On Mar. 20, a full moon will rise, ending one lunar cycle and beginning to signify the start of a new one. While all full moons can have an impact on everyone, this full moon is special for a few reasons. For one thing, it's the third and final supermoon completing a streak of three full moons that happened in the beginning of 2019. This alone gives the full moon a little bit more intensity and power. It also happens to fall on the same day as the Spring Equinox, which is something that doesn't happen very often — according to the Farmer's Almanac, the last time they fell this closely together (four hours apart) was in March 2000, and the last time they fell on the same day was back in March 1981. So, yes, it's safe to say that you'll be impacted by this full moon. But luckily, there are some zodiac signs that the March full moon will affect the least.

Bustle spoke with astrologer Lisa Stardust about this full moon, and according to her, Venus energy will be strong this month. "The full moon focuses on Venusian matters (money, love, and self worth), causing us to reevaluate our feelings on relationships and finances," she says. The full moon is rising in Libra, otherwise sometimes known as the relationship sign. This means that everyone is going to feel more focused on their connections with special people in their lives, and everyone is going to be more in tune with their relationships, whether they're romantic or platonic. And, as you can see, it's also a time to think about your money a little bit more than you normally would.

A full moon generally means that you're going to feel a bit more emotional and moody than usual, and a full moon with such an emphasis on relationships could lead to, well... a bit of a mess. But for the zodiac signs listed below, things should be relatively okay, which is definitely a good sign! All in all, this is going to be an interesting point in the lunar cycle. Take a look to see if your sign is included:

Gemini (May 21 - June 20) Tina Gong/Bustle This is actually a nice time to be a Gemini. As Blue June, a professional reader and host of Mystic Witch, a podcast about magic and divination, tells Bustle, "With their ruling planet still retrograde, Gemini will be blessed in this intense Libra full moon by way of emotional wisdom." Use that to your advantage!

Virgo (August 23 - September 23) Tina Gong/Bustle This full moon is a time to give your financial situation more than a second thought. Stardust says, "Money matters may give you a reason to rethink your seasonal spending. Commit to a new plan to ensure financial caution." Be careful when you go shopping!

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21) Tina Gong/Bustle June says, "Sagittarius may feel challenged in the way of trust as well as their signature self-assuredness during this time." You may feel a bit unsure of yourself during this full moon, but just take things slow to get through it.