this May full moon will affect the most, and if your sign is among them, you'll want to be aware of that so you can get a better idea of what to expect.

This May full moon stands out a bit more than others because it's a seasonal blue moon. You may know the common definition of a Blue Moon already: it usually refers to the second full moon in one month. But a seasonal blue moon is a bit different. It means this May full moon is the third full moon in a series of four full moons in one seasonal period — in this case, there will be four full moons in the spring, since the June full moon falls right before the Summer Equinox.

On top of that, a full moon in Scorpio is known to be especially powerful when it comes to "releasing, cleansing, and transforming your life." This is a good time to not only let go of the things that are no longer serving us, but to also look even deeper within ourselves to figure out the changes that need to be made to make us happy. This full moon has a heavier energy than most, and it's basically forcing us to be a bit more intuitive and thoughtful than usual. That can be kind of overwhelming, but it can also be a positive thing for us.

So, who is going to feel these effects the most? Bustle spoke to astrologer Lisa Stardust about it, who explained, "This luminary is all about transforming — which means we all must let go and move towards our higher selves." Here's which signs will be the most affected, according to Stardust:

Taurus (April 20 - May 20) Tina Gong/Bustle For you, Taurus, this full moon may change up your relationships with other people. Stardust explains, "This luminary lights up your desire to connect one-on-one with another. Your personal relationships will be lit and full of passion." Sounds exciting!

Leo (July 23 - August 22) Tina Gong/Bustle This is a big time of change for you, Leo, but don't be intimidated. Stardust says, "Your personal values are changing now. Your core beliefs will be rocked and transformed during this luminary." You might need this shift - take a little time off to really allow yourself to reflect.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21) Tina Gong/Bustle The full moon is rising in your sign, Scorpio, so of course you're going to feel it. Stardust says, "Embrace the warmth of this full moon. Especially since it puts you in the spotlight, Scorpio!" You'll feel more intuitive than usual, so go with it.