On May 18, we can all expect some sort of change to take place in our lives. The full moon is rising in Scorpio, and it's set to be a transformative time where we'll all be feeling a bit more intuitive and reflective than usual. This full moon is going to leave us all feeling the desire to go inwards and to really think about what we want moving forward — but of course, not everyone is going to be affected in exactly the same way. Some people may not feel this one as much as others. There are a few zodiac signs that the May full moon will affect the least.

Any full moon that rises in Scorpio is known to be a bit more powerful, especially when it comes to transforming and reflecting. You may find yourself stuck in your own head around this time, which could be both a good and bad thing: you might need this time to really reflect on the things that are important to you, but you'll also want to keep a healthy balance. You need to try to remain open to the possibilities of transformation without starting to feel overly critical of yourself.

This is also a really good time for letting things go, as you'll be thinking a bit differently than normal. Bustle spoke to astrologer Lisa Stardust about this full moon, who said, "The Scorpio full moon is shifting our perceptions and bringing forth clarity which will allow us to evolve into our highest selves." Be prepared to see things in a new light — that could have a positive or negative effect on the things and relationships in your life. But maybe the middle of spring is a good time for that kind of energy!

This full moon won't affect you quite as intensely if you are one of the below signs, although you'll definitely still feel something. Here are the signs that will be affected the least, according to Stardust:

Gemini (May 21 - June 20) Tina Gong/Bustle Gemini, this full moon could leave you feeling almost too confrontational at times. Stardust says, "You’re in the mood to set boundaries with others — this means not engaging in office drama by staying in your lane." Don't let things get weird at work!

Virgo (August 23 - September 23) Tina Gong/Bustle This is a really good time to just focus on yourself and nothing else. Stardust says, "Log off Instagram for a day and unwind old school style, by enjoying some much needed 'you' time." Take the day off from your busy life and embrace it.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21) Tina Gong/Bustle You're always on the move, Sag, so sitting still isn't easy for you. But try to do that during this full moon. Stardust says, "This is a time of reflection, dear archer. Take a break from slinging your arrows and be at one with yourself."