On Tuesday, February 19, at 10:53 a.m., the full snow moon will rise in the morning sky, bringing with it an intense energy that we'll all feel throughout the day and into the night. The February full moon is in Virgo, and it's technically a supermoon, which means that the moon will rise with more than just a reflective glow, but also an intense, shining agenda.

Virgos have one mode: beast mode. When they're working, they're working their butt off. When they're thinking, they're analyzing hell out of it. When it comes to getting things done, Virgos are pros, and are used to the self-imposed pressure to be efficient. The rest of us are more likely to oscillate in and out of productive states — we work hard when we need to, but we're not driven by a constant intense desire to get things done. So having a supermoon that rises in Virgo is going to have mixed but potent effects on us all.

Under February's full moon in Virgo, the Virgos are going to feel their ambition kick into overdrive and the rest of us are going to feel a lot more productive energy than we're used to. And unless we all prepare ourselves equally for the change in energy, we might find ourselves feeling overwhelmed beyond function. If you can anticipate the wave of Virgo energy, you can ride it for all its worth and get things done. But if you're not stealth, it might knock you over. Here's how the full moon will effect us differently:

The Super Snow Moon For Virgos

This is your one full moon of the year that falls into your sign, plus it's a supermoon. So if you're a Virgo, you can expect to feel a huge increase of energy that you can use to push forward things you're working hard on, or have been meaning to get to. If you have an idea for work that you haven't pitched yet, this is your day to pitch. If you have a giant project to tackle, this is your day to start. But don't take on too much, because if you start too many projects at the same time, you'll loose the mojo to complete them and end up jeopardizing everything. So pick one big project to tackle and take it down under the February full moon.

The Super Snow Moon For Everyone Else

A little bit of Virgo energy can go a long way, especially if you get the momentum going first. Because you know the Virgo full moon is coming, you have some time to start thinking about things that you could use a little bit more help with. Virgo inspires organizational ability, project management and mental endurance, so pick a project that could really take off with some Virgo inspiration and have it ready to go for the full moon. Because you're not used to this kind of intense energy, you might waste it if you don't harness it. Don't let it knock you over, grab it and use it to your advantage. This is a great opportunity to get a burst of work done and recharge in the stale winter month.